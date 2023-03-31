College notebook: SSU’s freshman distance runner sets 3rd school record

Sonoma State distance runner Gianna Bomarito is having a freshman season for the record books.

Last week at the Mangrum Invitational at Cal State San Marcos, the Fresno native won the 10,000-meter race with a time of 34 minutes, 21.82 seconds to break her own school record. The time is also No. 2 in all of NCAA Division II — and this is the third time that Bomarito has set a school record during this school year.

For her efforts, Bomarito was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association Women’s Track Athlete of the Week.

SSU softball battles for sweep

The nationally ranked Seawolves continued their hot play of late with a four-game sweep of Cal Poly Humboldt last week to extend their winning streak to seven games and move to 22-4 overall and 16-3 in conference play.

The Lumberjacks didn’t make the sweep easy. SSU won the first game Friday 2-1 behind a go-ahead RBI single from Skyler Linnane in the sixth inning. The script played out similarly in Friday’s second game, with Jordyn Martinez hitting a go-ahead three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth in a 4-2 victory.

Even more dramatic, Saturday’s first game was decided in extra innings, where once again Martinez played the hero with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the eighth.

The Seawolves finally scored an easy victory in the series finale, an 8-0 win behind a two-hit shutout from Sarra Nichole.

SSU is currently ranked No. 13 in NCAA Division II ahead of the Tournament of Champions event hosted by Stanislaus State this weekend.

SSU women’s golf playing locally

Spectators are encouraged to attend the SSU Women’s Spring Invite at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club running April 3-4.

The Seawolves are coming off a sixth-place finish in the 15-team Pack Classic in Colorado two weeks ago and are currently ranked No. 51 in NCAA Division II.

The tournament will feature a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

SRJC baseball on conference bye week

The top-ranked Bear Cubs took a break from Big 8 play this week for a three-game series against a top-20 regional team in Cabrillo.

SRJC, ranked No. 1 in Northern California, took game one on Thursday 7-1 to push its winning streak to six games and improve to 20-5 on the year.

Big 8 play resumes next week with a three-game series against American River. Games 1 and 3 are scheduled for Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. and Saturday, 1 p.m., respectively, in Santa Rosa.

