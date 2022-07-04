Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 3, 2022

Seattle 2, Oakland 1
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Allen 2b300001.238
b-Kemp ph-2b100001.216
Laureano rf401002.239
Bethancourt 1b200012.245
c-Machín ph100000.200
Murphy c401000.226
Piscotty dh300003.207
d-Vogt ph100001.161
Pinder lf-3b300002.233
Andrus ss211110.232
Neuse 3b200001.245
a-Brown ph-lf100001.217
Bolt cf301002.100
Totals30141216
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf312200.277
Winker lf300003.226
Suárez 3b302001.240
Santana 1b300001.210
Raleigh c300001.194
Toro dh300002.181
Upton rf300002.139
Haggerty rf000000.250
Frazier 2b300000.218
Moore ss211000.170
Totals26252010
Oakland000000100140
Seattle10000100x250

a-struck out for Neuse in the 7th. b-struck out for Allen in the 8th. c-flied out for Bethancourt in the 9th. d-struck out for Piscotty in the 9th.

LOB – Oakland 4, Seattle 0. 2B – Rodríguez (16). HR – Andrus (5), off Ray; Rodríguez (14), off Montas. RBIs – Andrus (18), Rodríguez 2 (41). SB – Bolt (1), Laureano (8). CS – Rodríguez (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Murphy, Piscotty, Bethancourt); Seattle 0. RISP – Oakland 0 for 4; Seattle 0 for 0.

Runners moved up – Allen. GIDP – Neuse, Santana.

DP – Oakland 2 (Bethancourt, Andrus, Bethancourt; Andrus, Allen, Bethancourt); Seattle 1 (Moore, Frazier, Santana).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas, L, 3-91⅔21101133.26
Pruitt4⅓21106554.42
Moll0000182.38
Selman2⅔10002183.60
SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ray, W, 7-664112121073.62
Muñoz, H, 71⅓00003193.60
Sewald, S, 9-111⅔00001132.73
Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 2:28. A – 23,333 (47,929).

Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Anderson ss421011.333
b-Burger ph-2b100000.250
Vaughn 1b612302.301
Robert cf622201.286
Abreu dh512101.287
Sheets rf401300.224
Pollock lf000000.242
a-Haseley ph-lf101100.250
Moncada 3b500002.181
L.García lf-rf533001.206
Harrison 2b-ss332020.236
Zavala c513302.313
Totals45131713310
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Slater cf411001.248
Pederson lf402101.279
Longoria 3b400002.246
Belt 1b300001.213
Mercedes c111000.400
Flores 2b211120.245
Yastrzemski rf411101.238
Ruf dh-1b401101.222
Walton ss400003.164
Wynns c-p400001.209
Totals34474211
Chicago00213005213170
San Francisco000001003471

a-singled for Pollock in the 8th. b-flied out for Anderson in the 9th.

E – Walton (2). LOB – Chicago 8, San Francisco 5. 2B – Anderson (10), L.García (7), Sheets (10), Zavala 2 (6), Pederson (10), Mercedes (1), Flores (14), Yastrzemski (17), Ruf (9). RBIs – Robert 2 (40), Zavala 3 (11), Sheets 3 (17), Vaughn 3 (36), Abreu (36), Haseley (2), Pederson (40), Flores (41), Yastrzemski (32), Ruf (28).

Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Zavala, Abreu, Sheets); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Flores, Wynns). RISP – Chicago 8 for 21; San Francisco 3 for 9.

Runners moved up – Harrison, Abreu.

ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Giolito, W, 5-46⅔311271024.90
Foster1⅔00001164.94
Velasquez1⅓43301284.93
Ruiz00002124.15
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brebbia1⅔10001142.62
J.García1⅔00002162.20
Hjelle, L, 0-12⅔86403579.00
Long3⅔10013451.80
Marte1⅔55511326.62
Wynns1⅔222101618.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-0, Long 3-3. WP_Long.

Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.

T – 3:22. A – 30,155 (41,915).

Kansas City 7, Detroit 4
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Merrifield rf-2b221030.235
Benintendi lf502100.308
Witt Jr. ss400010.233
Olivares dh422210.305
Pasquantino 1b200021.143
Taylor cf410112.274
Rivera 3b422201.207
a-O'Hearn ph100000.196
1-Isbel rf-pr000000.222
Lopez 2b-3b404100.232
Gallagher c300000.259
Totals33711784
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf501002.292
Reyes lf301102.305
H.Castro dh301012.273
Báez ss401002.212
W.Castro rf401002.262
Candelario 3b211020.190
Torkelson 1b411200.194
Clemens 2b311110.146
Barnhart c311002.213
b-Grossman ph100000.211
Totals32494412
Kansas City0300201017111
Detroit000020200490
a-pinch hit for Rivera in the 9th. b-lined out for Barnhart in the 9th.

