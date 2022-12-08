College basketball roundup: Cal men fall just short of 1st win

Tyreese Davis scored 14 points and Casey Jones scored 10 points and grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and visiting Eastern Washington continued Cal’s woes, beating the Golden Bears 50-48 on Wednesday night.

Davis scored the go-ahead basket with 24 seconds left. Cal’s Joel Brown missed a potential winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Eagles (4-5) won their first game on the road this season and beat a Pac-12 opponent for just the fifth time in school history. Eastern Washington, a member of the Big Sky Conference, never trailed against the Bears.

Cal was without leading scorer Devin Askew, who averages 18.3 points per game. The Bears fell to 0-10 and extended the nation’s longest active losing streak — dating to last season — to 13 games.

After posting a 27-20 halftime lead, Cedric Coward buried a 3-pointer with 16:22 remaining and Eastern Washington built its biggest lead at 34-22.

Angelo Allegri added 11 points for Eastern Washington. Steele Venters, the Eagles’ leading scorer, fouled out after scoring four points one-game removed from his career-high 33 points in the Eagles last game, a 78-70 win over North Dakota State on Saturday.

Lars Thiemann scored 16 points for Cal and Kuany Kuany 10.

Saint Mary’s 66, Missouri State 46

Mitchell Saxen’s 19 points helped Saint Mary's defeat visiting Missouri State on Wednesday.

Saxen had six rebounds for the Gaels (7-3). Aidan Mahaney scored 13 points and Alex Ducas finished with nine points.

Chance Moore led the Bears (4-5) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Alston Mason added 12 points for Missouri State. In addition, Donovan Clay finished with seven points and six rebounds.

Saint Mary’s outscored Missouri State by 15 points over the final half, while Mahaney led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

Sacramento State 87, Denver 85, OT

Zach Chappell had 24 points, including a game-winning basket with 1.9 seconds left in overtime, in Sacramento State’s victory over visiting Denver on Wednesday night.

Chappell was 8 of 13 shooting, including 3 for 4 from distance, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Hornets (4-5). Akolda Mawein scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. Cameron Wilbon recorded 15 points and finished 7 of 12 from the field.

Tommy Bruner led the way for the Pioneers (8-2) with 26 points and six assists. Lukas Kisunas added 15 points for Denver. Justin Mullins also recorded 12 points and two steals. The Pioneers had their six-game winning streak snapped.

Santa Clara 66, New Mexico State 65

Keshawn Justice scored 18 points as Santa Clara beat visiting New Mexico State on Wednesday.

Justice was 6 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 9 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Broncos (8-2). Brandin Podziemski scored 16 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 3 for 3 from the line, and added seven rebounds, six assists and three steals. Carlos Stewart recorded 16 points and shot 6 for 11 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 1 of 3 from the free throw line.

The Aggies (4-3) were led in scoring by Deshawndre Washington, who finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. Xavier Pinson added 14 points, seven assists and three steals for New Mexico State. In addition, DaJuan Gordon finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Stewart scored 11 points in the first half and Santa Clara went into the break trailing 36-33. Santa Clara outscored New Mexico State by four points in the second half. Justice led the way with 10 second-half points.