In Kansas City, Missouri, Josh Kunen scored 15 points as San Francisco beat Wichita State 67-63 on Tuesday.

Kunen added seven rebounds for the Dons (6-0). Tyrell Roberts added 13 points while shooting 5 for 12, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc, and he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Julian Rishwain shot 4 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points. The Dons picked up their sixth straight win.

The Shockers (3-2) were led by Jaykwon Walton, who recorded 21 points and 10 rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. added 16 points, nine rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks for Wichita State. Gus Okafor also had 10 points and seven rebounds.

UC Davis 82, Sacramento State 71

In Sacramento, Elijah Pepper finished with 24 points and eight assists, Christian Anigwe scored 22 and UC Davis defeated Sacramento State on Tuesday night.

Pepper sank 8 of 15 shots, made all seven of his free throws and grabbed six rebounds for the Aggies (4-1). Anigwe also grabbed six boards. Kane Milling made four 3-pointers and scored 14 off the bench, adding nine rebounds. Ty Johnson had 11 points and four steals.

Zach Chappell led the Hornets (3-2) with 19 points. Austin Patterson had 18 points, while Akol Mawein scored 13. Callum McRae had 10 rebounds to go with nine points.

Mount St. Mary’s 68, Pacific 65

In Stockton, Jalen Benjamin’s 19 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Pacific on Tuesday.

Benjamin added six assists for the Mountaineers (3-3). Malik Jefferson scored 12 points and added 10 rebounds. Deandre Thomas was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 6 from distance) to finish with 12 points.

Tyler Beard led the Tigers (2-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jordan Ivy-Curry added 15 points for Pacific. Donovan Williams also put up 12 points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Mount St. Mary’s went into halftime ahead of Pacific 37-33. Benjamin scored 10 points in the half. Benjamin led Mount St. Mary’s with nine second-half points.