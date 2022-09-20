Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

September 19, 2022, 10:34PM
Updated 46 minutes ago
Giants 10, Colorado 7
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wade Jr. 1b331020.194
Estrada 2b633301.266
Pederson lf501101.260
Brinson lf000000.188
Flores dh503200.235
1-Slater pr-dh-cf010000.267
Crawford ss511101.226
Villar 3b502102.221
Yastrzemski cf-rf522201.207
González rf401013.249
Alexander p000000---
Wynns c401001.231
b-J.Davis ph100001.247
Bart c000000.221
Totals43101510311
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 2b-3b512000.248
Daza cf-lf631101.308
Cron 1b603100.264
Blackmon dh503100.263
Joe lf511102.240
Hampson 2b000000.214
Montero 3b310010.240
Grichuk cf100000.267
Toglia rf413210.226
Trejo ss502101.269
Serven c401001.205
a-Díaz ph-c100001.231
Totals45716726
San Francisco100130002310154
Colorado12120100007161
a-struck out for Serven in the 9th. b-struck out for Wynns in the 10th.

1-ran for Flores in the 9th.

E – Villar 2 (5), Estrada (9), Wade Jr. (3), Montero (4). LOB – San Francisco 9, Colorado 12. 2B – González (17), Estrada (21), Villar (6), McMahon (22), Daza (19), Joe (20). 3B – Toglia 2 (2), Blackmon (6). HR – Yastrzemski (13), off Kuhl; Estrada (14), off Hollowell. RBIs – Flores 2 (69), Yastrzemski 2 (47), Pederson (64), Crawford (46), Villar (15), Estrada 3 (58), Blackmon (76), Toglia 2 (10), Trejo (13), Daza (31), Cron (98), Joe (28). CS – Villar (1). SF – Pederson.

Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Villar); Colorado 8 (McMahon, Cron 2, Montero 2, Joe, Díaz, Trejo). RISP – San Francisco 6 for 18; Colorado 7 for 24.

Runners moved up – Wade Jr., Pederson, Daza, Blackmon, Trejo, McMahon. GIDP – Crawford, McMahon, Joe, Blackmon.

DP – San Francisco 3 (Villar, Wade Jr.; Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.; Estrada, Crawford, Wade Jr.); Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Cron).

San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Junis4⅓126512864.41
Young121000222.84
Marte1⅔00011195.98
Waites1⅔10001122.25
Doval, W, 6-61⅔10001122.45
Alexander, S, 2-21⅔0000191.59
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kuhl485516955.48
Smith1⅓20001139.31
Bird, H, 42⅔10012264.38
Lawrence, BS, 0-21⅔32200164.62
Hollowell, L, 0-11⅔132122618.00
Inherited runners-scored_Young 2-0, Smith 2-1. HBP_Junis (McMahon), Kuhl (Wade Jr.). WP_Kuhl.

Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:45. A – 23,055 (50,445).

Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b422100.292
Peña ss310010.247
Alvarez lf411100.304
Dubón cf000000.209
Bregman 3b402200.269
Tucker rf401000.261
Gurriel 1b400001.244
Mancini dh400001.195
Vázquez c300000.238
McCormick cf-lf300003.231
Totals3346415
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Y.Díaz 3b400012.292
Aranda 1b300010.302
Franco ss401000.264
Arozarena dh400003.264
Ramírez rf403000.311
Peralta lf300011.258
Paredes 2b300011.220
Bethancourt c401000.254
Siri cf300012.264
Totals3205059
Houston100003000460
Tampa Bay000000000050

LOB – Houston 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B – Bregman (38), Ramírez 2 (22). HR – Altuve (25), off Rasmussen. RBIs – Altuve (53), Alvarez (94), Bregman 2 (88). SB – Siri (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Gurriel, Mancini); Tampa Bay 5 (Peralta, Ramírez 2, Aranda, Bethancourt). RISP – Houston 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.

