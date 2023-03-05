College basketball roundup: Stanford, Cal men fall in Pac-12

N’Faly Dante had 15 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, including a pair late, to help Oregon hold off visiting Stanford 73-68 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Dante collected his ninth double-double this season and the Ducks (18-13, 12-8) won their third straight and clinched the fourth seed and a first-round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament next week in Las Vegas.

Keeshawn Barthelemy made four 3-pointers and scored 14 points and Will Richardson had 10 points plus six assists for Oregon.

Spencer Jones made four 3s and scored 18 points for the Cardinal (13-18, 7-13), who will be the 10th seed. Brandon Angel also scored 18 points. Harrison Ingram added 11 and Maxime Raynaud 10.

Ingram drove to the hoop and cut an Oregon lead to four with 2½ minutes left but Dante blocked Stanford’s next two attempts on drives and Jermaine Couisnard made it 72-66. Dante missed 3 of 4 free throws in the final half-minute but Stanford made just 2 of 5 over the same span.

Oregon led by five at halftime and took the game’s largest lead of 12 with nine minutes left after a 15-6 run. Stanford responded with nine straight points but wouldn’t get closer.

Jones had all four of his 3s in the first half, making three in a row when Stanford took a 14-5 lead while Oregon began the game 2-of-10 shooting. Barthelemy hit two straight 3-pointers to cap a 16-3 run and put Ducks into the lead. Stanford rallied to tie before Oregon scored the final five points before the break for a 39-34 Ducks edge.

Stanford won the teams’ first meeting 71-64 on Jan. 21.

The Pac-12 Tournament starts Wednesday in Las Vegas.

Cal edged out by Oregon State

Glenn Taylor Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Michael Rataj scored the last four points of the game and Oregon State beat visiting Cal 69-66 on Saturday night in a Pac-12 Conference regular-season finale.

Grant Newell’s jumper gave Cal a 66-65 lead with 28 seconds left before Rataj’s layup made it a one-point lead for the Beavers with 15 seconds left. On the ensuing possession and without any timeouts, Sam Alajiki stepped out-of-bounds to give the ball back to the Beavers.

Dzmitry Ryuny tossed an inbounds pass to Rataj, who caught the ball past midcourt and scored on a two-handed dunk. Cal’s Joel Brown heaved a deep 3-pointer that hit the top of the backboard to end it.

Taylor was 6 of 13 from the floor and 15 of 16 from the free-throw line. Jordan Pope added 17 points and Tyler Bilodeau had 11 for Oregon State (11-20, 5-15), which shot 42% (20 of 47) overall and 83% (24 of 29) from the line.

Brown finished with 22 points to lead Cal (3-28, 2-18), which led by as many as 16 points late in the first half.

Cal jumped out on a 15-3 run and built a 36-28 lead at the break. Brown scored 13 points and Newell added eight as the Bears shot 54% (13 of 24) from the field.

Both teams will play first round games on Wednesday in the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

UC Davis tops Long Beach State in double OT

Elijah Pepper forced the game into two overtime periods with his clutch shooting, then knocked down two free throws in the second extra period to lift UC Davis to a 93-92 victory over visiting Long Beach State on Saturday.

Pepper hit a pair of free throws with two seconds left in regulation to force the first overtime, then cashed in a layup with 19 seconds left in the extra period to force double overtime. After Lassina Traore dunked to give Long Beach State a 92-91 lead with 28 seconds left, Pepper drew a foul and hit two free throws with 21 seconds remaining to give the Aggies the win.

Pepper added 10 rebounds and four steals for the Aggies (18-13, 11-8 Big West Conference). Ty Johnson scored 22 points while going 6 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from distance, and 9 for 10 from the line, and added eight rebounds and three steals. Christian Anigwe shot 8 for 13 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 21 points.

Traore led the way for the Beach (17-15, 11-9) with 22 points and 20 rebounds. AJ George added 18 points for Long Beach State. Aboubacar Traore also had 16 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks.

San Jose State holds off Air Force

Omari Moore recorded 33 points as visiting San Jose State beat Air Force 63-61 on Saturday night.

Moore was 14 of 24 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Spartans (19-12, 10-8 Mountain West Conference). Alvaro Cardenas Torre added 10 points.

Carter Murphy led the way for the Falcons (14-17, 5-13) with 17 points. Camden Vander Zwaag added 13 points, six rebounds and two steals for Air Force. Jake Heidbreder also had 13 points.

Moore's 18-point second half helped San Jose State close out the two-point victory.