Hanne Thomsen broke another long-standing running record this weekend.

The Montgomery junior added to her impressive collection of local records Saturday at the Woodbridge Cross County Classic in Irvine, running the fastest three-mile time in Redwood Empire history, according to records compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com.

Thomsen finished the race in 15 minutes, 48 seconds, beating Julia Stamps’ record of 15:54 she set in 1995. Thomsen already owned the second-fasted three-mile time in area history of 16:11, which she ran at the 2022 Rancho Invitational.

Woodbridge is known for producing fast times due to the course’s flat and friendly layout. Sonoma Academy’s Tiernan Colby set the area all-time boys three-mile record (14:39) at the meet last year. This was Thomsen’s first time competing in the event in her high school career.

This year’s Woodbridge was held at the Great Park Course and Thomsen wasn’t alone in running a historic time. The previous girls record on the course was 15:42.6, which was broken by the top four runners in the field this year. Jane Hedengren of Timpview-Utah shattered the previous record with a winning time of 15:32.5, She was followed by Elizabeth Leachman of Boerne Champion (15:32.6), Sadie Engelhardt of Ventura (15:37.4) and Rylee Blade of Santiago-Corona (15:42).

Thomsen was not the only local runner competing in Irvine this weekend.

A large contingent from Maria Carrillo also turned in some strong times.

The Pumas girls took first in their division thanks to four finishers in the top-35. Kira Moe finished sixth to lead the pack of Pumas with a time of 18:12.4). Brooke Szczekocki (25th, 18:51.7), Katherine Choe (29th, 19:02.2), Andi Fogg (31st, 19:05.6), Carley Schubert (52nd, 19:44.9), Grace Gunderson (72nd, 20:17.8) and Aliyah Donohue (85th, 20:42.6) rounded out their top finishers.

On the boys side, Jack Wilson clocked the fastest time for the Pumas with a 14:59.2. He was followed by Trent Dawson (15:42.6), Grant Sanderson (15:50.3), Austin Petrik (15:52.3), Gabriel Sitton (16:41.8) and Lawrence Gross (16:58.4).

Full results from Woodbridge can be found here.

Viking Opener

Closer to home, a healthy field of local teams competed on the two-mile course at Spring Lake in the annual Viking Opener.

Maria Carrillo freshman Ashlin Mallon, the daughter of Julia Stamps Mallon, took home the fastest time of the day on the girls side, 11:39. Montgomery juniors Amrie Lacefield (11:43) and Seelah Kittelstrom (11:54) took home the second- and third-fastest times of the day, followed by Sonoma Academy senior Athena Ryan, Petaluma senior Reilly Kreutz (12:06), Analy sophomore Stella Finley (12:35), Casa Grande junior Avery Codington (12:338) and Analy senior Rosemary Harris (12:41).

Santa Rosa was the fastest team on the boys side, running the third-fastest team time in meet history, according to redwoodempirerunning.com.

Panthers senior Johnny Ando was the fastest local finisher, taking second in the entire field with a time of 10:15. Santa Rosa junior Ome Zuniga (10:20), Analy junior Cormac Gaylord (10:21), Casa Grande junior Dylan Mainaris (10:25), Santa Rosa senior Adam Joseph (10:35), Santa Rosa senior Isaac Feleay (10:37) and Windsor sophomore Xavier Surgeon (10:44) were the next fastest local boys in order.

For full and comprehensive results, check redwoodempirerunning.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.