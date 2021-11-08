Bob Padecky: SRJC assistant Sam Gomes determined to keep fighting ALS

Guy Mohr, an athletic trainer at SRJC, has set up a GoFundMe page for Gomes to help with medical costs. To donate, go to bit.ly/3004FL4 .

The word went out - Sam’s scuffling - and so came the response. Sam can’t go through this without us. He meant too much, taught so much, cared so much. He never complained, even in his 50s, when those teenage fastballs hit the dirt and caromed, his body becoming target practice. Like a labrador retriever Sam would faithfully retrieve the ball and throw it back to the SRJC pitcher and tell the kid to elevate the ball.

Sam Gomes didn’t whimper. Sam doesn’t do whimper. Don’t learn anything by whimpering. Get back to work. And that’s what his kids, now adults, did after they heard the news that Sam was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) on May 4.

Brandon Hyde, the Baltimore Orioles manager, and Timmy Cossins, the team’s third base coach, were taught the art of catching by Gomes at SRJC. Sam needs a jersey. So the guys got an Oriole jersey, stitched in “GOMES 35” on the back and sent it to the Santa Rosa resident. Gomes’ favorite number was 35 after his idol, Vida Blue.

And thus began The Great Jersey Migration. Nine MLB jerseys hang on a wall in Sam’s hallway, all with “GOMES 35” on the back. His museum room, which once was a bedroom, now a Cooperstown look-alike, has three more jerseys: a No. 7 from the San Diego Padres (Jason Lane), a No. 75 from the Orioles (Cossins) and a No. 25 White Sox jersey from Andrew Vaughn, the Maria Carrillo grad now with the Pale Hose. The jersey has an ALS sleeve patch from the day the White Sox hosted a fundraiser at the ballpark.

Gomes can see it all. From his wheelchair. To him, for those who know him, who have experienced him, it is so incongruous to see Sam in a wheelchair. It’s seeing a bodybuilder not being able to pick up a napkin.

As recently as two years ago Gomes was catching both games of a doubleheader in a men’s league. He was as present as the sunrise. A Santa Rosa High grad, Gomes taught catching at his alma mate as well as Windsor and Piner. As recently as March 2020 he would be catching bullpen at SRJC. As recently as February of this year he was walking three miles alongside Alice Bunting, his fiancee and caregiver.

Which makes it doubly disturbing for Gomes is to watch a MLB game and see coaches waddle to the first base coaching box who look like they swallowed a 10-pound ham for breakfast. He becomes livid in his disgust.

“They have everything at their disposal!” said Gomes who worked 30 years for the Pepsi Bottling Group. “They have nutritionists, trainers, all the latest exercise equipment They don’t have any excuses. I don’t like fat coaches.”

So said a man who took care of his body, now finds his body is not taking care of him. It is the ultimate betrayal for someone who found fitness a friend, an ally, that exercise was its own reward. Why go out of your way to shorten your life? Why not work every angle? Food, meals, sleep, they extend, not reduce.

“Show up, do your job,” Gomes would tell his catchers. He carried the same philosophy about living. Do your job. Get healthy. Stay healthy.

So when the symptoms began in 2020, when his right wrist weakened, Gomes tried to work it. After all Gomes had caught doubleheaders with torn rotator cuffs in each shoulder, injuries that would require surgery. The man had been in the squat for 50 years. Catching was a boxing ring for him and he took pride he never went down for the eight-count.

“How many people you know who catch both of games of a doubleheader when they are 58?” said SRJC’s coach, Damon Neidlinger.

Only those who live by this philosophy: Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.

“There are two types of people,” said Gomes who will be 61 on Dec. 27. “Those who run away or those who fight.”

Those that fight against the dimming light, who will go kicking and screaming all the way, ALS will test that resolve. ALS has no cure, no treatment. Researchers have found no link to lifestyle. Speculation flies like so much confetti in the air, with about as much impact as the confetti. Five in 100,000 people get the disease. It is on no one’s mind until it must be.

“I suspected before it was diagnosed,” said the man who took care of is body. Sam Gomes doesn’t pretend. He doesn’t hide. He takes ALS like another kid fastball caroming off his arm. Directly, like his response to the question I was uncomfortable in asking.

“Have you thought about what will happen?”

In his wheelchair, with a raspy voice, Gomes didn’t pause.

“When I get to the Pearly Gates,” he began, “I’m gonna ask God a question.”

He paused for only a second. Felt like an hour.

“I’m gonna ask God who killed (John) Kennedy?” said Gomes of the president who was assassinated in 1963.