1-ran for Isbel in the 9th.

E – Gallagher (1). LOB – Kansas City 10, Detroit 6. 2B – Benintendi (12), Barnhart (5). HR – Olivares (3), off Skubal; Rivera (5), off Skubal; Torkelson (5), off Singer; Clemens (2), off Coleman. RBIs – Olivares 2 (8), Rivera 2 (18), Benintendi (29), Taylor (22), Lopez (7), Torkelson 2 (18), Clemens (6), Reyes (7). SB – Greene (1), Isbel (3). CS – Lopez (1), Greene (1). SF – Reyes. S – Lopez, Gallagher.

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Pasquantino 2, Rivera 2); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Báez 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 11; Detroit 0 for 4.

Runners moved up – Gallagher, Greene. GIDP – Witt Jr., Torkelson.

DP – Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pasquantino; Witt Jr., Lopez, Pasquantino); Detroit 1 (Báez, Clemens, Torkelson).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Singer462239974.30
Cuas, W, 2-00000031.98
Kowar, H, 11⅔00000158.22
Coleman1⅔22201193.62
Clarke, H, 71⅔10011124.46
Barlow, S, 12-141⅔00001122.25
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Skubal, L, 5-7455531894.06
Peralta1⅓10021282.25
Foley21110272.96
Vest1⅓10011183.41
Fulmer1⅔21111132.15
Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 3-0, Peralta 2-1, Vest 3-0. HBP_Foley (Pasquantino).

Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.

T – 3:33. A – 21,625 (41,083).

Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankeees 0
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rizzo 1b300011.223
Stanton dh300011.245
Donaldson 3b401001.226
Torres 2b-ss400001.252
Trevino c300000.255
c-Judge ph000010.282
Hicks cf400001.221
Kiner-Falefa ss200001.258
a-LeMahieu ph-2b100000.262
Gallo rf-lf300002.165
Gonzalez lf100001.250
b-Carpenter ph-rf100001.286
Totals29010310
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan rf402001.280
Rosario ss211020.289
Arias 3b400003.118
Reyes dh412201.213
Miller 1b400001.241
Giménez 2b400001.303
Clement lf301001.189
León c301000.111
Straw cf200011.194
Totals3027239
New York000000000012
Cleveland00010001x271
a-flied out for Kiner-Falefa in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Gonzalez in the 8th. c-walked for Trevino in the 9th.

E – Kiner-Falefa (9), Torres (5), Miller (6). LOB – New York 6, Cleveland 7. HR – Reyes (6), off Montgomery. RBIs – Reyes 2 (19). SB – Gonzalez (1).

Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Donaldson, Hicks 2, Trevino); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Arias 3). RISP – New York 0 for 6; Cleveland 1 for 5.

GIDP – León, Rosario.

DP – New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Trevino, Rizzo).

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montgomery, L, 3-25⅔31138943.19
Sears231101340.59
Abreu1000082.55
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
McKenzie, W, 5-67⅔10017923.71
Morgan, H, 71⅔00002152.68
Clase, S, 19-211⅔00021231.31
Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1. HBP_McKenzie (Gonzalez).

Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.

T – 2:55. A – 26,113 (34,788).

N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
J.Smith 3b300012.268
Semien 2b401001.231
Seager ss401000.226
García rf400002.253
Lowe 1b302010.279
Calhoun lf400003.237
Heim c412100.259
Miller dh201000.214
a-Garver ph-dh100011.211
Duggar cf200002.286
b-Taveras ph-cf200001.267
Totals33171312
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400001.269
Marte rf211110.284
Lindor ss400002.244
Alonso dh410001.276
McNeil lf411100.317
Inciarte lf000000.200
Escobar 3b411202.228
Do.Smith 1b402001.214
Guillorme 2b301000.293
McCann c301002.181
Totals3247419
Texas001000000171
New York10030000x470
a-walked for Miller in the 7th. b-struck out for Duggar in the 7th.

