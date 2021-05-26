Baseball game between Maria Carrillo and Petaluma ends in chaos

Police were called to a Petaluma High School baseball game against Maria Carrillo this past weekend after umpires ended the game in the third inning amid intense verbal harassment from Maria Carrillo players, coaches and spectators.

The trouble began with the Maria Carrillo side berating officials over balls and strikes calls. Witnesses said the verbal assault escalated after a controversial call at second base. Eventually, two coaches and at least one player were ejected along with several spectators.

The umpires, fearing for their safety, asked that police be called, and Petaluma officers arrived and escorted the officials to their vehicles, Petaluma Police Deputy Chief Brian Miller confirmed via email.

“Our staff responded to calm matters down and nothing physical or criminal was reported as having occurred,” Miller said. “Shortly after our arrival the disruptive parties left the area and the situation resolved without any further action.”

Maria Carrillo athletic director Jerry Deakins, who was not at the game, but has seen the umpires’ report, verified the account.

“It is my understanding that the umpires felt verbally threatened by spectators,” Deakins said. “We had one player and two coaches ejected for arguing balls and strikes and rules interpretation that was deemed unsportsmanlike conduct.”

Maria Carrillo coach Sam Bruno said the problem actually began with one umpire “who initiated a conflict with our players before the game even began. Our players felt like he was targeting us.”

Bruno said that some Petaluma fans setting on the Maria Carrillo side of the field were among those kicked out because they were upset with the officiating.

“In my 14 years of coaching, this is the first time I have ever been thrown out,” he said. “I, personally, never abused the umpire.“

Gary Frieders, president of the Northern Coast Officials Association, said the association had received a report from the umpires involved and had forwarded copies to Maria Carrillo, the North Coast Section and the North Bay League, but said he couldn’t comment on the contents.

He said a copy of the report was not sent to Petaluma High.

As the incident unfolded, Petaluma coaches took the Trojans down the left-field line and, according to Trojan coach Jim Selvitella, none were involved in the incident.

“Our guys responded well,” Selvitella said. “It got ugly very quickly.”

Petaluma was leading the game 4-1 in the top of the third inning when the game was called off. The Trojans scored all four runs in their half of the second inning with a rally that included two long home runs by Joe Brown and Wyatt Davis.

Petaluma and Maria Carrillo are two of the best teams in the area, with Petaluma 9-4 on the season and Maria Carrillo 12-6. Although no longer in the same league, the teams annually play one another.