It’s official: 49ers to host Super Bowl 60 in 2026

SANTA CLARA – Levi’s Stadium will host a second Super Bowl, officially putting the entire Bay Area back on sports’ most watched stage.

NFL owners gave their approval Monday to schedule Super Bowl LX for the 49ers’ home field on Feb. 8, 2026.

League commissioner Roger Goodell recalled the Bay Area as an “incredible host” when Super Bowl 50 was held a decade ago. The only previous Super Bowl here came in 1985, when Stanford Stadium hosted Joe Montana and the 49ers’ second title in four years.

The Press Democrat’s Inside the 49ers blog

“We look forward to working with the 49ers and the Bay Area Host Committee to create an impactful Super Bowl LX in 2026 that showcases all the great things the region has to offer,” Goodell said in a statement.

Left unsaid, for now, is precisely where other Super Bowl week activities will be held.

San Francisco figures to repeat as a “Super Bowl City” hub for fans, just as it was in 2016, although teams stayed and practiced in the South Bay. Back then, the Super Bowl Opening Night media festivities were held at downtown San Jose’s SAP Center; San Francisco’s Chase Center could be more appealing this time for that increasingly fan-friendly event, along with the annual NFL Honors show on Super Bowl eve.

Super Bowl LX will precede Levi’s Stadium also serving among 16 venues in North America for the men’s soccer World Cup in the summer of 2026.

“2026 will be a blockbuster year for the Bay Area on the world stage as it hosts both the Super Bowl and World Cup – and it’s fitting timing as San Francisco celebrates its 250th birthday,” Zaileen Janmohamed, president and CEO of the Bay Area Host Committee, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to bring another large-scale event to the area, and to showcase the Bay Area’s unique spirit and diversity.”

Whether or not the Bay Area is entering the fabled “Super Bowl rotation” of host cities – typically the warmer-weather spots in South Florida, New Orleans, Southern California – Levi’s Stadium indeed was imagined as a multiple-Super Bowl venue.

The 49ers helped speak that into existence back at the April 2012 groundbreaking ceremony.

“It’s going to be an unbelievable venue, not just for 49ers games but everything, from Super Bowls to soccer matches to concerts and college football,” 49ers CEO Jed York said at Levi’s groundbreaking.

Former 49ers coach George Seifert, at that same ceremony, noted how bringing the Super Bowl back here affords people “access to the immediate area, Carmel, Monterey, the City, wine country and everything beside the game itself.”