The Windsor girls soccer team won a North Bay League Oak division tuneup game 1-0 over visiting Montgomery on Tuesday night in preparation for the Jaguars’ Thursday showdown at first-place Cardinal Newman.

Windsor (9-1-1, 2-1-1) scored the game’s only goal in the third minute when McKenna Henry redirected a corner kick volley from Mandy Caufman for a back-post goal that beat the Vikings’ (4-7-2, 0-4) goalie.

“It was a good game for sure. It was back and forth,” Windsor coach Ralph Montes said. “Montgomery played a solid game. They were dangerous on their corner kicks.”

Windsor goalie Brooklyn Martens made five saves, including stopping a breakaway shot by Montgomery forward Janae Schwan.

“Janae was tough to guard. She was a big threat to us,” Montes said. “Brooklyn made two spectacular saves, including the one-on-one save.”

Montgomery goalkeeper Michelle Viniegra also had five saves on six shots by Windsor.

“Viniegra made a lot of good saves,” Montes said. “Both goalies had good games.”

Montgomery has been competitive in most of its league games with only loses to show for it.

“Montgomery is just having some bad luck this year,” Montes said. “We are looking forward to our rematch with Cardinal Newman on Thursday – revenge. The Cardinals have a potent offense. They are very fast. We need to execute the chances we create.”

Cardinal Newman 1, Sonoma Academy 0

The host Cardinals (12-0) defeated the Coyotes (7-4) in a nonleague test prior to their showdown with Windsor.

Cardinal Newman scored in the 20th minute when Lily Carinalli slotted an 8-yard shot to the left of Sonoma Academy goalkeeper Remi Shafer. Sam Fenske got the assist for the Cardinals.

“Cardinal Newman’s winger did a nice job of passing the ball back on the goal,” Sonoma Academy coach Chris Ziemer said. “There was nothing Remi could do. She had some great saves.”

Sonoma Academy had a prime chance to score in the 30th minute, but a shot by Kate Bruntlett hit the post and bounced away. It was the Coyotes’ best opportunity to score.

Cardinal Newman had two opportunities early in the second half to pad its lead but couldn’t finish. Two balls served into traffic off corner kicks pinballed around in front of the goalie box, but the Cardinals could not put a boot on either opportunity.

“We just couldn’t finish those two opportunities,” Cardinal Newman coach John Gilson said. “The game was not dominated by either team. We had more of the run of play, around 60/40 possession.”

The Cardinals rested several starters in preparation for the Windsor game but still had enough firepower to win.

“Sonoma Academy is a solid team. It was a competitive nonleague game,” Gilson said.

Ziemer said the undefeated Cardinals showed why they are undefeated, but that his Coyotes squad played them close.

“Cardinal Newman is a good group. They have a lot of good pieces. We created some chances to score as well. We created some dangerous moments in transition,” Ziemer said. “Credit to Newman, but I was super happy with our group as well.”

The Cardinals now turn their attention to the matchup with the Jaguars. Cardinal Newman won the first meeting at Windsor, 2-1.

“We are in good shape in the league,” Gilson said. “We have a sizable lead in the standings, but that can be whittled down in one game.”

Maria Carrillo 1, Analy 0

The visiting Pumas (7-4-5, 2-2) won with defense and midfield play over the Tigers (3-4-2, 1-2-1).

“We had energetic intensity tonight,” Maria Carrillo coach Michael Cox said. “I’m just satisfied we got the win’ we needed it.”

The Pumas’ goal came via a transition attack down the sideline. Kalli Cho got the assist by passing into the middle of the box, allowing Sydney Ngo to one-time the ball between the Analy goalie’s legs from 6 yards out.

Analy didn’t have any threatening shots on goal, despite having a viable counterattack.

“Analy is structured really well,” Cox said. “They have great balance and move as a team.”

Cox said Pumas midfielders Madeline Graham and Mia Carra controlled the center of the field and were a big reason why Maria Carrillo was victorious.

“They took care of business,” Cox said of his two midfielders. “Both defenses played really well.”

If there was one area where his team needed to do better, it is on converting scoring chances into goals, Cox said.

“Our first touch let us down tonight,” he said. “We have to work on finishing.”