College notebook: SRJC baseball opens conference play 4-1

The Santa Rosa Junior College baseball team has gotten conference play off to a roaring start.

With their two wins over Cosumnes River this week — 14-4 on Tuesday and 16-9 on Wednesday — the Bear Cubs are 4-1 in the Big 8 and 13-4 overall, have a three-game winning streak and have won 11 of their last 12 games.

Local high school grads Jake McCoy, Connor Charpiot and Alex Leopard have led the way offensively this week for SRJC.

Leopard, an Analy alum, went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and four RBIs on Tuesday, while McCoy — a Casa Grande alum — hit two home runs with five RBIs and Charpiot, a Maria Carrillo alum, went 3-for-5 with four runs scored and a double on Wednesday. McCoy now leads the Big 8 in home runs with six.

On the mound, Hekili Robello struck out nine with five hits and two earned runs allowed in seven strong innings Tuesday.

The Bear Cubs will look to finish out the three-game sweep of Cosumnes River (9-8, 0-2) on Saturday, weather permitting, before a three-game series against Modesto (11-5, 2-1) next week.

SRJC women’s basketball set for state opener

The Bear Cubs’ historic season continues this weekend at the California Community College Athletic Association State Tournament in Lemoore.

The Bear Cubs (28-2), looking for their first state title since 2011, will face Mt. San Antonio (23-7) in their state opener on Friday at 1 p.m.

Kienan O’Doherty previewed the Bear Cubs in the state tournament earlier this week. Check out the story here.

SSU women’s golf

Sonoma State freshman Mia Golovich was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Golfer of the Week for her third-place finish at the Cal State San Marcos Fujikura Invitational at Shadowridge Country Club last week.

Golovich shot four-over par 148 for the two-round event, four shots back from the winner. She carded a tournament-best eight birdies, including five in the first round.

As a team, SSU finished 10th in the 15-team field. The Seawolves will return to action at the Pack Classic in Pueblo, Colorado, from March 19-20.

SSU baseball alum playing in WBC

Alex Crosby, a 2015 SSU baseball alum, made the roster for Great Britain for the World Baseball Classic, taking place through March 21.

Crosby, a Vacaville native, played for the Seawolves in 2014 and 2015 and was a second-team selection in the All-West Region as a senior. He’s played in independent leagues since graduating and was officially named to Great Britain’s roster in February.

SSU softball splits series

The Seawolves had their 12-game winning streak snapped last week and dropped a spot in the national rankings to No. 20 but rebounded to salvage a series split at Cal State San Bernardino.

SSU (15-3, 9-2), currently second in the California Collegiate Athletic Association, lost its opener of the four-game series 5-6, then bounced back with a 12-2 win in the back half of the doubleheader. In the doubleheader finale on Saturday, the Seawolves lost 7-0 and then won 3-0.

The Seawolves were set to host Cal State San Marcos (13-4, 10-2), ranked No. 5 nationally in Division 2, for a four-game series in Rohnert Park this weekend, weather permitting.

