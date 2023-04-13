Girls soccer player of the year: Cardinal Newman’s Abella Hunter fueled team’s playoff run
If the Cardinal Newman girls soccer team was a well-oiled machine, then Abella Hunter made it go.
The midfield dynamo proved herself to be the Cardinals’ most important player. And even though she didn’t score the most goals or rack up the most assists, her leadership, work ethic and skill translated to the Cardinals’ ultra-successful season.
Hunter, a junior, is The Press Democrat’s 2022-23 Girls Soccer Player of the Year, and leads the newspaper’s honor list for this past winter season.
“I think it’s really cool and kind of a big accomplishment,” she said. “I’m proud of myself, and I’m excited I got the honor.”
Playing in the right midfield, Hunter had the Cardinals rolling throughout their winter campaign.
Newman went 20-3 overall and won the North Bay League Oak division title with a 7-1 record. The Cardinals made the North Coast Section Division 3 semifinals and were the Northern California Division 3 runners-up.
To Hunter, there was no true turning point during the Cardinals’ season that set them on the playoff path. They didn’t like how their season ended last year, so this year they were ready, she said. And with Hunter’s leadership, they couldn’t be let down.
“Looking back at the season, I think what was really important for me to have was my leadership,” Hunter said. “I’ve been saying that for a while, but picking up that role this season — it being my first as a captain — helped me grow, and it helped my teammates grow into better players.”
After starting the season 7-0, a true test awaited in the first league game against Windsor. Newman passed it with flying colors, winning 2-1 in a torrential downpour. They avenged their two losses to the Jaguars a year ago.
“That was a huge game for us, and it was the first game of league,” Hunter recalled. “We were ready to win and wanted it more than anything.”
Even though Hunter is only a junior, she has already verbally committed to play college soccer at UC Davis. She plans on making the commitment official next year.
Player of the Year
Abella Hunter, Jr., Cardinal Newman
First 11
Goalkeeper: Brynn Korpela, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Samantha Fenske, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Natalia Belmonte, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Jadyn Holdenried, Sr., Windsor
Allie Iversen, So., Ukiah
Madeline Graham, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Emma Popoff, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Kathryn Hale, Sr., Petaluma
Elsa Nolan, Sr., Windsor
Maci Bentivegna, Sr., Casa Grande
Katie Hancock, Sr., Casa Grande
Janae Schwan, Sr., Montgomery
Second 11
Goalkeeper: Abby Harvey, Jr., Casa Grande
Michelle Salas, Sr., Montgomery
Viola Santana, Sr., Healdsburg
Tatiana Avila, Sr., Analy
Lauren McKeown, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Eilidh Takekawa, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Audrey Rhodes, Sr., Ukiah
Brooklyn Martens, Jr., Windsor
Sydney Ngo, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Lauren Johnston, Sr., Sonoma Valley
Sofia Lightner, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Bailey Guerrero, Fr., Casa Grande
Honorable mention
Siena Roy, So., Cardinal Newman
Julia Dolph, So., Healdsburg
Natalie Ortiz, Jr., Montgomery
Isabela Yob, Sr., Analy
Audrey Moberly, Jr., Windsor
Natalia Young, Sr., Casa Grande
Mia Carra, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Grace Forney, So., Petaluma
Teagan Rhodes, So., Sonoma Valley
Nathali Mendoza, Fr., Cardinal Newman
Alex Barnes, Jr., Cardinal Newman
You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: