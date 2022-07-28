Donald Trump embraces LIV Golf, backing a new Saudi Arabia strategy

Donald Trump has long toyed with becoming a sports baron.

He tried for years to buy an NFL franchise and was a face of a second-tier football league that collapsed. He backed a would-be rival to Major League Baseball that never materialized and briefly put his name on a race for elite cyclists.

Now, after decades of failure and rejection in sports, the former president is embracing an athletic gambit with an urgent craving for credibility: LIV Golf, the invitational series that has upended professional golf and, flush with money from Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, is seen as another Saudi effort to use sports as a reputation sanitizer.

Coming as the former president weighs another White House campaign and as diplomats navigate a complex relationship strained by Saudi Arabia’s human rights record — including the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a source of international outrage that Trump has repeatedly played down — the Trump family’s choice to welcome LIV Golf to two of its courses this year carries the starkest geopolitical overtones of any of Trump’s sports forays.

It could also undermine the get-tough message that many Republicans have sounded on Saudi Arabia, and it is making some of the Trump family’s ties to the kingdom decidedly, and defiantly, public.

They roared into view as Trump, who has long been associated with golf and who was critical of Saudi Arabia as a presidential candidate, publicly pressed top athletes to defect from the PGA Tour to the LIV series, which has lured top players with offers of millions of dollars in guaranteed money. They will be displayed again this weekend, when the Saudi-backed series will hold a tournament at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in New Jersey. And they are expected to surface again in October, when a Trump course near Miami is scheduled to host the final event of the year.

Like much in Trump’s orbit, the deepening relationship, which could ultimately pose concerns about conflicts of interest if the former president ever returns to public office, is one of mutual convenience and murky provenance. It is not clear how much the Trump Organization will make from hosting the Saudi-financed events.

Beyond any money, though, the company’s portfolio of courses is gaining fresh attention and, crucially to a former president who seeks adulation, a record of hosting some of the world’s finest golfers.

And as Trump takes his place, for the moment, as a figure adjacent to big-time sports, the Saudi fund is picking up a former American president’s imprimatur on a strategy that has sometimes been condemned as “sportswashing.”

“I think it’s money, it’s greed, it’s power,” said Brett Eagleson, president of 9/11 Justice, which has raised questions about whether any Saudi officials had a role in the 2001 attacks.

“It’s a nonstarter to have a former president profiting from those who are accused of murdering our family members,” said Eagleson, whose father died at the World Trade Center.

Some Americans with extensive experience in the Middle East see a former president unhesitatingly pursuing money but few hazards to the U.S.’ relationship with Saudi Arabia.

“To him, it’s a commercial thing, and I don’t think he’s particularly worried about the image it will give him,” Joseph W. Westphal, an American ambassador to Saudi Arabia during the Obama administration, said of Trump.

LIV Golf, he added, is “another commercial venture by the Saudis that I’m sure they hope will improve their image.”

Golf is not Saudi Arabia’s only sports interest. Last year, the Public Investment Fund, which Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman oversees, helped purchase a Premier League soccer team, and it has also put money into boxing and Formula One racing.

A spokesperson did not make Trump, whose successor, President Joe Biden, met with the crown prince in Saudi Arabia this month, available for an interview. Neither the spokesperson nor a Trump Organization representative responded to written questions.

But Trump told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that “LIV has been a great thing for Saudi Arabia, for the image of Saudi Arabia.”

Trump was not always enamored of the Saudi government. As a presidential candidate in 2016, he accused Saudis of a role in 9/11, and, grouping Saudi Arabia with Qatar during a debate, he said that the country included “people that push gays” from buildings and “kill women and treat women horribly.”

Upon his arrival in the Oval Office, though, Trump adopted a far more conciliatory tone. His first foreign trip as president was to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he reveled in a lavish welcome. In 2018, after American intelligence officials concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed had authorized Khashoggi’s killing, Trump publicly resisted their analysis and accepted the crown prince’s denials of responsibility.