Major League Baseball box scores for Monday, Sept. 19, 2022

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Arraez dh 3 1 1 0 0 0 .317 J.Palacios p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Correa ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .285 Miranda 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .270 Gordon 2b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .278 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .272 Celestino cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .242 Cave lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .202 Wallner rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267 León c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 C.Hamilton c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Contreras ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Sánchez c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .213 Totals 34 4 10 3 1 4

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kwan lf 4 1 2 1 1 0 .291 Rosario ss 4 3 2 3 1 0 .283 Ramírez dh 5 2 2 1 0 1 .279 Naylor 1b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .256 1-Clement pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Gonzalez rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .293 Giménez 2b 5 0 2 1 0 1 .298 Freeman 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Maile c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .221 Straw cf 2 3 1 0 2 0 .217 Totals 38 11 14 10 5 4

Minnesota 000 201 100 4 10 2 Cleveland 310 003 04x 11 14 0

a-lined out for C.Hamilton in the 6th.

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E – Gray (1), Wallner (1). LOB – Minnesota 6, Cleveland 9. 2B – Miranda (23), Naylor (24). 3B – Kwan (6), Straw (3). HR – Gordon (9), off Quantrill; Naylor (18), off Gray; Rosario (11), off Henriquez; Maile (3), off López. RBIs – Gordon 2 (43), Urshela (58), Naylor 3 (69), Kwan (40), Rosario 3 (67), Maile (16), Ramírez (113), Giménez (63). SB – Ramírez (17), Celestino (3), Rosario 2 (16), Straw (18).

Runners left in scoring position – Minnesota 2 (Miranda, Cave); Cleveland 7 (Ramírez, Freeman, Maile 4, Rosario). RISP – Minnesota 1 for 6; Cleveland 6 for 15.

Runners moved up – Miranda. LIDP – Contreras. GIDP – Miranda, Arraez, Giménez.

DP – Minnesota 1 (Gordon, Correa, Miranda); Cleveland 3 (Freeman, Giménez, Naylor; Naylor; Rosario, Giménez, Naylor).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray, L, 8-5 2⅔ 5 4 4 1 1 44 3.08 Henriquez 4⅔ 4 3 3 2 2 73 6.75 Pagán 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 15 4.81 López 4 4 4 2 0 35 5.60 J.Palacios ⅓ 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quantrill, W, 13-5 5⅓ 9 3 3 1 2 95 3.56 Sandlin, H, 7 1⅓ 1 1 1 0 0 14 2.25 Hentges, S, 1-1 2⅓ 0 0 0 0 2 20 2.51 Inherited runners-scored_J.Palacios 2-0, Sandlin 3-0. HBP_Henriquez (Naylor), Quantrill (Wallner), Sandlin (Arraez). WP_López. ⅔

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T – 3:10. A – 12,168 (34,788).