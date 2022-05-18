Subscribe

A’s bats light up, take down Twins 5-2

MICHAEL WAGAMAN
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 17, 2022, 10:54PM

OAKLAND — Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, Sean Murphy followed with a two-run single and the Oakland Athletics ended their four-game losing streak against the Twins, beating Minnesota 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Smith homered to end a long slump and help Oakland break out of its own offensive funk. The A’s went into the game with the lowest team batting average in the majors (.199) and had scored one run in each of their three previous games.

The Athletics’ Sean Murphy watches his two-run single in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers during the seventh inning in Oakland on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)
The Athletics’ Sean Murphy watches his two-run single in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers during the seventh inning in Oakland on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Royce Lewis and Gary Sánchez each hit solo home runs for the Twins.

With the score tied 2-all, Jed Lowrie drew a walk and Ramón Laureano was hit by a pitch from Josh Winder (2-2). After Brown doubled over the head of right fielder Max Kepler to score pinch-runner Christian Bethancourt, Murphy blooped a hit into short left-center to drive in Laureano and Brown.

The win prevented the Twins from securing their first series win in Oakland since 2011. Minnesota had won all four previous games between the two this season.

Zach Jackson (1-1) retired four batters for his first career win. Dany Jiménez got a pair of fly outs to end the eighth with two on, then worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Smith’s second home run of the season put the A’s ahead 2-0 and ended an 0-for-18 skid.

Minnesota cut the lead in half on Royce’s leadoff drive off James Kaprielian in the fifth then tied it on Sánchez’s third home run in five games in the sixth.

Kaprielian had six strikeouts in 5⅓ innings.

The Athletics’ James Kaprielian pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Jed Jacobsohn / ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Athletics’ James Kaprielian pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Jed Jacobsohn / ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Oakland 5, Minnesota 2
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez 1b300020.308
Polanco 2b400002.233
Sánchez dh411102.219
Kepler rf302010.254
Gordon lf200000.250
a-Garlick ph-lf201001.240
Celestino cf401002.321
Lewis ss412100.308
Miranda 3b400002.096
Jeffers c400001.193
Totals34272310
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b501000.213
Lowrie dh202020.232
1-Bethancourt pr-dh110001.227
Laureano rf410002.146
Brown 1b412101.176
Murphy c301210.189
Andrus ss311010.234
Barrera lf401001.263
K.Smith 3b412201.195
Pache cf401000.157
Totals34511546
Minnesota000011000270
Oakland00020030x5111

a-struck out for Gordon in the 6th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th.

E – Moll (1). LOB – Minnesota 8, Oakland 10. 2B – Lewis (4), Andrus (7), Brown (6). HR – Lewis (2), off Kaprielian; Sánchez (4), off Kaprielian; K.Smith (2), off Winder. RBIs – Lewis (5), Sánchez (14), K.Smith 2 (11), Brown (18), Murphy 2 (20).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Lewis 2, Polanco); Oakland 4 (Barrera 2, Brown, Pache). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 6; Oakland 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Jeffers. GIDP – Andrus.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Lewis, Polanco, Arraez).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bundy3⅔20023545.14
Winder, L, 2-2395521783.68
Thielbar1⅓00002166.28
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kaprielian5⅓42216894.50
Moll20001160.79
Jackson, W, 1-11⅓10022343.12
Jiménez, S, 7-7100001170.59

Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 2-0, Jiménez 2-0. HBP – Winder (Laureano).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Clemons.

T – 3:20. A – 3,640 (46,847).

Baby steps for Bundy

Twins starter Dylan Bundy came off the COVID-19 list before the game and threw 54 pitches in three innings. Bundy had two walks and three strikeouts, including a 10-pitch whiff of Smith who went down looking after fouling off four consecutive pitches.

Making room

The Twins’ RHP Jharel Cotton was designated for assignment to make room for Bundy on the 26-man roster. Cotton spent his first two seasons in the major leagues with the A’s, then played for the Rangers one year before signing with Minnesota as a free agent.

Trainer’s room

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli indicated that SS Carlos Correa could come off the 10-day Injured List on Wednesday. Correa has missed the past 10 games because of a right middle finger contusion. … CF Byron Buxton was given the night off as part of Minnesota’s plan to manage his playing time while dealing with knee and hip issues.

Up next

Twins RHP Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.68 ERA) goes for his first win in four career starts against his former club. Gray won 44 games over five seasons with the A’s. RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-6, 4.84) has lost six consecutive starts, tied for the fourth-longest skid in Oakland history.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette