Giants win 15-1 to climb above .500

MILWAUKEE — Mitch Haniger and the San Francisco Giants are starting to bounce back from their slow starts.

Haniger homered and drove in four runs to help the Giants trounce Milwaukee 15-1 on Friday night after the Brewers lost Willy Adames when he was struck by a foul ball while in the dugout.

San Francisco (26-25) won for the ninth time in 11 games to climb above .500 for the first time this season.

“We've been playing great,” said Haniger, who went 3 for 5 to raise his batting average from .193 to .215. “Great pitching. Good hitting. Good defense. Just got to keep it going.”

Adames was taken to the hospital after getting hit by a line drive from teammate Brian Anderson in the bottom of the second inning. Videos appeared to show that Adames was struck in the head as he watched from the dugout.

Brewers manager Craig Counsell said tests revealed no fractures, adding Adames would remain in the hospital overnight and go on the injured list.

“He was alert and responsive as he left, and then we got pretty good news at the hospital, too,” Counsell said. “Obviously he’s in pain. But I think overall I think not bad news, considering how scary it was.”

His injury appeared to rattle the Brewers, who committed two errors and allowed seven runs in the top of the third inning as the Giants extended their lead from 3-1 to 10-1.

“Willy is the catalyst for this team,” Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau said. “What he brings to this team, what he means to this team, to see him go down like that and really not have anybody know the severity of it, it’s pretty scary, pretty frightening.”

The Giants have outscored the Brewers 20-1 in the first two meetings of this four-game series.

Haniger went 3 of 5 with a two-run homer and a two-run double. Patrick Bailey went 4 of 5 with three RBIs. J.D. Davis went 3 of 6 with three runs and three RBIs, including a two-run homer. Brett Wisely hit a three-run homer and went 2 for 5. Mike Yastrzemski was 3 of 5 and scored two runs. Michael Conforto scored three runs.

San Francisco’s Alex Wood (1-0) worked 5⅔ innings and gave up one run and three hits while striking out five and walking five. Tristan Beck pitched 3⅓ innings of one-hit relief to earn his first career save.

Wood and Beck were effective enough to enable the Giants to rest their bullpen one night after they used six different pitchers in a 5-0 victory over the Brewers.

“It’s huge, huge, as important as anything else that happened tonight,” Giants manager Gabe Kapler said. “It gave our entire bullpen a blow. They needed it. They’ve worked really hard.”

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (5-4) gave up eight hits and a career-high 10 runs in just 2⅓ innings. Only five of the runs he allowed were earned.

Peralta considers Adames a close friend and acknowledged the shortstop’s injury impacted him.

“It was really hard for me because of some feelings inside me and all that,” Peralta said. “I knew that I had a game and had to come back to the mound. But I had it in my mind.”

Infielder Brosseau worked the ninth and retired the side in order, marking the second time this weekend he pitched a scoreless inning. Brosseau also pitched the ninth in a 12-2 loss to the Houston Astros on Monday.

Trainer’s room

Giants IF Thairo Estrada was kept out of the starting lineup due to a sore left wrist.

Up next

RHP Logan Webb (3-5, 2.91 ERA) pitches for the Giants and RHP Corbin Burnes (4-4, 3.97) starts for the Brewers on Saturday.