Runners moved up – Gurriel, Peralta.

HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Garcia, W, 13-85⅔20044863.90
Brown, H, 13⅔20013471.20
Neris1⅔10002153.30
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rasmussen, L, 10-66⅔64413852.92
Chargois1⅔00001102.93
Cleavinger2⅔00001192.25
WP_Garcia.

Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T – 2:45. A – 10,390 (25,000).

Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Crawford ss322011.254
Haniger rf321012.229
a-Trammell ph-cf000010.208
France 1b422401.272
Santana dh522501.186
Moore cf401002.216
Lamb rf100001.167
Haggerty lf501001.271
Toro 3b500001.180
Frazier 2b300010.237
Casali c210021.111
Totals35999611
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rengifo 2b401000.275
1-Stefanic pr-2b100000.176
Ohtani dh412002.268
Duffy 3b402000.250
Ward rf301101.270
Adell lf000000.217
Thaiss c300013.222
Ford 1b300012.221
Moniak lf-rf401002.233
Soto ss401002.375
Sierra cf400003.172
Totals34181215
Seattle100040301990
Los Angeles000001000180

a-walked for Haniger in the 8th.

1-ran for Rengifo in the 8th.

LOB – Seattle 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B – France (24), Haggerty (9), Ohtani (27), Duffy (7). 3B – Crawford (3). HR – Santana (14), off Suarez; France (20), off Weiss; Santana (15), off Mayers. RBIs – France 4 (77), Santana 5 (36), Ward (54). CS – Moore (6). SF – Ward.

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 3, Toro, Moore); Los Angeles 5 (Thaiss 3, Stefanic, Ford). RISP – Seattle 2 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up – Santana, Sierra.

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gilbert, W, 13-66⅔411111983.13
Boyd1⅓20002190.00
D.Castillo10001113.97
Murfee1⅔10011192.49
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suarez, L, 6-85⅔75514874.11
Weiss2⅔13323353.38
Marte1⅔00032337.36
Mayers1⅔11102175.59
Inherited runners-scored_D.Castillo 2-0. HBP_Suarez (France), Weiss (Crawford). WP_Marte.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 3:08. A – 15,594 (45,517).

Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh311000.317
J.Palacios p100000.111
Correa ss312010.285
Miranda 1b411000.270
Gordon 2b412200.278
Urshela 3b400100.272
Celestino cf402000.242
Cave lf401002.202
Wallner rf301001.267
León c100001.133
C.Hamilton c100000.000
a-Contreras ph100000.143
Sánchez c100000.213
Totals34410314
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf412110.291
Rosario ss432310.283
Ramírez dh522101.279
Naylor 1b312310.256
1-Clement pr-1b000000.200
Gonzalez rf501001.293
Giménez 2b502101.298
Freeman 3b501000.250
Maile c511101.221
Straw cf231020.217
Totals3811141054
Minnesota0002011004102
Cleveland31000304x11140

a-lined out for C.Hamilton in the 6th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E – Gray (1), Wallner (1). LOB – Minnesota 6, Cleveland 9. 2B – Miranda (23), Naylor (24). 3B – Kwan (6), Straw (3). HR – Gordon (9), off Quantrill; Naylor (18), off Gray; Rosario (11), off Henriquez; Maile (3), off López. RBIs – Gordon 2 (43), Urshela (58), Naylor 3 (69), Kwan (40), Rosario 3 (67), Maile (16), Ramírez (113), Giménez (63). SB – Ramírez (17), Celestino (3), Rosario 2 (16), Straw (18).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Cave); Cleveland 7 (Ramírez, Freeman, Maile 4, Rosario). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 6; Cleveland 6 for 15.

