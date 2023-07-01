Another Sonoma County kid is heading to The Show.

Clayton Andrews, a 2015 Maria Carrillo grad and relief pitcher in the Milwaukee Brewers’ farm system, was called up from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday morning.

It was unclear when Andrews would make his MLB debut, but he was set to join the Brewers for their weekend series at the Pittsburgh Pirates.

RHP JB Bukauskas recalled from Triple-A Nashville.



LHP Clayton Andrews selected from Triple-A Nashville.



RHP Matt Bush and LHP Thomas Pannone designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/dozXRBpZRV — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) July 1, 2023

Andrews was The Press Democrat’s 2015 All-Empire Large School Player of the Year for an incredible all-around senior season. He batted .396 with 25 runs and 22 RBIs in 26 games and posted a 0.58 earned run average with 77 strikeouts in 48⅔ innings as a pitcher.

He continued his success at Cabrillo College and then at Long Beach State before being selected by Milwaukee in the 17th round of the 2018 MLB draft. He also played for the Healdsburg Prune Packers during his collegiate summers.

Andrews has appeared in 99 minor league games since being drafted, working exclusively out of the bullpen. He has an overall record of 15-6 with a 3.05 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 144⅔ innings.

He missed most of the 2021 and 2022 seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Healthy again, he started the 2023 season in Triple-A — where, in 25 games this summer, he’s 3-0 with a 1.65 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 32⅔ innings.

