Brad William Henke, NFL player who turned to acting, dies at 56

Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who later turned to acting and became known for his role as a prison guard on “Orange Is the New Black,” died Tuesday. He was 56.

His death was confirmed by his manager, Matt DelPiano, who said Henke died in his sleep but did not specify the location. He also did not cite a cause, but in May 2021, Henke posted on Instagram that he had a 90% blockage in an artery, and the next month, he said he had received two stents in his heart.

Henke played many roles in film and television across a 25-year career, but he was probably best known for his appearance on more than two dozen episodes of the Netflix series “Orange Is the New Black” from 2016-18. His character, Desi Piscatella, a gay corrections officer at the penitentiary where the show was set, was an integral part of the drama in its fourth and fifth seasons, and in 2017, he shared in the cast’s Screen Actors Guild Award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series.

Although “Orange Is the New Black” could be considered Henke’s breakout role, it was far from his first. His acting career began in 1996 with the film “Mr. Wrong,” which starred Ellen DeGeneres, Bill Pullman and Joan Cusack. Among the dozens of television shows on which he was seen were “ER,” “Judging Amy,” “Dexter,” “October Road” and “Lost.” His movies included the original “Space Jam.”

Henke was born April 10, 1966, in Columbus, Nebraska, and raised in Littleton, Colorado. He played football for the University of Arizona in the late 1980s. A 6-foot-3, 275-pound defensive lineman, he was drafted by the New York Giants in 1989 but was cut, he told the Tucson Citizen in 1998. He went on to play for the Denver Broncos and was on the team when it lost the 1990 Super Bowl to the San Francisco 49ers.

His football career ended in the early 1990s after several injuries, and he held a number of jobs, including assistant football coach at a community college in California. An unexpected encounter with Rod Martin, formerly of the Oakland Raiders, set him on a new path.

“Rod mentioned there was a need for actors to play football players for commercials, so I tried out for it and got one for Pizza Hut,” Henke told the Citizen. “While I was there, a guy invited me to attend an acting class. I went and it hit me that this is what I wanted to do.”

The depth and types of roles Henke landed progressed with each credit. In a 2021 interview with CGMagazine, Henke said that at the start of his career, he was learning the business and was taking jobs to earn money, but that things changed. “Lately, I’ve just tried to do it for the love of it,” he said. “Just cause I love creating the characters — figuring out how they talk, how they stand, all the physical things and all the emotional things.”

Henke told the website Tell-Tale TV in 2020 that his role as Tom Cullen on the miniseries “The Stand,” the most recent adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same title, which starred Whoopi Goldberg and Alexander Skarsgard, was challenging yet rewarding.

“It was the best experience I’ve had in acting so far in my whole career,” he said. “I haven’t had very many opportunities in my career where I have been offered this job three months before it starts. So many times, it’s just right before it starts. So I had so much more time to work on it and prepare and just think about it, dream about it.”

Complete information on survivors was not immediately available.