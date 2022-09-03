College football: Santa Rosa Junior College hangs with San Francisco but falters late

The Santa Rosa Junior College football team was in it until the end but came up short on the road against defending state champion City College of San Francisco 31-20 in Saturday’s season opener.

The Bear Cubs (0-1) were within striking distance in the fourth quarter, trailing 28-20, until the Rams (1-0) hit a 19-yard field goal with about six minutes left to make it 31-20 — then sealed the victory with an interception of Santino Chavez with three minutes to go.

Chavez (7 for 13 passing, 71 yards) and Carson Budke (6 for 10 passing, 81 yards) split reps at quarterback and each threw a touchdown to Piner grad Isaac Torres, who finished with seven receptions for 112 yards.

SRJC got on the board with a pick-six from Rancho Cotate grad Dimitri Johnson early in the second quarter, then Torres hauled in a 30-yard reception with two minutes until halftime to make it 14-13. CCSF added a quick score on a 32-yard pass to David Pierro, who finished with five catches for 95 yards and two touchdowns, to take a 21-13 lead into halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Rams opened the fourth with a 59-yard touchdown pass to start pulling away.

SRJC has another tough challenge next week when it hosts Modesto, the preseason No. 12 team in the California Community College Athletic Association, at 5 p.m. Saturday.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.