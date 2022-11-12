College basketball: Stanford women rout Pacific; Stanford, Cal men fall

Kiki Iriafen had game-high totals of 15 points and eight rebounds, leading No. 2 Stanford to a 98-44 home victory over Pacific on Friday.

Iriafen was one of three players who scored in double figures for Stanford, including Hannah Jump (14 points) and Ashten Prechtel (11).

Iriafen scored twice inside during a 14-0 run midway through the second quarter that allowed Stanford (3-0) to pull away, and the Cardinal added to their lead steadily the remainder of the game.

Pacific hung tough early, twice building an early lead and tying the game for the third time at 10-10 on Cecilia Holmberg’s jumper midway through the first period.

But Stanford clamped down on defense and pulled away with its bench doing as much damage as the Cardinal starters during a 28-8 second-quarter blitz.

Pacific (1-1) put up more shots than Stanford in both the first and second quarters, but was limited to just 25% shooting from the field at halftime and just 23.6% overall. The Tigers were led by Liz Smith’s 13 points and six rebounds.

Stanford’s depth and balance wore down Pacific, which was outscored 53-24 after halftime.

Despite a slow start, the Cardinal shot over 50% from the field for the third consecutive game to begin the season. Stanford shot 75% from the field in the second quarter, and 76.5% in the third period. ... Stanford entered the game with six players scoring in double figures and that balance again was on display as the Cardinal had eight players score seven points or more.

The Cardinal were a tough early test for the Tigers, who routed former Big West foe UC-Riverside 83-61 in their season opener. ... Pacific continues to get a boost from the outside shooting of Smith, who was 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Pacific made just five of 25 3-point attempts.

The Cardinal play at Portland (2-0) on Sunday.

Wisconsin 60, Stanford 50

Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers.

Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college basketball game at a baseball-only facility since a 2015 matchup between San Diego and San Diego State at Petco Park, the home of the San Diego Padres.

Badgers coach Greg Gard had tried for many years to schedule a game at the Brewers’ stadium, located about 80 miles east of Wisconsin’s campus. Billed as the “Brew City Battle,” Friday’s event was part of a doubleheader that started with a women’s basketball game that Kansas State won 77-63 over Wisconsin.

American Family Field has a retractable roof that was closed for Friday’s games. The event had an announced attendance of 17,927 and included a combination of University of Wisconsin and Milwaukee Brewers traditions.

One timeout featured a version of the sausage race that happens in the seventh inning of Brewers home games. Another timeout had Wisconsin fans jumping along to House of Pain’s “Jump Around,” the same way they do back on campus.

The stadium was reconfigured for basketball by removing the pitcher’s mound and placing the court on the infield. About 400 bleacher seats were placed courtside, there were a few rows of chairs behind each basket and fans also filled portions of the stadium’s permanent stands.

As for the game, Steven Crowl had nine points and 11 rebounds for Wisconsin, which relied on its defense to lead most of the way. Brandon Angel scored 14 points to lead Stanford (1-1), which shot just 1 of 16 from 3-point range.

Wisconsin led 32-20 after a first half in which Stanford missed all nine of its 3-point attempts and had nearly twice as many turnovers (12) as baskets (7). Wisconsin had an 18-2 edge in points off turnovers in the first half.

Stanford cut Wisconsin’s lead to 45-40 with 8:22 left but shot just 2 of 11 from the floor the rest of the way.

Michael Jones had nine points for the Cardinal three nights after the Davidson transfer had a career-high 31 in his Stanford debut. Maxime Raynaud, who scored 22 against Pacific, had just three points Friday.

Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and Marquis Nowell added 13 with a momentum-changing four-point play late in the game to help Kansas State turn back Cal on Friday night.

Johnson had nine points by halftime to help Kansas State (2-0) take a commanding 36-21 lead.

Cal (0-2) whittled away at its deficit behind Devin Askew and Kuany Kuany. Askew had 11 points after intermission, Kuany scored 10 and the Golden Bears closed to within 47-46 on a layup by Sam Alajiki with 5:37 remaining in the game.

Nowell answered with a four-point play and a layup in a 6-0 run and the Wildcats stayed in front from there.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin scored 11 for the Wildcats and Johnson had a game-high nine rebounds.

Askew finished with 17 points to lead Cal, but he also had six of the Golden Bears’ 22 turnovers. Kuany scored 13.

K-State improved to 7-1 all-time versus Cal. The two schools last played each other in 2007.