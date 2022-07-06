A’s pitcher Frankie Montas to have cortisone injection, return date up in the air

OAKLAND — Athletics right-hander Frankie Montas was scheduled to get a cortisone injection in his right shoulder Wednesday afternoon and will miss his scheduled start this weekend against the Houston Astros.

Montas was removed from his previous start Sunday after one inning in a 2-1 loss to the Seattle Mariners as his velocity had dipped into the low 90s and he reported some stiffness in his shoulder after giving up a leadoff home run to Julio Rodriguez. Montas ended up getting the loss, dropping his record to 3-9 but with a solid 3.26 earned run average.

“Frankie will not make his next start Saturday,” A’s manager Mark Kotsay said before Wednesday’s game. “We’re still in the process of determining which direction we want to go.”

Kotsay referred all questions about Montas’ health to trainer Nick Paparesta.

“Frankie had an MRI done. He has some inflammation in his shoulder,” Paparesta said. “Saw Dr. (William) Workman, our local orthopedic surgeon. He’s going to get to his office this afternoon and get a cortisone injection and then we’ll play it out as the days go along and see where we’re at.”

Paparesta said there was no “best-case scenario” with regard to how soon Montas could be available after a cortisone shot, and couldn’t say whether he could pitch before the All-Star break (July 19) and that there were no structural issues with the shoulder.

“Everything looked great with the rotator cuff and labrum,” Paparesta said.

As for any soreness or pain from the injection itself, Paparesta said that shouldn’t be an issue.

Montas was expected to be a hot commodity among contending teams looking for a power arm at the trade deadline, and reestablishing his velocity on the field before Aug. 2 would factor into whether teams would trade for him at all — as well as how much the A’s could get in return.