Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022
Giants 10, Colorado 7
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wade Jr. 1b
|3
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.194
|Estrada 2b
|6
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.266
|Pederson lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.260
|Brinson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Flores dh
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|1-Slater pr-dh-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Crawford ss
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Villar 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.221
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|González rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.249
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Wynns c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|b-J.Davis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Bart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Totals
|43
|10
|15
|10
|3
|11
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Daza cf-lf
|6
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.308
|Cron 1b
|6
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.264
|Blackmon dh
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.263
|Joe lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.240
|Hampson 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Montero 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Grichuk cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Toglia rf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.226
|Trejo ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|Serven c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|a-Díaz ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Totals
|45
|7
|16
|7
|2
|6
|San Francisco
|100
|130
|002
|3
|10
|15
|4
|Colorado
|121
|201
|000
|0
|7
|16
|1
|a-struck out for Serven in the 9th. b-struck out for Wynns in the 10th.
1-ran for Flores in the 9th.
E – Villar 2 (5), Estrada (9), Wade Jr. (3), Montero (4). LOB – San Francisco 9, Colorado 12. 2B – González (17), Estrada (21), Villar (6), McMahon (22), Daza (19), Joe (20). 3B – Toglia 2 (2), Blackmon (6). HR – Yastrzemski (13), off Kuhl; Estrada (14), off Hollowell. RBIs – Flores 2 (69), Yastrzemski 2 (47), Pederson (64), Crawford (46), Villar (15), Estrada 3 (58), Blackmon (76), Toglia 2 (10), Trejo (13), Daza (31), Cron (98), Joe (28). CS – Villar (1). SF – Pederson.
Runners left in scoring position – San Francisco 5 (Wade Jr., Yastrzemski, Estrada 2, Villar); Colorado 8 (McMahon, Cron 2, Montero 2, Joe, Díaz, Trejo). RISP – San Francisco 6 for 18; Colorado 7 for 24.
Runners moved up – Wade Jr., Pederson, Daza, Blackmon, Trejo, McMahon. GIDP – Crawford, McMahon, Joe, Blackmon.
DP – San Francisco 3 (Villar, Wade Jr.; Crawford, Estrada, Wade Jr.; Estrada, Crawford, Wade Jr.); Colorado 1 (McMahon, Trejo, Cron).
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Junis
|4⅓
|12
|6
|5
|1
|2
|86
|4.41
|Young
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.84
|Marte
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.98
|Waites
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
|Doval, W, 6-6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.45
|Alexander, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.59
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|4
|8
|5
|5
|1
|6
|95
|5.48
|Smith
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|9.31
|Bird, H, 4
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.38
|Lawrence, BS, 0-2
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|4.62
|Hollowell, L, 0-1
|1⅔
|1
|3
|2
|1
|2
|26
|18.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Young 2-0, Smith 2-1. HBP_Junis (McMahon), Kuhl (Wade Jr.). WP_Kuhl.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:45. A – 23,055 (50,445).
Houston 4, Tampa Bay 0
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.292
|Peña ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Alvarez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.304
|Dubón cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.209
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Mancini dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Vázquez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|McCormick cf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|1
|5
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Y.Díaz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Aranda 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Franco ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Arozarena dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.264
|Ramírez rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.311
|Peralta lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Paredes 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Bethancourt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.264
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|5
|9
|Houston
|100
|003
|000
|4
|6
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|000
|0
|5
|0
LOB – Houston 3, Tampa Bay 10. 2B – Bregman (38), Ramírez 2 (22). HR – Altuve (25), off Rasmussen. RBIs – Altuve (53), Alvarez (94), Bregman 2 (88). SB – Siri (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Houston 2 (Gurriel, Mancini); Tampa Bay 5 (Peralta, Ramírez 2, Aranda, Bethancourt). RISP – Houston 2 for 6; Tampa Bay 0 for 7.
Runners moved up – Gurriel, Peralta.
