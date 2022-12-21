College basketball roundup: Stanford women, San Jose State men win

Haley Jones had 16 points and eight assists, freshman Talana Lepolo scored a season-best 17 and No. 2 Stanford beat 21st-ranked Creighton 72-59 at home Tuesday night for its seventh straight victory.

Cameron Brink added 14 points and 16 rebounds in the final non-conference game for the Cardinal (12-1) ahead of their Pac-12 opener Friday at Maples Pavilion against rival Cal.

Stanford’s lone defeat was a 76-71 overtime loss Nov. 20 to No. 1 South Carolina, the defending NCAA champion.

Lauren Jensen scored 18 points to lead cold-shooting Creighton (8-3), held to 36% from the field in the first meeting between the programs.

Emma Ronsiek added 11 points for the Bluejays, who have dropped three of four. They were coming off an 83-75 loss to No. 17 Arkansas in which Creighton went just 8 of 35 on 3-pointers and then fell five places in this week’s Associated Press Top 25.

Stanford made five of its first seven shots to jump ahead in a hurry 13-5, with Lepolo making her initial three 3s. But the Cardinal hit a field goal drought of nearly six minutes, missing seven straight shots during a 2-for-12 stretch in the fourth quarter as Creighton threatened.

Bluejays leading scorer Morgan Maly — who along with three others at 6-foot-1 are the team's tallest players — was held to nine points on 3-for-14 shooting, 3 of 10 from deep.

Creighton went without a field goal for 3:20 in the second quarter after a 3-pointer at the 9:49 mark by Maly, who was averaging 17.7 points per game.

San Jose State men breeze past Cal Poly

Omari Moore had 15 points in San Jose State’s 65-43 home win over Cal Poly on Tuesday.

Moore shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Spartans (9-4). Myron Amey Jr. scored 10 points, shooting 4 for 10, including 0 for 4 from beyond the arc. Ibrahima Diallo shot 4 of 5 from the field to finish with nine points.

The Mustangs (5-6) were led by Trevon Taylor, who recorded nine points. Aidan Prukop added seven points for Cal Poly. Julien Franklin also had six points.

San Jose State entered halftime up 34-22. Moore paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. San Jose State outscored Cal Poly in the second half by 10 points, with Sage Tolbert scoring a team-high five points after the break.

Pacific men beat Lamar

Luke Avdalovic scored 15 points as visiting Pacific beat Lamar 74-65 on Tuesday night.

Avdalovic shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Tigers (7-8). Keylan Boone scored 14 points, going 6 of 8 (2 for 3 from distance). Nicquel Blake was 5 of 12 shooting (2 for 7 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

Adam Hamilton finished with 23 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinals (4-9). Nate Calmese added 11 points and three steals for Lamar. In addition, Yuto Yamanouchi-Williams had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

Pacific led Lamar at the half, 37-21, with Boone (seven points) the high scorer before the break. Pacific was outscored by Lamar in the second half by a seven-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Blake led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.