Runners moved up – Miranda. LIDP – Contreras. GIDP – Miranda, Arraez, Giménez.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Correa, Miranda); Cleveland 3 (Freeman, Giménez, Naylor; Naylor; Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 8-52⅔54411443.08
Henriquez4⅔43322736.75
Pagán1⅔00001154.81
López44420355.60
J.Palacios1000030.00
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill, W, 13-55⅓93312953.56
Sandlin, H, 71⅓11100142.25
Hentges, S, 1-12⅓00002202.51
Inherited runners-scored_J.Palacios 2-0, Sandlin 3-0. HBP_Henriquez (Naylor), Quantrill (Wallner), Sandlin (Arraez). WP_López.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:10. A – 12,168 (34,788).

N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf411011.265
Lindor ss522101.269
McNeil 2b411010.320
Alonso 1b421311.267
Vogelbach dh501102.248
Canha lf300011.264
Naquin rf411102.234
Escobar 3b302010.240
Nido c401101.245
Totals36710759
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf412002.264
Adames ss400003.238
Tellez 1b411201.225
Renfroe rf400003.248
Wong 2b300000.248
McCutchen dh301001.239
J.Peterson 3b300000.251
Caratini c300000.198
Mitchell cf300003.184
Totals31242013
New York0003020207100
Milwaukee000000200241

E – Mitchell (1). LOB – New York 7, Milwaukee 2. 2B – Vogelbach (9), Escobar (25), Yelich 2 (25). 3B – Nimmo (7), Lindor (5). HR – Alonso (36), off Burnes; Tellez (32), off Megill. RBIs – Alonso 3 (118), Lindor (95), Vogelbach (23), Naquin (12), Nido (27), Tellez 2 (85). SB – Alonso (5).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Nimmo, McNeil, Naquin); Milwaukee 1 (Renfroe). RISP – New York 5 for 13; Milwaukee 1 for 5.

GIDP – Nido.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Scherzer, W, 10-46⅔00009682.15
Megill1⅔22201115.31
Lugo1⅔10001173.17
Ottavino1⅔10002181.97
MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Burnes, L, 10-85755141003.12
Cousins1⅓10012283.86
Topa1⅔22221173.38
Strzelecki1⅔00012193.58
Inherited runners-scored_Cousins 2-0. IBB_off Topa (Escobar).

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.

T – 2:49. A – 25,671 (41,900).

Atlanta 5, Washington 2
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf301010.253
Call lf401101.232
García 2b400002.281
Meneses 1b404000.325
Voit dh400004.264
Vargas 3b412001.304
Abrams ss411001.231
Adams c400002.190
Robles cf300101.226
Totals34292112
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf301010.271
Swanson ss300010.279
Riley 3b321110.278
Olson 1b412000.235
d'Arnaud c402100.273
Harris II cf411100.305
Contreras dh301102.278
Rosario lf412101.207
Grissom 2b200000.297
Totals30510533
Washington000020000291
Atlanta10030010x5100

E – Adams (2). LOB – Washington 7, Atlanta 6. 2B – Vargas (10), Call (2), Olson (42), Acuña Jr. (24). HR – Riley (37), off Abbott; Rosario (5), off Cishek. RBIs – Robles (31), Call (11), Riley (92), d'Arnaud (55), Harris II (59), Contreras (42), Rosario (20). SB – Meneses (1). CS – Acuña Jr. (11). SF – Robles, Contreras.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Abrams, Adams, García 2); Atlanta 2 (Rosario, Olson). RISP – Washington 2 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 8.

Runners moved up – Riley. GIDP – Call, Acuña Jr..

DP – Washington 1 (Vargas, García, Meneses); Atlanta 1 (Grissom, Olson).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Abbott, L, 0-34⅔64420694.85
Machado2⅔10001223.83
Cishek1⅔11110214.62
Thompson1⅔20002222.60
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wright, W, 19-56⅔82217883.18
Chavez, H, 91⅔00002182.14
Iglesias, H, 111⅔10002190.46
Jansen, S, 35-421⅔0000183.70
HBP_Cishek (Grissom).

Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, John Tumpane.

T – 2:46. A – 33,443 (41,084).

