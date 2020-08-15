49ers expected to sign Tavon Austin, J.J. Nelson with Deebo Samuel’s status in question

The 49ers have a significant need at wide receiver ahead of next month’s season opener, and it appears they just found their solution.

With Emmanuel Sanders leaving in free agency, Deebo Samuel injured and new Niner Travis Benjamin opting out, San Francisco is turning to former Rams top pick Tavon Austin and ex-Raider J.J. Nelson.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday that the 49ers plan to sign the two receivers after seeing them work out this week.

Austin was the Ram’s first-round (No. 8 overall) draft pick in 2013, but he has never lived up to the speed-demon promise he showed at West Virginia. He spent the last two years with the Cowboys after a trade from the Rams.

Nelson spent 2019 with the Raiders after the first four years of his career in Arizona. He caught only four passes last season in Oakland, and his career high in receptions was 34 in 2016.

The 49ers are preparing for the possibility of not having Samuel when they open the season against the Cardinals Sept. 13. General manager John Lynch said last month that he expected Samuel to miss a few games as he recovers from a fracture in his left foot.

Kendrick Bourne and first-round pick Brandon Aiyuk are the projected starters at wide receiver for the 49ers, so Austin and Nelson will compete with Jalen Hurd, Dante Pettis, Trent Taylor, rookie Jajuan Jennings and others for roster spots and playing time. Without preseason games due to the pandemic, all the evaluation involved in those decisions will come in training camp practices.

Kittle’s deal official

All-Pro tight end George Kittle has signed his five-year, $75 million extension with the 49ers that is the richest contract ever at the position.

Kittle officially signed the deal Friday, a day after agreeing to the contract that keeps him locked up in San Francisco through the 2025 season.

“I love being a 49er and am blessed to have the opportunity to wear red and gold for years to come,” Kittle said in a statement. “I can’t wait to continue our quest to bring another Super Bowl back to the bay. I want to thank my teammates for their hard work and help in making me be the best teammate, player and man I can be each week.”

Kittle also thanked his coaches, ownership, Lynch, his family and agent Jack Bechta. The deal includes an $18 million signing bonus and $30 million fully guaranteed.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.