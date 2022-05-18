A’s bats light up, take down Twins 5-2

OAKLAND — Seth Brown hit a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning, Sean Murphy followed with a two-run single and the Oakland Athletics ended their four-game losing streak against the Twins, beating Minnesota 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Kevin Smith homered to end a long slump and help Oakland break out of its own offensive funk. The A’s went into the game with the lowest team batting average in the majors (.199) and had scored one run in each of their three previous games.

The Athletics’ Sean Murphy watches his two-run single in front of Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers during the seventh inning in Oakland on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Royce Lewis and Gary Sánchez each hit solo home runs for the Twins.

With the score tied 2-all, Jed Lowrie drew a walk and Ramón Laureano was hit by a pitch from Josh Winder (2-2). After Brown doubled over the head of right fielder Max Kepler to score pinch-runner Christian Bethancourt, Murphy blooped a hit into short left-center to drive in Laureano and Brown.

The win prevented the Twins from securing their first series win in Oakland since 2011. Minnesota had won all four previous games between the two this season.

Zach Jackson (1-1) retired four batters for his first career win. Dany Jiménez got a pair of fly outs to end the eighth with two on, then worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his seventh save.

Smith’s second home run of the season put the A’s ahead 2-0 and ended an 0-for-18 skid.

Minnesota cut the lead in half on Royce’s leadoff drive off James Kaprielian in the fifth then tied it on Sánchez’s third home run in five games in the sixth.

Kaprielian had six strikeouts in 5⅓ innings.

The Athletics’ James Kaprielian pitches against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning of a baseball game in Oakland on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Jed Jacobsohn / ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Oakland 5, Minnesota 2 Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Arraez 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .308 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Sánchez dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .219 Kepler rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .254 Gordon lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250 a-Garlick ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .240 Celestino cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .321 Lewis ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .308 Miranda 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .096 Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Totals 34 2 7 2 3 10 Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kemp 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Lowrie dh 2 0 2 0 2 0 .232 1-Bethancourt pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .227 Laureano rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .146 Brown 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .176 Murphy c 3 0 1 2 1 0 .189 Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .234 Barrera lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 K.Smith 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .195 Pache cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .157 Totals 34 5 11 5 4 6 Minnesota 000 011 000 2 7 0 Oakland 000 200 30x 5 11 1 a-struck out for Gordon in the 6th. 1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th. E – Moll (1). LOB – Minnesota 8, Oakland 10. 2B – Lewis (4), Andrus (7), Brown (6). HR – Lewis (2), off Kaprielian; Sánchez (4), off Kaprielian; K.Smith (2), off Winder. RBIs – Lewis (5), Sánchez (14), K.Smith 2 (11), Brown (18), Murphy 2 (20). Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 3 (Lewis 2, Polanco); Oakland 4 (Barrera 2, Brown, Pache). RISP – Minnesota 0 for 6; Oakland 3 for 9. Runners moved up – Jeffers. GIDP – Andrus. DP – Minnesota 1 (Lewis, Polanco, Arraez). Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bundy 3⅔ 2 0 0 2 3 54 5.14 Winder, L, 2-2 3 9 5 5 2 1 78 3.68 Thielbar 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.28 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kaprielian 5⅓ 4 2 2 1 6 89 4.50 Moll 2 0 0 0 1 16 0.79 Jackson, W, 1-1 1⅓ 1 0 0 2 2 34 3.12 Jiménez, S, 7-7 1 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.59 Inherited runners-scored – Thielbar 2-0, Jiménez 2-0. HBP – Winder (Laureano). Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Clemons. T – 3:20. A – 3,640 (46,847).

Baby steps for Bundy

Twins starter Dylan Bundy came off the COVID-19 list before the game and threw 54 pitches in three innings. Bundy had two walks and three strikeouts, including a 10-pitch whiff of Smith who went down looking after fouling off four consecutive pitches.

Making room

The Twins’ RHP Jharel Cotton was designated for assignment to make room for Bundy on the 26-man roster. Cotton spent his first two seasons in the major leagues with the A’s, then played for the Rangers one year before signing with Minnesota as a free agent.

Trainer’s room

Twins: Manager Rocco Baldelli indicated that SS Carlos Correa could come off the 10-day Injured List on Wednesday. Correa has missed the past 10 games because of a right middle finger contusion. … CF Byron Buxton was given the night off as part of Minnesota’s plan to manage his playing time while dealing with knee and hip issues.

Up next

Twins RHP Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.68 ERA) goes for his first win in four career starts against his former club. Gray won 44 games over five seasons with the A’s. RHP Daulton Jefferies (1-6, 4.84) has lost six consecutive starts, tied for the fourth-longest skid in Oakland history.