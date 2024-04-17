Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman boys golf beats Maria Carrillo in key NBL match

Boys golf

Cardinal Newman 207, Maria Carrillo 223

The Cardinals took down the Pumas in a heavyweight NBL-Oak dual match at Fountaingrove on Tuesday.

Newman had the top three individual finishers, led by medalist Grant Wilhelm, who shot even par 36 to lead the field. Ryan Bello and Jared Roy each carded scores of 39 to finish tied for second.

Jon Rasso and Chase Mandel each shot 42 to round out the Cardinals’ counting scores.

Dominic Neri led the Pumas with a score of 40, followed by Justin Sullivan (42), Langston Alexander (43) and Aiden Padgett (49) and Ryan Malm (49).

Cardinal Newman 200, Montgomery 237

The Cardinals also scored a win over the Vikings in a dual match at Bennett Valley on Monday.

William Carlson shot even par 36 to lead the Cardinals, followed by Ryan Bello (39), Jared Roy (41), Chase Mandel (42) and Jon Rasso (42).

Montgomery was led by Hunter Ellisen (40), followed by Jackson Ortiz (42), William Clementi (45), Jaden Greer (47) and Austin Richter (63).

Healdsburg 225, St Vincent 243

The Greyhounds came out on top at their home course of Tayman Park on Tuesday.

Healdsburg’s Grahame Highfield and the Mustangs Hudson Stipp each shot four-over 39 to share medalist honors. Healdsburg got other counting scores from Beckett Little (42), Evan Behrens (46), Thatcher Little (49) and Alex Fitzpatrick (49).

For St. Vincent, Bishop Gilfillan shot 40, Jack Hatcher 49, Chris Troy 53 and Sebastian Andrade 62.

Swimming

Rancho Cotate swept Piner in the pool in an NBL dual meet Tuesday, the Cougars boys winning 62-10 and the girls 102-24.

Here are the winners and their times.

Boys: 62-10

200 Medley Relay: Rancho Cotate, 2:19.46

200 IM: Liam McCallister, Rancho Cotate, 2:53.60

50 Free: Anthony Wilson, Piner, 30.79

100 Free: Lucas Wood, Rancho Cotate, 1:00.45

200 Free Relay: Rancho Cotate, 2:14.39

100 Back: Trevor Voyles, Rancho Cotate, 1:17.41

100 Breast: Liam McCallister, Rancho Cotate, 1:37.66

400 Free Relay: Rancho Cotate, 4:48.81

Girls: 102-24

200 Medley Relay: Rancho Cotate, 2:41.77

200 Free: Brynn Morgan, Rancho Cotate, 2:56.29

200 IM: Chloe Beck, Rancho Cotate, 3:09.25

50 Free: Taylor Whetstone, Rancho Cotate, 27.10

100 Free: Josephina McKee, Rancho Cotate, 1:18.59

500 Free: Taylor Whetstone, Rancho Cotate, 6:32.57

200 Free Relay: Rancho Cotate, 2:07.62

100 Back: Jessy Lopez Gomez, Rancho Cotate, 1:53.32

100 Breast: Chloe Beck, Rancho Cotate, 1:41.78

400 Free Relay: Rancho Cotate, 6:02.62

Boys tennis

Cardinal Newman 7, Rancho Cotate 0

The Cardinals moved to 8-0 in NBL play and 9-2 overall with a clean sweep of the Cougars on Tuesday.

Singles wins were earned by No. 1 Davis Walsh (6-0, 5-7, 10-8), No. 2 John O’Connel (6-0, 6-0), No. 3 Drew Pratt (6-0, 6-0) and No. 4 Dante Natale (6-0, 6-1).

In doubles, No. 1 Dominic Brown/Aidan Hester won 6-2, 6-2 and the Cardinals won No. 2 and No. 3 via default.

St. Vincent 5, Windsor 2

The Mustangs secured a solid league win over the Jaguars on Tuesday at Casa Grande.

St. Vincent (4-6-1, 3-4) won singles matches at No. 1 Gavin Marcotte (7-6 (7-3), 6-3), No. 2 David Schurf (6-0, 6-0) and Rhys Marcotte (6-3, 6-4). In doubles, No. 1 Cooper Harris/Will French won 6-2, 6-1 and No. 2 Aziz Atallah/Hoang Ha won 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 10-6.

Windsor got wins at No. 4 singles from Colby Mounts (6-2, 6-3) and No. 3 doubles via default.

Boys volleyball

Cardinal Newman 3, Rancho Cotate 0

The Cardinals swept the Cougars in an NBL match Tuesday, 25-18, 25-11, 25-11

The Cardinals (12-8, 6-3) were led by Connor Delaney (13 kills, five aces), Owen Snyder (five aces), Marcos Guerrero (10 digs) and Nico Bartolomei (nine digs).

Don’t see your team’s score? Send results to sports@pressdemocrat.com.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.