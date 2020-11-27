Andre Iguodala will call Stephen Curry’s golf exhibition

Warriors guard Stephen Curry’s long-awaited return to competition is finally here.

Curry is less than a month away from taking the floor with Golden State, but he’ll be back in the national spotlight on Friday when he pairs up with Peyton Manning in a charity golf match. The nationally televised event begins at Noon at Stone Canyon Golf Club in Arizona and features Curry and Manning against PGA pro Phil Mickelson and former NBA star Charles Barkley.

The match will air on TNT and will be broadcast by Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Trevor Immelman (color commentary) and Curry’s former Warriors teammate, Andre Iguodala (color commentary).

Like Curry, Iguodala is an avid golfer who knows the ins and outs of the course better than the vast majority of NBA stars, but he’s obviously quite adept at sizing up talent on the basketball court. Despite playing across the country with the Miami Heat, Iguodala still keeps close tabs on his former team and believes Curry is poised for another dominant season.

“I think it was good for them to have that time off,” Iguodala told the Athletic this week about the Warriors missing the NBA’s restarted bubble season. “Going to that many finals takes a toll on a body, especially what is expected from him. It was good for him to just be able to let the brain settle down from the last five years. I think Steph is in his bag right now in terms of the prep he’s been putting to get ready for the upcoming season.”

Curry has played in just one NBA game since suffering a left hand injury on Oct. 30, 2019, but is expected to carry a heavy load for Golden State in the upcoming 2020-2021 season. Curry’s ability to return to MVP-caliber form is even more critical for the Warriors after losing fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson to a season-ending Achilles injury.

With Thompson set to miss the entire season, the key for the Warriors is ensuring they have enough offensive firepower to remain competitive against the top teams in the Western Conference. For scoring, Curry has been, is and will remain their top option.

“I think Steph’s going to have a big year,” Iguodala said.