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia, W, 13-8
|5⅔
|2
|0
|0
|4
|4
|86
|3.90
|Brown, H, 1
|3⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|47
|1.20
|Neris
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|3.30
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rasmussen, L, 10-6
|6⅔
|6
|4
|4
|1
|3
|85
|2.92
|Chargois
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|2.93
|Cleavinger
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.25
|WP_Garcia.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ryan Wills; First, Brian O'Nora; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T – 2:45. A – 10,390 (25,000).
Seattle 9, L.A. Angels 1
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Crawford ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Haniger rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.229
|a-Trammell ph-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.208
|France 1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.272
|Santana dh
|5
|2
|2
|5
|0
|1
|.186
|Moore cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Lamb rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Haggerty lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Toro 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.180
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.237
|Casali c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.111
|Totals
|35
|9
|9
|9
|6
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|1-Stefanic pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.176
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ward rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Adell lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Thaiss c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.222
|Ford 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Moniak lf-rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Soto ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Sierra cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.172
|Totals
|34
|1
|8
|1
|2
|15
|Seattle
|100
|040
|301
|9
|9
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000
|1
|8
|0
a-walked for Haniger in the 8th.
1-ran for Rengifo in the 8th.
LOB – Seattle 7, Los Angeles 9. 2B – France (24), Haggerty (9), Ohtani (27), Duffy (7). 3B – Crawford (3). HR – Santana (14), off Suarez; France (20), off Weiss; Santana (15), off Mayers. RBIs – France 4 (77), Santana 5 (36), Ward (54). CS – Moore (6). SF – Ward.
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 5 (France 3, Toro, Moore); Los Angeles 5 (Thaiss 3, Stefanic, Ford). RISP – Seattle 2 for 8; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up – Santana, Sierra.
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gilbert, W, 13-6
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|11
|98
|3.13
|Boyd
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|D.Castillo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.97
|Murfee
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|2.49
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suarez, L, 6-8
|5⅔
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|87
|4.11
|Weiss
|2⅔
|1
|3
|3
|2
|3
|35
|3.38
|Marte
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|33
|7.36
|Mayers
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|5.59
|Inherited runners-scored_D.Castillo 2-0. HBP_Suarez (France), Weiss (Crawford). WP_Marte.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Brennan Miller; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 3:08. A – 15,594 (45,517).
Cleveland 11, Minnesota 4
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|J.Palacios p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Correa ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.285
|Miranda 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Gordon 2b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Wallner rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|C.Hamilton c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Contreras ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Sánchez c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|3
|1
|4
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.291
|Rosario ss
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.283
|Ramírez dh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Naylor 1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.256
|1-Clement pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Gonzalez rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Giménez 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.298
|Freeman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Maile c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Straw cf
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.217
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|10
|5
|4
|Minnesota
|000
|201
|100
|4
|10
|2
|Cleveland
|310
|003
|04x
|11
|14
|0
a-lined out for C.Hamilton in the 6th.
1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.
E – Gray (1), Wallner (1). LOB – Minnesota 6, Cleveland 9. 2B – Miranda (23), Naylor (24). 3B – Kwan (6), Straw (3). HR – Gordon (9), off Quantrill; Naylor (18), off Gray; Rosario (11), off Henriquez; Maile (3), off López. RBIs – Gordon 2 (43), Urshela (58), Naylor 3 (69), Kwan (40), Rosario 3 (67), Maile (16), Ramírez (113), Giménez (63). SB – Ramírez (17), Celestino (3), Rosario 2 (16), Straw (18).
Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Cave); Cleveland 7 (Ramírez, Freeman, Maile 4, Rosario). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 6; Cleveland 6 for 15.
Runners moved up – Miranda. LIDP – Contreras. GIDP – Miranda, Arraez, Giménez.
DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Correa, Miranda); Cleveland 3 (Freeman, Giménez, Naylor; Naylor; Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 8-5
|2⅔
|5
|4
|4
|1
|1
|44
|3.08
|Henriquez
|4⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|2
|73
|6.75
|Pagán
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|4.81
|López
|4
|4
|4
|2
|0
|35
|5.60
|J.Palacios
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill, W, 13-5
|5⅓
|9
|3
|3
|1
|2
|95
|3.56
|Sandlin, H, 7
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|2.25
|Hentges, S, 1-1
|2⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.51
|Inherited runners-scored_J.Palacios 2-0, Sandlin 3-0. HBP_Henriquez (Naylor), Quantrill (Wallner), Sandlin (Arraez). WP_López.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T – 3:10. A – 12,168 (34,788).
N.Y. Mets 7, Milwaukee 2
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.265
|Lindor ss
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.269
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Alonso 1b
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.267
|Vogelbach dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Naquin rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.234
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Nido c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|5
|9
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.238
|Tellez 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.225
|Renfroe rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|McCutchen dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|J.Peterson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Mitchell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.184
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|0
|13
|New York
|000
|302
|020
|7
|10
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|200
|2
|4
|1
E – Mitchell (1). LOB – New York 7, Milwaukee 2. 2B – Vogelbach (9), Escobar (25), Yelich 2 (25). 3B – Nimmo (7), Lindor (5). HR – Alonso (36), off Burnes; Tellez (32), off Megill. RBIs – Alonso 3 (118), Lindor (95), Vogelbach (23), Naquin (12), Nido (27), Tellez 2 (85). SB – Alonso (5).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 3 (Nimmo, McNeil, Naquin); Milwaukee 1 (Renfroe). RISP – New York 5 for 13; Milwaukee 1 for 5.
GIDP – Nido.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Adames, Wong, Tellez).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Scherzer, W, 10-4
|6⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|68
|2.15
|Megill
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|5.31
|Lugo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.17
|Ottavino
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.97
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Burnes, L, 10-8
|5
|7
|5
|5
|1
|4
|100
|3.12
|Cousins
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|3.86
|Topa
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|17
|3.38
|Strzelecki
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|3.58
|Inherited runners-scored_Cousins 2-0. IBB_off Topa (Escobar).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Lance Barrett.
T – 2:49. A – 25,671 (41,900).
Atlanta 5, Washington 2
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Call lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|García 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Meneses 1b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|.325
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.264
|Vargas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|Abrams ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Adams c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.226
|Totals
|34
|2
|9
|2
|1
|12
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.271
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Riley 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.278
|Olson 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|d'Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.305
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Rosario lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Grissom 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Totals
|30
|5
|10
|5
|3
|3
|Washington
|000
|020
|000
|2
|9
|1
|Atlanta
|100
|300
|10x
|5
|10
|0
E – Adams (2). LOB – Washington 7, Atlanta 6. 2B – Vargas (10), Call (2), Olson (42), Acuña Jr. (24). HR – Riley (37), off Abbott; Rosario (5), off Cishek. RBIs – Robles (31), Call (11), Riley (92), d'Arnaud (55), Harris II (59), Contreras (42), Rosario (20). SB – Meneses (1). CS – Acuña Jr. (11). SF – Robles, Contreras.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 4 (Abrams, Adams, García 2); Atlanta 2 (Rosario, Olson). RISP – Washington 2 for 8; Atlanta 2 for 8.
Runners moved up – Riley. GIDP – Call, Acuña Jr..
DP – Washington 1 (Vargas, García, Meneses); Atlanta 1 (Grissom, Olson).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Abbott, L, 0-3
|4⅔
|6
|4
|4
|2
|0
|69
|4.85
|Machado
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.83
|Cishek
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|21
|4.62
|Thompson
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|2.60
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, W, 19-5
|6⅔
|8
|2
|2
|1
|7
|88
|3.18
|Chavez, H, 9
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.14
|Iglesias, H, 11
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.46
|Jansen, S, 35-42
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.70
|HBP_Cishek (Grissom).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Marvin Hudson; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, John Tumpane.
