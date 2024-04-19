Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman defends team title at golf tournament

Boys golf

Cardinal Newman Invitational

The Cardinals took home the title of their home tournament Wednesday against a talented 10-team field at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club.

The Cardinals finished with a team score of 306 while Windsor took second with 309, Justin-Siena third with 314, Miramonte fourth with 315 and Maria Carrillo fifth with a score of 319.

Jack Sennott from Justin-Siena was the individual medalist, as he outlasted Windsor’s Jake Latz and Berean Christian’s Carson Limpus in a four-hole playoff.

Sennott and Latz both parred the first playoff hole and played the final three holes head-to-head, going score for score until Sennott made par and Latz bogey on the par 4 hole No. 9. Other players not in the playoff lined the greens shining their phone flashlights to give the duo enough light in the fading evening hours.

Sennott, Latz and Limpus all shot one-over par 73 over the 18-hole tournament. The next-best finishers in the 77-player field were Analy’s Cambron Nevill (74), Cardinal Newman’s William Carlson (75), Miramonte’s Andrew Harrick (76), Cardinal Newman’s Ryan Bello (76), Windsor’s Sam Wright (77), Cardinal Newman’s Chase Mandel (77), Windsor’s Adam Henry (77) and Justin-Siena’s Nathan Jewell (77).

All four of Cardinal Newman and Windsor’s scoring players shot under 80.

The Cardinals and Jaguars will square off in their NBL-Oak dual match finale next Thursday at Fountaingrove. Windsor is undefeated in league matches and could clinch the title with a win.

Windsor 168, Maria Carrillo 170

The Jaguars stayed unbeaten in league with a narrow victory over the Pumas on Thursday at Sugarloaf Golf Course that came down to the last group on the final hole.

Windsor’s Kadin Jones and Carrillo’s Dominic Neri shared medalist honors with scores of two-under par 30. Windsor’s Nick Savano and Carrillo’s Justin Sullivan and Langston Alexander all tied for second individual at even par 32.

Alexander also had the highlight of the round, an eagle 2 hole-out from a bunker on hole No. 2.

Windsor’s other counting scorers were from Sam Wright (33), Jake Simkins (35) and Jake Latz (38)

Carrillo’s other counting scorers were from Aiden Padgett (37) and Ryan Malm (39)

Analy 216, Santa Rosa 288

Cambron Nevill shot two-over par 38 to lead his Tigers to an NBL victory over the Panthers at Valley of the Moon on Thursday.

Analy’s other scorers were Devon Pennington (41), Matthew Topham (44); Derek Reyff (46) and Wade Lewis (47).

Santa Rosa was led by Luke Roberds, who shot 43, followed by Patrick Seau (52), Cooper Kelsey (56), Cannon Meiers (67) and Angel Lopez (70).

Boys volleyball

Cardinal Newman 3, American Canyon 1

The Cardinals upset the league-leading Wolves in four sets on Thursday, 26-28, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21, to add some drama to the last few weeks of NBL competition.

Connor Delaney had 22 kills and Kahlio Vaetoe added 16 kills, while Max Daniel and Nico Bartolomei chipped in six apiece. Carter Logan also dished out 30 assists and Owen Snyder record nine digs.

Cardinal Newman (13-8, 7-3) still remains a few games back of American Canyon, but the result has helped Analy pulled into a tie for first with two matches remaining.

Analy 3, Sonoma Valley 0

The Tigers won their fourth league match in a row Thursday, 25-14, 26-24, 25-15, to pull into a tie for first place in the NBL with American Canyon.

Timur Wohl had six aces, three kills, 23 assists and two solo blocks while Magnus Niedamier added eight kills, three aces and one solo block.

Alakai Cole also had eight kills and eight digs and Hayden Shevick added three kills and three aces.

Analy is now 15-5 overall on the year and 8-1 in league with two matches left. The Tigers are set to host American Canyon (12-11, 8-1) on April 25 in both team’s regular-season finale, a match that could decide the first league pennant awarded in NBL history.

Swimming

Santa Rosa swept Montgomery at Ridgway Pool on Wednesday in an NBL dual meet.

The Panthers boys won 101-56 while the girls edged out the Vikings 87-83.

Here are the winners and their times.

Boys: Santa Rosa 101, Montgomery 56

200 Medley Relay: Santa Rosa, 2:05.04

200 Free: Jonah Wurtzel, Santa Rosa, 2:26.62

200 IM: Robert Merrick, Santa Rosa, 2:17.59

50 Free: Grady Petersen, Montgomery, 25.56

100 Fly: Robert Merrick, Santa Rosa, 1:03.41

100 Free: Grady Petersen, Santa Rosa, 59.13

500 Free: Jonah Wurtzel, Santa Rosa, 6:24.23

200 Free Relay: Santa Rosa, 50.72

100 Back: Ian Swallow, Santa Rosa, 1:12.36

100 Breast: Franky Machuca, Santa Rosa, 1:24.55

400 Free Relay: Montgomery, 4:22.97

Girls: Santa Rosa 87, Montgomery 83

200 Medley Relay: Santa Rosa, 2:13.92

200 Free: Addison Klosevitz, Montgomery, 2:08.26

200 IM: Laurel Merrick, Santa Rosa, 2:35.52

50 Free: Hannah Gurtovoy, Santa Rosa, 28.62

100 Fly: Addison Klosevitz, Montgomery, 1:08.53

100 Free: Laurel Merrick, Santa Rosa, 1:02.49

500 Free: Lyla Snyder, Montgomery, 6:33.09

200 Free Relay: Santa Rosa, 1:57.61

100 Back: Olivia Beck, Santa Rosa, 1:13.13

100 Breast: Lyla Snyder, Montgomery, 1:20.83

400 Free Relay: Montgomery, 4:29.28

Girls lacrosse

Vintage 11, Cardinal Newman 5

The Cardinals fell in a VVAL match to the Crushers on Wednesday.

Reagan McIntosh led the Cardinals with two goals, while Talia Woods and Katie Grant each had a goal and an assist. In goal, Suzanna Hextrum had 16 saves and two caused turnovers for Cardinal Newman (3-7, 3-4).