E – Heim (2). LOB – Texas 8, New York 6. 2B – Miller (2), McNeil (18), Do.Smith (7), McCann (3). HR – Heim (12), off Carrasco; Marte (9), off Gray; Escobar (9), off Gray. RBIs – Heim (31), Marte (39), McNeil (34), Escobar 2 (36). SB – Semien (13).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Taveras, Calhoun, Seager 2, J.Smith); New York 3 (McCann, Alonso, Guillorme). RISP – Texas 0 for 6; New York 2 for 7.

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gray, L, 4-45643171023.96
Martin0000043.28
Leclerc2⅔10002279.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, W, 9-45611181024.64
Rodríguez, H, 81⅓00012204.68
Ottavino, H, 111⅔00000102.67
Díaz, S, 18-211⅔10012211.95
Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-0, Rodríguez 2-0. HBP_Leclerc (Marte).

Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.

T – 2:58. A – 25,241 (41,922).

Miami 7, Washington 4 (10)
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Berti 2b501202.268
Wendle ss401110.292
Cooper 1b400002.315
Rojas 1b100000.249
Aguilar dh500001.249
A.García rf301011.229
1-Hamilton pr-lf110001.000
Sánchez cf411201.214
De La Cruz lf-rf421002.215
Stallings c311010.199
Williams 3b111110.250
a-Anderson ph-3b211100.273
Totals37787410
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hernández 2b500002.255
Soto rf000020.226
Thomas rf300001.229
Bell 1b422101.319
Cruz dh511102.241
L.García ss401001.322
Ruiz c200010.254
2-Escobar pr010000.223
Barrera c000000.500
Hernandez lf200000.271
b-Franco ph-3b000010.242
Adrianza 3b-lf300101.171
Robles cf301101.233
Totals3145449
Miami0010100023780
Washington0000002110450
a-grounded out for Williams in the 8th. b-walked for Hernandez in the 9th.

1-ran for A.García in the 9th. 2-ran for Ruiz in the 9th.

LOB – Miami 5, Washington 7. 2B – De La Cruz (6), Bell (17), L.García (9). HR – Williams (1), off Fedde; Sánchez (11), off Rainey; Bell (12), off Okert. RBIs – Berti 2 (18), Williams (5), Sánchez 2 (29), Anderson (9), Wendle (13), Cruz (46), Adrianza (2), Bell (47), Robles (20). SB – Wendle (5). CS – Berti (3). SF – Adrianza.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Hamilton 2, Wendle); Washington 4 (Cruz 2, Hernández, Robles). RISP – Miami 4 for 9; Washington 2 for 12.

Runners moved up – Rojas, Bell, L.García. GIDP – Hernández, Hernandez.

DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Wendle, Cooper; Williams, Wendle, Cooper).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López6⅓322351022.97
Bass, BS, 0-20000021.60
Okert1⅔11101142.36
Scott, W, 4-21⅔11111214.22
Floro, S, 1-11⅔00002155.21
WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde6⅔322361064.29
Thompson1⅔00000100.00
Finnegan1⅔00001194.06
Rainey, BS, 11-151⅔12212233.46
Edwards Jr., L, 2-31⅔43201293.72
Inherited runners-scored_Bass 3-1. HBP_López 3 (Robles,Bell,Hernandez), Scott (Ruiz). WP_Fedde.

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.

T – 3:51. A – 25,385 (41,339).

Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Yelich lf401001.256
Adames ss301011.214
Tellez 1b400000.240
McCutchen dh400000.257
Wong 2b310011.235
Urías 3b401002.229
Narváez c311200.258
Peterson rf301001.247
Davis cf300000.207
Totals3125226
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hayes 3b401011.256
Reynolds cf500002.253
Vogelbach dh403001.235
Chavis 1b401002.248
Madris rf401003.280
Cruz ss400002.204
Suwinski lf302011.221
Perez c301001.167
a-Castillo ph100001.195
1-Park pr000000.220
Marcano 2b300000.229
b-Heineman ph100000.181
Totals36090214
Milwaukee000020000250
Pittsburgh000000000091
a-struck out for Perez in the 9th. b-popped out for Marcano in the 9th.

1-ran for Castillo in the 9th.

E – Hayes (8). LOB – Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 11. 2B – Suwinski 2 (9). HR – Narváez (3), off Thompson. RBIs – Narváez 2 (16). SB – Madris (2). CS – Wong (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez 2); Pittsburgh 6 (Suwinski, Reynolds 2, Cruz, Hayes 2). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 2; Pittsburgh 0 for 11.

