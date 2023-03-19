Highlights from Saturday’s NCAA men’s, women’s tournament games

Kansas, the reigning national champion, is out of the NCAA men’s tournament.

Playing without their head coach, Bill Self, for a second straight game, the top-seeded Jayhawks were stunned by No. 8 seed Arkansas 72-71 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

Kansas was bidding to become first the repeat men’s champion since Florida won the tournament in 2006 and 2007. Instead, the Razorbacks advanced to the Sweet 16 in Las Vegas against the winner of Sunday’s game between Connecticut and St. Mary’s in Albany, New York. Arkansas (22-13) finished tied for ninth in the Southeastern Conference, while Kansas (28-8) was the Big 12 regular-season champion.

The Jayhawks became the second No. 1 seed to get bounced from the tournament in less than 24 hours, after No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson toppled No. 1 seed Purdue on Friday night. Six consecutive defending champions have now been eliminated before the Sweet 16.

Just two No. 1 seeds remained after the loss: Alabama in the South and Houston in the West. Both teams won their matchups Saturday night.

The last time only two No. 1 seeds made the Sweet 16 was in 2018; it also happened in 2004, 2000 and 1981.

After the upset, Arkansas coach Eric Musselman climbed on a table and pulled off his shirt to celebrate in front of the Razorback fans.

“That’s just an unbelievable win for our program,” Musselman said in a television interview. “I keep telling people that we’re getting better. Not many teams can get better this time of year. I’ve never been prouder of a team like tonight.”

The game came down to the wire, and Arkansas took a 67-65 lead with 47 seconds left on a putback layup by Kamani Johnson. Jalen Wilson of Kansas made two free throws to tie it at 67, but then his teammate Kevin McCullar Jr. fouled out on the other end.

Ricky Council IV then made three of four free throws to push Arkansas ahead for good, following a back-and-forth trade of free throws and tightly contested shots. Council finished with 11 of the last 15 points for Arkansas, including 7 of the last 9.

Kansas, which led by 8 at halftime, lost for the first time this season after leading at the break.

Davonte Davis, who scored 21 of his game-high 25 points in the second half for the Razorbacks, fouled out with 1:56 remaining. He was emotional after the win.

“I’m glad we came out with the win,” he said as he teared up during a television interview. “We put in the work. This team has struggled, and we figured it out.”

Musselman said of Davis: “I love this kid so much, I feel like he’s my son.”

“I love you too, Coach,” Davis replied.

Self, 60, missed the Big 12 Tournament after undergoing a heart procedure last week after he complained of chest pains. The Hall of Fame coach was released Sunday from a hospital, where he was recovering from a procedure to treat blocked arteries in his heart. He had been with the team during its time in Des Moines and was still recovering, the school announced, with hopes that he might coach later in the tournament.

“He’s been at our last three practices, so his energy’s a lot better and he’s feeling a lot better,” assistant coach Norm Roberts, who coached the team on an interim basis, told CBS before the game.

Kansas point guard Dajuan Harris Jr. suffered a sprained ankle in the first half when he landed awkwardly, but started the second half and finished with 12 points.

Wilson, the Big 12 player of the year, led Kansas with 20 points.

— ADAM ZAGORIA

Princeton follows up its NCAA surprise with a stroll to Sweet 16

SACRAMENTO — Blake Peters, a sophomore guard for Princeton, plays Spanish classical guitar, speaks fluent Mandarin and, it turns out, is tough as nails when his Tigers have a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.

After playing only two minutes of the first half, Peters came off the bench to torch Missouri on Saturday, swishing five 3-pointers to stem every bit of momentum Missouri appeared to muster during Princeton’s 78-63 win in the NCAA men’s tournament.

Peters finished with a season-high 17 points, teammate Ryan Langborg had a game-high 22, and the Tigers did not have to work to the game’s final horn, unlike during their astounding unseating of second-seeded Arizona on Thursday.

Instead, as Princeton put the final flourishes on its commanding performance, the chant coming from the Tigers’ cheering section in Golden 1 Center was loud and clear: “Sweet 16! Sweet 16!”

“Blake Peters has been making shots coming off the bench for us for weeks,” Princeton coach Mitch Henderson said. “This is a very, very confident group.” He added: “They just grit their teeth and do it.”