Healdsburg Prune Packers pound Conejo Oaks to win back-to-back California Collegiate League titles

Healdsburg, you have your champions — again.

The Prune Packers summer baseball team defeated the Conejo Oaks 14-1 on Saturday night in San Luis Obispo to win the California Collegiate League Tournament title for the second straight year.

The Packers, 38-10 in the regular season, did not play a team from the south division until the tournament. They won three games in three days starting Thursday to secure the title.

For Healdsburg, it was Sam Stoutenborough’s night. The 6-3 right-hander out of TCU was dominant in his 5⅔ innings of ball, allowing only three hits while striking out eight.

As dominant as Stoutenborough was on the mound, the Prune Packers’ bats were equally so at the plate. Zac Vooletich got the first of his four RBIs in the first inning to get the Packers on the scoreboard. Vooletich then raked a double in the bottom of the sixth, scoring three more runs.

The Oaks (23-15) were only able to get on the board in the top of the sixth off an error at shortstop.

Vooletich and Joey Kramer both went 4-for-6 at the plate to lead the Packers. Bradley Runion, Jared Sundstrom and Sam Brown also added multiple hits for the champions.

The championship caps a season in which Healdsburg had the highest-rated offense in the league, with a team batting average of .316. The club also mashed 42 home runs and collected 278 RBIs.