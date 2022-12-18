College basketball roundup: San Francisco men outlast UNLV

In Las Vegas, Tyrell Roberts scored 17 points and buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with six seconds remaining Saturday to rally San Francisco to a 77-73 victory over UNLV.

Zane Meeks finished with 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Dons (9-3), who handed UNLV its first loss of the season. Khalil Shabazz scored 17 points and added seven rebounds.

Elijah Harkless led the Rebels (10-1) with 21 points, five assists and two steals. Luis Rodriguez added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Roberts scored 14 of his 17 points in the second half for San Francisco.

Eastern Washington 79, UC Davis 68

In Cheney, Washington, Cedric Coward’s 15 points helped Eastern Washington defeat UC Davis.

Coward also had five rebounds for the Eagles (5-7). Ethan Price scored 14 points with four blocks. Angelo Allegri hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Elijah Pepper finished with 25 points for the Aggies (7-4). Ty Johnson added 12 points. Christian Anigwe had eight points and two blocks.

Pacific 59, San Jose State 58

In Stockton, Keylan Boone’s 17 points off of the bench helped Pacific to victory against San Jose State.

Boone was 6-of-15 shooting (5 for 12 from distance) for the Tigers (6-8). Tyler Beard scored 11 points and added nine assists and three steals. Luke Avdalovic finished 3 of 4 from the floor to finish with eight points.

Alvaro Cardenas Torre led the Spartans (8-4) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and four assists. Trey Anderson added nine points for San Jose State. Myron Amey Jr. also put up eight points.

Boone scored eight points in the first half and Pacific went into the break trailing 37-22. Boone led Pacific with nine points in the second half as his team outscored San Jose State by 16 points over the final half.

Sacramento State 59, Fresno State 53

In Fresno, Callum McRae had 21 points in Sacramento State’s 59-53 victory against Fresno State.

McRae also added six rebounds for the Hornets (6-5). Zach Chappell had 13 points and Akolda Mawein scored nine.

Jordan Campbell led the Bulldogs (3-7) with 13 points and two blocks. Isaiah Hill added 11 points and Donavan Yap scored eight.

McRae had 19 points in the second half for Sac State, which led 24-23 at intermission.