Detroit 11, Baltimore 0
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf502302.253
Reyes rf500001.261
Báez ss411001.242
a-W.Castro ph-ss100000.239
Cabrera dh412100.258
b-Carpenter ph-dh111000.259
Torkelson 1b433010.210
Schoop 2b310111.200
Kreidler 3b221311.182
Barnhart c503001.216
Baddoo lf521201.183
Totals3911141038
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays lf200010.248
Vavra lf100001.271
Rutschman c300011.255
Mountcastle dh201021.244
Santander rf301001.249
Stowers rf100001.226
Aguilar 1b400001.156
Henderson 3b300000.313
Urías 2b300000.243
Mullins cf300000.262
Mateo ss300000.222
Totals2802046
Detroit10050210211140
Baltimore000000000020

a-grounded out for Báez in the 8th. b-singled for Cabrera in the 9th.

LOB – Detroit 7, Baltimore 5. 2B – Greene 2 (15), Torkelson 2 (15). RBIs – Cabrera (38), Kreidler 3 (5), Baddoo 2 (7), Greene 3 (35), Schoop (36). SF – Schoop, Kreidler.

Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Báez 2, Baddoo, Schoop); Baltimore 1 (Aguilar). RISP – Detroit 3 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 4.

GIDP – Henderson.

DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).

DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, W, 4-107⅔20024874.91
Vest1⅔00000103.70
Cisnero1⅔00022231.37
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, L, 7-73⅔45533664.25
Hall1⅔21101188.68
Reed1⅔01101203.86
Akin1⅔21101143.07
Baumann2⅔31102354.29
McKenna1⅔322001518.00
Inherited runners-scored_Hall 3-3, Akin 1-1. HBP_Reed (Kreidler). WP_Hall.

Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.

T – 2:58. A – 10,201 (45,971).

Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McKinstry 2b412100.219
Happ lf501102.273
Gomes c400001.238
Reyes dh301012.248
Higgins 1b300010.222
Bote 3b301001.259
Velázquez rf400002.201
Hermosillo cf210021.102
Morel ss311110.237
Totals3136359
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b523200.249
Leblanc 1b422210.285
Anderson rf310011.226
Cooper dh501001.259
Fortes c522001.242
De La Cruz cf512402.219
Rojas ss403100.240
Groshans 3b310010.300
Encarnación lf411002.192
Totals381014937
Chicago002010000361
Miami00520012x10140

E – Morel (10). LOB – Chicago 8, Miami 8. 2B – Happ (39), McKinstry (4), Leblanc (9), Cooper (31). HR – Morel (14), off Cabrera; Berti (4), off Miley; De La Cruz (10), off Miley; Leblanc (4), off Wick. RBIs – Morel (39), Happ (68), McKinstry (8), Berti 2 (26), De La Cruz 4 (33), Rojas (34), Leblanc 2 (10). SB – Berti 2 (36).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Hermosillo, Happ 2, Gomes 2); Miami 5 (Berti, Encarnación, De La Cruz 3). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Miami 5 for 16.

Runners moved up – Groshans 2. LIDP – Velázquez. GIDP – Higgins, Groshans.

DP – Chicago 1 (McKinstry, Morel, Higgins); Miami 2 (Groshans, Berti, Leblanc; Rojas, Berti, Rojas).

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Miley, L, 1-13⅔77322743.48
Estrada2⅔10014413.18
Uelmen1⅔00001134.76
Rucker1⅔31100184.35
Wick1⅔32200244.50
MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Cabrera, W, 6-35⅔33334792.91
Brazoban1⅔20002173.86
Bleier1⅔0000043.38
Hoeing1⅔000011713.50
Nardi1⅔100223310.64
Inherited runners-scored_Estrada 2-0. HBP_Cabrera 2 (McKinstry,Bote), Miley (Anderson). WP_Miley.

Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 2:57. A – 8,315 (36,742).

