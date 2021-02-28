College basketball roundup: Stanford men fall to Oregon State

Jarod Lucas scored a career-high 26 points to lead visiting Oregon State to a 73-62 victory over Stanford on Saturday.

The Beavers (13-11, 9-9 Pac-12) took the lead for good with about 14 minutes to play and led 65-54 with 3:11 remaining when Lucas hit a deep 3-pointer from the center of the arc.

Oregon State swept both Stanford and Cal on the road for the first time since the 2008-09 season, while the Cardinal (14-11, 10-9) had not lost to Oregon State and Oregon at home in the same season since 1985-86.

Ethan Thompson had 13 points for the Beavers. Warith Alatishe added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Ziaire Williams scored 14 points off the bench to lead Stanford. Lukas Kisunas matched his career best with 12 points and Spencer Jones had 10. The Cardinal had a 10-point lead in the first half, but the Beavers closed on a 14-5 run to cut the deficit to 34-33 at the break.

Oscar da Silva, the Cardinal’s leading scorer and rebounder, missed his second straight game due to a lower extremity injury.

Oregon State, which has won three of its last four games, plays at Utah on Wednesday and ends its regular season at home against Oregon on Saturday.

The Cardinal will look to end a three-game losing skid when they face No. 19 USC on Wednesday to end their regular season.

Oregon rolls past Cal

LJ Figueroa had 20 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and five steals, Eugene Omoruyi scored 21 points and visiting Oregon beat Cal 74-63 on Saturday.

Oregon scored the first four points of the game and led the rest of the way. Figueroa, Omoruyi and Chris Duarte combined for 38 second-half points, while Oregon held Cal to 36. Figueroa had 15 points after the break, Duarte added 13 and Omoruyi 10 as Oregon shot 56%.

Figueroa scored the final seven points of a game-changing 11-0 run for a 63-45 lead with 7:34 left. Omoruyi had the other four points — all from the line.

Duarte finished with 17 points for Oregon (16-5, 11-4 Pac-12 Conference), which only got four points from its bench. Oregon turned 11 Cal turnovers into 27 points, including 18 in the second half.

The Ducks have won seven of their last eight games with a 72-58 loss to No. 19 USC.

Ryan Betley scored 13 points, and Andre Kelly and Matt Bradley each added 12 for Cal (8-19, 3-17), which lost its fourth straight game to close the regular season. Jarred Hyder had 10 points.

Oregon is scheduled to play three games next week while Cal is off. The Ducks play at Arizona on Monday and UCLA on Wednesday before hosting Oregon State on Saturday.

BYU men top Saint Mary’s

Trevin Knell came off the bench to score 15 points to carry BYU to a 65-51 win over visiting Saint Mary’s on Saturday night.

Matt Haarms had 11 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks for BYU (19-5, 10-3 West Coast Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Brandon Averette added 11 points. Gideon George had 11 points.

Saint Mary’s scored 18 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Logan Johnson had 17 points and six rebounds for the Gaels (13-8, 4-6). Matthias Tass added 12 points. Dan Fotu had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Gaels this season. BYU defeated Saint Mary’s 62-52 on Jan. 14.

Pacific stops San Francisco

Pierre Crockrell II scored 17 points as Pacific topped visiting San Francisco 76-69 on Saturday night.

Broc Finstuen and Jeremiah Bailey added 16 points each for the Tigers. Finstuen also had eight rebounds.

Jordan Bell had 12 points and eight rebounds for Pacific (9-8, 6-7 West Coast Conference).

Jamaree Bouyea had 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons (10-13, 4-9), whose losing streak stretched to six games.

Julian Rishwain added 21 points. Khalil Shabazz had 15 points.