Girls soccer player of the year: Cardinal Newman’s Abella Hunter fueled team’s playoff run

If the Cardinal Newman girls soccer team was a well-oiled machine, then Abella Hunter made it go.

The midfield dynamo proved herself to be the Cardinals’ most important player. And even though she didn’t score the most goals or rack up the most assists, her leadership, work ethic and skill translated to the Cardinals’ ultra-successful season.

Hunter, a junior, is The Press Democrat’s 2022-23 Girls Soccer Player of the Year, and leads the newspaper’s honor list for this past winter season.

“I think it’s really cool and kind of a big accomplishment,” she said. “I’m proud of myself, and I’m excited I got the honor.”

Playing in the right midfield, Hunter had the Cardinals rolling throughout their winter campaign.

Newman went 20-3 overall and won the North Bay League Oak division title with a 7-1 record. The Cardinals made the North Coast Section Division 3 semifinals and were the Northern California Division 3 runners-up.

To Hunter, there was no true turning point during the Cardinals’ season that set them on the playoff path. They didn’t like how their season ended last year, so this year they were ready, she said. And with Hunter’s leadership, they couldn’t be let down.

“Looking back at the season, I think what was really important for me to have was my leadership,” Hunter said. “I’ve been saying that for a while, but picking up that role this season — it being my first as a captain — helped me grow, and it helped my teammates grow into better players.”

After starting the season 7-0, a true test awaited in the first league game against Windsor. Newman passed it with flying colors, winning 2-1 in a torrential downpour. They avenged their two losses to the Jaguars a year ago.

“That was a huge game for us, and it was the first game of league,” Hunter recalled. “We were ready to win and wanted it more than anything.”

Even though Hunter is only a junior, she has already verbally committed to play college soccer at UC Davis. She plans on making the commitment official next year.

Player of the Year

Abella Hunter, Jr., Cardinal Newman

First 11

Goalkeeper: Brynn Korpela, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Samantha Fenske, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Natalia Belmonte, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Jadyn Holdenried, Sr., Windsor

Allie Iversen, So., Ukiah

Madeline Graham, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Emma Popoff, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Kathryn Hale, Sr., Petaluma

Elsa Nolan, Sr., Windsor

Maci Bentivegna, Sr., Casa Grande

Katie Hancock, Sr., Casa Grande

Janae Schwan, Sr., Montgomery

Second 11

Goalkeeper: Abby Harvey, Jr., Casa Grande

Michelle Salas, Sr., Montgomery

Viola Santana, Sr., Healdsburg

Tatiana Avila, Sr., Analy

Lauren McKeown, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Eilidh Takekawa, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Audrey Rhodes, Sr., Ukiah

Brooklyn Martens, Jr., Windsor

Sydney Ngo, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Lauren Johnston, Sr., Sonoma Valley

Sofia Lightner, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Bailey Guerrero, Fr., Casa Grande

Honorable mention

Siena Roy, So., Cardinal Newman

Julia Dolph, So., Healdsburg

Natalie Ortiz, Jr., Montgomery

Isabela Yob, Sr., Analy

Audrey Moberly, Jr., Windsor

Natalia Young, Sr., Casa Grande

Mia Carra, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Grace Forney, So., Petaluma

Teagan Rhodes, So., Sonoma Valley

Nathali Mendoza, Fr., Cardinal Newman

Alex Barnes, Jr., Cardinal Newman