Runners moved up – Narváez. LIDP – Reynolds. GIDP – Tellez.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Tellez); Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Chavis).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Woodruff, W, 7-36⅔60008943.95
Boxberger, H, 171⅔10011202.05
Williams, H, 211⅔10003232.05
Hader, S, 25-261⅔10012331.05
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Thompson, L, 3-6442212674.42
Underwood Jr.1⅓10011233.93
Beede2⅔00001193.45
Stratton1⅔0000285.13
Inherited runners-scored_Underwood Jr. 1-0. WP_Hader.

Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Carlos Torres.

T – 3:08. A – 17,578 (38,747).

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz dh402110.283
Franco ss411000.259
Bruján 2b101000.164
Ramírez rf522201.323
Phillips rf000000.151
Choi 1b513100.290
Paredes 3b512001.252
Arozarena lf311222.259
Kiermaier cf501001.230
Walls 2b-ss311011.170
Pinto c400001.182
Totals39714647
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Springer dh411012.258
Bichette ss401010.257
Guerrero Jr. 1b503201.267
Hernández rf300022.258
Gurriel Jr. lf512001.295
Tapia cf401000.257
a-Kirk ph100001.317
Chapman 3b300102.215
Moreno c401001.298
Biggio 2b412001.241
Totals373113411
Tampa Bay1000600007140
Toronto0010000113111
a-struck out for Tapia in the 9th.

E – Chapman (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 12. 2B – Walls (9), Choi (14), Tapia (14), Springer (12), Gurriel Jr. (21), Guerrero Jr. (12). HR – Ramírez (4), off Stripling; Choi (7), off Thornton; Arozarena (8), off Thornton. RBIs – Díaz (17), Ramírez 2 (29), Choi (36), Arozarena 2 (36), Guerrero Jr. 2 (53), Chapman (37). CS – Paredes (1). SF – Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Walls, Arozarena 2, Ramírez 2, Kiermaier); Toronto 6 (Kirk 2, Tapia, Biggio, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 11; Toronto 2 for 14.

Runners moved up – Moreno, Bichette, Tapia. GIDP – Gurriel Jr..

DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Choi).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Baz, W, 1-16⅔71127942.92
Ogando2⅔11111424.50
Armstrong31111183.46
Adam, S, 3-30000271.44
TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, L, 4-3474313863.32
Thornton33321294.41
Richards1⅓10010246.30
Gage1⅓20001181.38
Phelps1⅔10002173.13
Inherited runners-scored_Adam 3-0, Richards 2-0, Gage 2-0.

Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.

T – 3:27. A – 35,757 (53,506).

Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. rf402010.287
Swanson ss400002.301
Olson 1b401000.248
Riley 3b402000.266
d'Arnaud dh400000.263
Ozuna lf422200.227
Contreras c401002.265
Arcia 2b300003.262
b-Ford ph100000.162
Gosselin 2b000000.200
Harris II cf411101.306
Totals3639318
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schrock 2b401001.182
Garcia c000000.216
Solano 3b-2b400001.242
Pham lf411002.257
Votto 1b200021.214
Moustakas dh300002.214
c-India ph000000.217
Almora Jr. rf412100.260
Senzel cf311001.243
Reynolds ss311102.246
Papierski c200001.136
a-Drury ph-3b101200.270
Totals30474211
Atlanta000100002391
Cincinnati000000031470
No outs when winning run scored.

a-doubled for Papierski in the 8th. b-lined out for Arcia in the 9th. c-hit by pitch for Moustakas in the 9th.

E – Swanson (6). LOB – Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Riley (18), Drury (15). HR – Ozuna (15), off Castillo; Ozuna (16), off Strickland; Harris II (5), off Strickland. RBIs – Ozuna 2 (34), Harris II (19), Reynolds (15), Drury 2 (42), Almora Jr. (26). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (15). CS – Pham (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Contreras, d'Arnaud, Olson 2); Cincinnati 1 (Solano). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 5.

Runners moved up – Swanson, Ozuna.

AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Morton7⅔100110944.34
McHugh, BS, 0-41⅔43301253.82
Minter, L, 4-221010181.59
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo7⅔611161033.09
Hoffman1⅔10001143.41
Strickland, W, 1-21⅔22201225.40
HBP_Minter (India).

Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Tripp Gibson.

