Austin Ehrlicher has shipped off to Boston.

More specifically, the Santa Rosa Junior College and Maria Carrillo product arrived in Fort Myers, Florida, this week, where he’ll start his professional baseball career with the Boston Red Sox organization.

Ehrlicher, who just finished his sophomore season at SRJC, was selected by Boston in the 18th round of last year’s MLB Draft and officially signed with the club Saturday. He was committed to transfer to Arizona State next season but opted to forgo the rest of his collegiate career to turn pro.

Ehrlicher, 23, will start his pro career at the rookie ball level, where he’ll first look to recover from an elbow injury that held him out of SRJC’s final 11 games of the year.

“I just wanted to take the best route to be healthy and the best route for my pro ball career,” Ehrlicher told The Press Democrat of his decision to sign. “I definitely thought this was the right decision and I’ve been here for a few days, and it definitely is.”

Ehrlicher said he’ll begin throwing in about a week before a six-week long ramp-up program. He’s hoping to avoid surgery.

The 2021 Maria Carrillo grad went 7-2 in 12 appearances with a 3.95 earned run average and 65 strikeouts for the Bear Cubs this season as a pitcher but missed the final month of the season due to injury.

As a freshman, he made eight starts in 10 appearances with 43 strikeouts, a 4.26 ERA in 38 innings and batted .321 with three home runs in 28 at-bats. The 6-foot-5 right-handed pitcher also played basketball for the Bear Cubs as a freshman.

“I was texting (SRJC head coach Damon Neidlinger) the other day and we have all the resources in the world, but he was saying you’ve got to get it done yourself,” Ehrlicher said. “It’s a great environment, but it’s up to you. It’s different but I think it’s going to be fun and be a good ride.”

Ehrlicher reportedly made a $200,000 bonus when he signed.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.