49ers rookie Ty Davis-Price eager to show his physicality in preseason debut

SANTA CLARA — If you peered into Ty Davis-Price’s eyes after practice Wednesday, you could see a twinkle, especially when asked about his upcoming debut in a 49ers uniform.

“I’m so excited to go out there and show what I’m about. I’m eager,” Davis-Price, a rookie running back, said of Friday’s preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. “I might not get any sleep the night before but I’ll be all right.”

You know what else he’ll be? Physical.

That aspect is what got him drafted in the third round out of LSU, and it will complement what is routinely the NFL’s most demanding and multifaceted rushing attack under coach Kyle Shanahan.

Pressed on what makes him unique among that unit, Davis-Price stated the obvious yet inflected a touch of humility: “My physicality to finish runs. But I’ve been seeing it in all running backs this camp.”

Elijah Mitchell, the 49ers’ leading rusher last season as a rookie, remains their lead back. He didn’t partake in Wednesday’s grueling 83-snap practice, though, and that allowed Trey Sermon to finally break out with the brunt of the carries (10). Jeff Wilson Jr. made an early cameo before the younger backs took over, including JaMycal Hasty and Jordan Mason, the latter of whom is an undrafted rookie who’s shined in limited reps.

If Davis-Price’s arrival was intended to both add depth and challenge Sermon, that is what the 49ers are getting. Sermon turned the corner as defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw closed in on him, and, later on in practice, Sermon and his new black cleats were challenging defensive backs in the open field.

And what of Davis-Price’s seven carries in Wednesday’s action? In possibly his most open-field action of camp, the rookie took a pitch and sprinted left at a 45-degree angle through a gulf of blockers. He was moving. So will the chains on Friday night and games beyond.

But this is the NFL and it won’t always come easy. Davis-Price was thrown to the ground in the backfield by defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche in the first practice of camp.

As for Wednesday’s up-tempo workload, it wasn’t new to Davis-Price, noting: “I’ll be honest, I’m used to it, coming from LSU.”

He’s not sure what to expect when the 49ers kick off their preseason Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium, adding: “Just praying to stay healthy and have fun with my team.”

Deep shots

Trey Lance opened practice with a deep pass to Deebo Samuel, only to result in an incompletion, which has seemed like a daily occurrence in the eight sessions since Samuel joined in the fray with a new contract. Lance also failed to connect on deep shots to KeeSean Johnson and Ray-Ray McCloud.

That vertical threat is not only an added dimension to the 49ers’ offense but should help their defense prepare, seeing how opposing quarterbacks often tested the penalty-prone defensive backs with deep throws last season.

“With Trey’s arm, he can really take the top off (a defense),” safety Talanoa Hufanga said. “Last year, we could play deep to shallow. You have to recognize which quarterback is back there, and you have to get more depth back there, for sure, and trust your teammates. … We’re getting a great look, especially against Deebo and B.A. (Brandon Aiyuk) playing at a high level, and (George) Kittle is all over the place.”

Hufanga, by the way, nearly had a pick-six but was a hair off on a Lance pass toward Aiyuk over the middle. Lance had no passes intercepted for a second straight day.

Aiyuk produced a 60-yard touchdown catch-and-run on a Brock Purdy throw, and Lance’s penultimate throw on a 12-of-22 day was a 25-yard strike that hit Aiyuk in stride on a crisp route.

Health center

Starting cornerbacks Charvarius Ward (groin) and Emmanuel Moseley (hamstring) did not practice, so replacing them on the first string were Ka’Dar Hollman and Ambry Thomas.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw appeared to tweak a shoulder on the second play of practice, which was a Wilson run. Greenlaw did not return to action; he entered practice wearing a no-contact jersey for the first time this camp for an unknown ailment.

Still out of practice are defensive tackles Arik Armstead (knee) and Hassan Ridgeway (quadriceps), as well as right tackle Jaylon Moore (leg strain).

Ryans’ defensive mantra

Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans vividly recalled his preseason debut with the 2006 Houston Texans against Kansas City, saying, “I didn’t know the defense or what I was doing. Just fly around and make plays. I had 10 tackles in the first half. (Coach Gary) Kubiak and (linebackers coach Johnny) Holland were (saying), ‘We can get him out of there. He’s our starting linebacker.’”

Ryans went on to win NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. Now he’s entering his second season as the 49ers’ defensive coordinator. His mantra for the preseason: “It’s about having fun out there. You may not know everything going on but are playing with intensity, effort, physicality. You do those three things, you’ll be around the ball and making plays.”