Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 3, 2022

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Allen 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 b-Kemp ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Laureano rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .239 Bethancourt 1b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .245 c-Machín ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Murphy c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .226 Piscotty dh 3 0 0 0 0 3 .207 d-Vogt ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .161 Pinder lf-3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .233 Andrus ss 2 1 1 1 1 0 .232 Neuse 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .245 a-Brown ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .217 Bolt cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .100 Totals 30 1 4 1 2 16

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Rodríguez cf 3 1 2 2 0 0 .277 Winker lf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .226 Suárez 3b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .240 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .210 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Toro dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .181 Upton rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .139 Haggerty rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Moore ss 2 1 1 0 0 0 .170 Totals 26 2 5 2 0 10

Oakland 000 000 100 1 4 0 Seattle 100 001 00x 2 5 0

a-struck out for Neuse in the 7th. b-struck out for Allen in the 8th. c-flied out for Bethancourt in the 9th. d-struck out for Piscotty in the 9th.

LOB – Oakland 4, Seattle 0. 2B – Rodríguez (16). HR – Andrus (5), off Ray; Rodríguez (14), off Montas. RBIs – Andrus (18), Rodríguez 2 (41). SB – Bolt (1), Laureano (8). CS – Rodríguez (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Murphy, Piscotty, Bethancourt); Seattle 0. RISP – Oakland 0 for 4; Seattle 0 for 0.

Runners moved up – Allen. GIDP – Neuse, Santana.

DP – Oakland 2 (Bethancourt, Andrus, Bethancourt; Andrus, Allen, Bethancourt); Seattle 1 (Moore, Frazier, Santana).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montas, L, 3-9 1⅔ 2 1 1 0 1 13 3.26 Pruitt 4⅓ 2 1 1 0 6 55 4.42 Moll 0 0 0 0 1 8 2.38 Selman 2⅔ 1 0 0 0 2 18 3.60

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 7-6 6 4 1 1 2 12 107 3.62 Muñoz, H, 7 1⅓ 0 0 0 0 3 19 3.60 Sewald, S, 9-11 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.73 Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-0. ⅔

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 2:28. A – 23,333 (47,929).