T – 2:46. A – 33,443 (41,084).
Detroit 11, Baltimore 0
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.253
|Reyes rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|a-W.Castro ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|b-Carpenter ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.210
|Schoop 2b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Kreidler 3b
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.182
|Barnhart c
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Baddoo lf
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.183
|Totals
|39
|11
|14
|10
|3
|8
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Vavra lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Rutschman c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Mountcastle dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.244
|Santander rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Stowers rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Henderson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Mullins cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Mateo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Totals
|28
|0
|2
|0
|4
|6
|Detroit
|100
|502
|102
|11
|14
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|2
|0
a-grounded out for Báez in the 8th. b-singled for Cabrera in the 9th.
LOB – Detroit 7, Baltimore 5. 2B – Greene 2 (15), Torkelson 2 (15). RBIs – Cabrera (38), Kreidler 3 (5), Baddoo 2 (7), Greene 3 (35), Schoop (36). SF – Schoop, Kreidler.
Runners left in scoring position – Detroit 4 (Báez 2, Baddoo, Schoop); Baltimore 1 (Aguilar). RISP – Detroit 3 for 12; Baltimore 0 for 4.
GIDP – Henderson.
DP – Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, W, 4-10
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|87
|4.91
|Vest
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.70
|Cisnero
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|1.37
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, L, 7-7
|3⅔
|4
|5
|5
|3
|3
|66
|4.25
|Hall
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|8.68
|Reed
|1⅔
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|3.86
|Akin
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.07
|Baumann
|2⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|35
|4.29
|McKenna
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|18.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Hall 3-3, Akin 1-1. HBP_Reed (Kreidler). WP_Hall.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Gabe Morales.
T – 2:58. A – 10,201 (45,971).
Miami 10, Chicago Cubs 3
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McKinstry 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.219
|Happ lf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.273
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.248
|Higgins 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Velázquez rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.201
|Hermosillo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.102
|Morel ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.237
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|5
|9
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.249
|Leblanc 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.285
|Anderson rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Cooper dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Fortes c
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|De La Cruz cf
|5
|1
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.219
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Groshans 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.300
|Encarnación lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Totals
|38
|10
|14
|9
|3
|7
|Chicago
|002
|010
|000
|3
|6
|1
|Miami
|005
|200
|12x
|10
|14
|0
E – Morel (10). LOB – Chicago 8, Miami 8. 2B – Happ (39), McKinstry (4), Leblanc (9), Cooper (31). HR – Morel (14), off Cabrera; Berti (4), off Miley; De La Cruz (10), off Miley; Leblanc (4), off Wick. RBIs – Morel (39), Happ (68), McKinstry (8), Berti 2 (26), De La Cruz 4 (33), Rojas (34), Leblanc 2 (10). SB – Berti 2 (36).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 5 (Hermosillo, Happ 2, Gomes 2); Miami 5 (Berti, Encarnación, De La Cruz 3). RISP – Chicago 1 for 8; Miami 5 for 16.
Runners moved up – Groshans 2. LIDP – Velázquez. GIDP – Higgins, Groshans.
DP – Chicago 1 (McKinstry, Morel, Higgins); Miami 2 (Groshans, Berti, Leblanc; Rojas, Berti, Rojas).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Miley, L, 1-1
|3⅔
|7
|7
|3
|2
|2
|74
|3.48
|Estrada
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|41
|3.18
|Uelmen
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.76
|Rucker
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|4.35
|Wick
|1⅔
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|24
|4.50
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cabrera, W, 6-3
|5⅔
|3
|3
|3
|3
|4
|79
|2.91
|Brazoban
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.86
|Bleier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.38
|Hoeing
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|13.50
|Nardi
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|33
|10.64
|Inherited runners-scored_Estrada 2-0. HBP_Cabrera 2 (McKinstry,Bote), Miley (Anderson). WP_Miley.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Brian Knight; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Chris Conroy; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 2:57. A – 8,315 (36,742).
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: