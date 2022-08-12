Cristin Coleman, wife of Ex-Giant Tim Lincecum, dies

Cristin Coleman, the wife of Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, died earlier this year, the team announced Thursday.

“The Giants were extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Tim Lincecum’s wife, Cristin Coleman,” the Giants said in a statement. “Our deepest condolences go out to Tim, Cristin’s family and all those whose lives she touched as a friend and teacher.

“She was beloved by the Giants family and her caring and genuine spirit touched those of us who were fortunate enough to know her during her and Timmy’s years with us.“

Coleman’s death was reported by the San Mateo Journal last month; she died of cancer on June 27. Coleman was a principal at an elementary school in the Bay Area city of Burlingame.

“During her illness, Cristin never expressed fear, anger, or self-pity, but she was deeply sad to be leaving all of us so soon and for causing us to grieve,” her parents wrote, according to the Journal. Cristin Coleman’s parents, Randy and Sue Coleman, said she was “a beautiful human being who touched so many hearts.”

Lincecum, 38, was a two-time Cy Young winner and beloved figure who won three World Series with the Giants last decade. The reclusive Lincecum will not attend this weekend’s reunion of the 2012 title team, though the Giants said he “wanted to be at the park for this and other events but unfortunately is not able to be here this season,” according to NBC Sports.

Lincecum also recently lost his brother, Sean, who died unexpectedly when Lincecum was in camp with the Rangers in 2018. Sean Lincecum was 37.