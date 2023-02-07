Tom Brady said he decided only last week to retire from the NFL after 23 seasons. But when asked Monday if there is a 1% chance he could resume his playing career, he deftly sidestepped the question.

In fact, Brady said he won’t begin his job as the lead analyst on the NFL on Fox until the fall of 2024, which, presumably, leaves him available to return to play at any point next season.

“I think the finality of it was just last week,” Brady told host Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” on Fox Sports radio. “I think the future is always very hard to predict for all of us. Nothing is really guaranteed. But I think you just take it day by day. As my friend tells me, the future happens a day at a time. I’m super excited. I really am. I think there’s a lot of great things ahead.

“I think you need to create space for those things, too. When one thing ends, naturally other opportunities present themselves. You know, I don’t try to make predictions. Sometimes I’m really good with certainty, and I think in this case I’m good with a little bit of uncertainty, even though I have some great opportunities in my professional life ahead. I’m really excited about those things. ”

Chiefs activate RB Edwards-Helaire

The Kansas City Chiefs activated running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire from injured reserve Monday and placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the list for the second time as they finalize their roster for the Super Bowl.

Edwards-Helaire, a 2020 first-round pick, has been out since sustaining a high ankle sprain during a win over the Chargers on Nov. 20. He was designated to return on Jan. 17, opening a three-week window in which he could be activated.

Edwards-Helaire started the first six games of the season before ceding time to seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco, who has become one of the Chiefs' breakout stars. Edwards-Helaire has run 71 times for 302 yards and three touchdowns and caught 17 passes for 151 yards and three more scores this season.

Payton brings old-school style to Denve

Sean Payton is bringing an old-school style sown by his mentor Bill Parcells and steeped in discipline and accountability as he takes over as the Denver Broncos' new head coach.

One thing that means is that Russell Wilson will no longer have his own entourage at the team's headquarters as he did this past season.

Payton was introduced as the franchise's 20th head coach Monday and he was asked in an informal gathering with reporters afterward about Wilson's personal QB coach being on the premises in 2022, when Wilson suffered through the worst statistical season of his career.

“Yeah, that's foreign to me," Payton said. "That's not going to take place here. I mean, I'm unfamiliar with it. But our staff will be here, our players will be here and that'll be that.”

Members of Wilson's support team having access to the building was one of many perks allowed the quarterback last season by general manager George Payton and rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired Dec. 26.

Vikings name Flores defensive coordinator

The Minnesota Vikings hired Brian Flores as their defensive coordinator on Monday, their first step toward trying to revive a once-dominant unit that ranked among the NFL's worst last season.

Flores was a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this season for Pittsburgh, after three years as head coach in Miami. Prior to being hired by the Dolphins, Flores was an assistant for eight seasons for New England's defense. The Patriots won four Super Bowls during his time there.

After he was fired by the Dolphins, Flores, who is Black, filed a class-action lawsuit alleging racial discrimination by the team and the NFL.

Flores replaces Ed Donatell, who was fired last month by coach Kevin O'Connell after one year together. The Vikings were second-worst in the league in yards allowed and fourth-worst in points allowed during the regular season. The NFC North champions were ousted from the playoffs in the wild-card round by the New York Giants as quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 301 yards and rushed for 78.

The Vikings also interviewed Seattle associate head coach Sean Desai, Pittsburgh senior defensive New Orleans co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen and their own assistant head coach Mike Pettine, who was Green Bay's defensive coordinator from 2018-20 and also the head coach for Cleveland from 2014-15.

Pro Bowl WR A.J. Green retires after 12 seasons

Seven-time Pro Bowl receiver A.J. Green retired on Monday after 12 seasons in the NFL.

The 34-year-old spent a decade with the Cincinnati Bengals before signing with the Arizona Cardinals for the last two seasons of his career.

Selected by the Bengals with the No. 4 overall pick of the 2011 draft out of Georgia, Green was a Pro Bowl selection in each of his first seven seasons, topping 1,000 yards receiving six times.

The 6-foot-4, 207-pounder had a rare blend of size and speed and his low-key personality made him a favorite among teammates. He teamed with quarterback Andy Dalton to lead the Bengals to the playoffs every year from 2011 to 2015, though they never won a game in the postseason.

“I’ve never been a man of many words, so I’ll keep this short,” Green wrote in an Instagram post. “Thank you. Thank you to all who have supported, encouraged, and inspired me throughout my career.

"Special thank you to the University of Georgia, Cincinnati Bengals, and Arizona Cardinals for the opportunity to pursue my dreams. I’ve stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing. Be blessed.. Love y’all! The next chapter begins…”

He missed the 2019 season with an ankle injury, but returned to the Bengals in 2020.