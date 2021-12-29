Goals came easy for Sharks, Coyotes but San Jose wins in SO

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Tomas Hertl came out of COVID-19 protocols and delivered twice for the San Jose Sharks in their 8-7 shootout victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night.

Hertl scored his team-leading 15th goal and added a shootout goal for San Jose, which played for the first time since Dec. 16 amid a flurry of pandemic-related postponements and an extended NHL holiday break.

Logan Couture had a goal and an assist and scored in the shootout and Jeffrey Viel scored his first goal for the Sharks, which had lost five of their previous seven games. Goalie James Reimer made 39 saves. Nick Bonino, Radim Simek, Timo Meier and Alexander Barbanov also scored.

The Coyotes trailed 7-6 with 1:29 left in regulation before tying it with a power-play goal from Andrew Ladd (his fifth) after Arizona coach André Tourigny pulled goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Wedgewood had 20 saves.

Lawson Crouse and Janis Moser each scored two goals for the Coyotes, who hadn’t played since Dec. 17 and lost for the eighth time in 10 games. Crouse came out of COVID-19 protocol earlier in the day and Moser’s goals were the first two of his career.

Clayton Keller and Shayne Gostisbehere each added a goal for Arizona, while Paul Kessel had four assists and Johan Larsson had three.

Less than a minute into overtime, the Sharks had a power play after Keller was called for hooking Brent Burns on a breakaway, but they failed to convert. and were 0 for 3 on power plays.

Notes

Arizona: Forwards Travis Boyd and Matias Maccelli were added to the team’s COVID-19 protocols. They are among six Coyotes currently on the list, along with forwards Liam O’Brien, Alex Galchenyuk and Christian Fischer and defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin. … Forward Jay Beagle came off protocols Tuesday.

San Jose: Brent Burns became the 36th NHL defenseman on Tuesday to play in his 1,200th game. He had returned from the COVID-19 list on Monday. … Forward Jonathan Dahlen, goalie Adin Hill and a team staffer remain on protocols.

Up next

Coyotes: Open a five-game homestand Sunday, starting with Dallas.

Sharks: Host Philadelphia on Thursday night.