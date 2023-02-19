College basketball roundup: Stanford, Cal men fall in Pac-12

Boogie Ellis scored a career-high 33 points and handed out seven assists to guide USC to an 85-75 victory over visiting Stanford on Saturday night.

Ellis sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor, including 6 of 10 from 3-point range, and made all nine of his free throws for the Trojans (19-8, 11-5 Pac-12 Conference). Drew Peterson finished with 21 points and seven rebounds. Reese Dixon-Waters came off the bench to hit two 3-pointers and score 12.

Harrison Ingram led the Cardinal (11-16, 5-11) with 15 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Reserve Michael Jones added 14 points. Spencer Jones and Brandon Angel scored 11 points apiece.

Ellis scored 15 first-half points on 5-of-8 shooting from 3-point range, and USC built a 41-30 lead. Peterson added 11 points as the Trojans sank 9 of 16 shots from beyond the arc. Stanford buried 5 of 10 from distance before intermission, but the Cardinal yielded four offensive rebounds that led to eight second-chance points for USC.

Stanford closed to within 45-38 on Maxime Raynaud’s dunk with 15:15 left to play. Peterson buried a 3-pointer and Ellis had back-to-back baskets in a 7-2 run and the Cardinal got no closer than nine from there.

USC shot 49% overall and made 13 of 25 from beyond the arc. Stanford shot 46% and hit 8 of 20 from distance. The Cardinal outscored USC in the paint 38-22. The Trojans had a 15-5 edge in fast-break points.

UCLA routs Cal by 35 points

Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 20 points and No. 4 UCLA routed last-place Cal 78-43 on Saturday night to improve to 15-0 at Pauley Pavilion this season and extend the nation’s longest home winning streak to 23 games.

Amari Bailey contorted his body every which way in adding 16 points and nine rebounds for the first-place Bruins (23-4, 14-2 Pac-12). They clinched a first-round bye in next month’s Pac-12 Tournament.

Their 11th win in a row over last-place Cal was essentially an exhibition game, with the Bruins leading all the way and drawing loud cheers for three dunks by Adem Bona and acrobatic moves around the basket by Bailey.

Jaquez stole the ball and fed Bailey for a one-handed dunk midway through the second half. Bailey returned the favor on the next play, finding Jaquez under the basket for an easy layup that extended UCLA’s lead to 59-22, its largest of the game. Bailey later hit a 3-pointer.

Kuany Kuany scored 14 points to lead the Golden Bears (3-24, 2-14), who dropped their 11th in a row. They fell to 0-3 against top-5 teams this season, having also lost a pair against No. 8 Arizona.

Trailing 59-22, the Bears ran off 10 straight points during their only big run of the game.

The Bruins led 38-15 after a dominant first half. They held the Bears to 18% shooting, outrebounded them 25-14 and outscored them 20-6 in the paint. Cal didn’t score its first basket until six minutes into the game.

Saint Mary’s men top BYU

Logan Johnson scored 27 points and Aidan Mahaney delivered once again in the second half to lead No. 17 Saint Mary’s to a 71-65 victory over visiting BYU on Saturday night for the Gaels’ 15th win in 16 games.

Mahaney scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Mitchell Saxen added 13. The Gaels (24-5, 13-1 West Coast Conference) won their 16th straight conference home game to maintain a one-game lead over Gonzaga in the standings.

Fousseyni Traore scored 16 points to lead the Cougars (16-14, 6-9). BYU has lost four straight and was swept in the season series by the Gaels.

Mahaney hit the game-winner in the closing seconds of a 57-56 win at BYU three weeks ago. He stepped up again in the second half of the rematch.

With the Gaels leading by two early in the second half, Mahaney got a steal and assist on Johnson’s fast-break basket to start the key sequence. He then hit a step-back 3-pointer and two more free throws to build a 50-41 lead.

The Cougars then cut a 13-point deficit to 63-60 on a 3-pointer by Dallin Hall just before the shot clock expired with about four minutes left.

Hall missed two 3-pointers that could have tied the game before Traore’s layup cut it to 63-62 with two minutes left.

Johnson answered with a layup at the other end for Saint Mary’s and Mahaney put the game away with a 3-pointer with 46.8 seconds to play to give the Gaels the win in the final regular-season meeting between the teams before BYU leaves for the Big 12 next season.

Johnson scored 14 points in the first half — mostly on drives — and Saint Mary’s led 33-27 at the break.

Santa Clara cruises past Portland

Keshawn Justice scored 22 points and visiting Santa Clara cruised to a 103-84 victory over Portland on Saturday night.

Justice also had five rebounds for the Broncos (21-8, 9-5 West Coast Conference). Carlos Stewart added 17 points, while Brandin Podziemski hit four3-pointers and scored 16.