T – 2:49. A – 21,418 (42,319).

Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Hays lf-rf400001.271
Mancini dh411101.279
Mountcastle 1b412101.283
Santander rf401000.232
Mullins cf000000.258
Rutschman c400001.206
Nevin 3b401001.185
Odor 2b311111.197
1-Mateo pr-ss000000.196
McKenna cf-lf401001.241
Martin ss-2b200011.167
Totals3337328
MinnesotaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Arraez dh401001.344
Correa ss300010.294
Polanco 2b401101.242
Miranda 3b400001.240
Kepler rf400002.233
Gordon lf201001.266
a-Garlick ph-lf201001.280
Sánchez c400001.218
Kirilloff 1b200011.232
Celestino cf210010.284
Totals3114139
Baltimore000012000371
Minnesota000001000141
a-singled for Gordon in the 7th.

1-ran for Odor in the 9th.

E – Odor (8), Celestino (2). LOB – Baltimore 5, Minnesota 6. 2B – Mountcastle (18), Gordon (7). HR – Odor (8), off Smeltzer; Mancini (8), off Smeltzer; Mountcastle (14), off Smeltzer. RBIs – Odor (30), Mancini (31), Mountcastle (40), Polanco (38). CS – Martin (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Hays, Rutschman 2); Minnesota 2 (Kirilloff, Celestino). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Martin, Sánchez, Correa. GIDP – Correa.

DP – Baltimore 1 (Martin, Odor, Mountcastle).

BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wells, W, 7-46⅔31117903.09
Akin, H, 210010152.31
Krehbiel, H, 61⅓00010202.57
Tate, S, 2-21⅔00002152.11
MinnesotaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Smeltzer, L, 4-26⅔63313853.04
Minaya2⅔10003265.59
Moran1⅔00012181.23
Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-0. WP_Smeltzer.

Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T – 2:48. A – 24,424 (38,544).

Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ward rf211120.307
Trout cf400004.277
Harrison cf000000.000
Ohtani dh400000.262
Walsh 1b400003.254
Rengifo 2b401000.240
MacKinnon 3b300011.190
Suzuki c300001.200
Marsh lf301000.231
Velazquez ss300003.167
Totals30131312
HoustonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Altuve 2b433101.273
b-Matijevic ph-lf000000.167
Peña ss501003.266
Alvarez dh400012.311
Bregman 3b511103.239
Tucker rf422200.262
Dubón rf-2b000000.226
Gurriel 1b300011.225
Meyers cf401202.276
McCormick lf-rf412101.230
Maldonado c322201.153
a-Lee ph-c100000.000
Totals379129214
Los Angeles001000000130
Houston32000220x9121
a-popped out for Maldonado in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Altuve in the 8th.

E – Gurriel (4). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Houston 7. 2B – Marsh (8), Altuve 2 (15). HR – Ward (12), off Urquidy; Maldonado (6), off Sandoval; Maldonado (7), off Wantz; Altuve (16), off Wantz; Tucker (16), off Loup; McCormick (8), off Loup. RBIs – Ward (32), Tucker 2 (53), Meyers 2 (6), Maldonado 2 (18), Bregman (40), Altuve (27), McCormick (19). SB – Altuve (6).

Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Trout); Houston 2 (McCormick, Altuve). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 2; Houston 3 for 9.

GIDP – MacKinnon.

DP – Houston 1 (Dubón, Gurriel).

Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Sandoval, L, 3-35⅔85529953.09
Wantz1⅔22202154.00
Loup1⅔22201214.82
Iglesias1⅔00002163.49
HoustonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Urquidy, W, 7-36⅔211381044.15
Maton1⅔00002143.66
Martinez1⅔00002150.96
Paredes1⅔10000113.00
HBP_Iglesias (Matijevic). WP_Sandoval.

Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.

T – 2:51. A – 35,332 (41,168).

Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1 (11)
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Duran cf402001.344
Devers 3b401002.325
Martinez dh400002.307
Bogaerts ss300010.321
Verdugo lf401000.265
Story 2b300002.222
Cordero 1b200010.255
Plawecki c300000.151
Bradley Jr. rf311001.211
Totals3015028
ChicagoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Ortega cf300011.257
Contreras dh401000.280
1-Velazquez pr-dh010000.296
Happ lf401003.285
Wisdom 3b412102.233
Hoerner ss412001.312
Gomes c300000.222
Crook rf200102.286
Rivas 1b301001.224
Morel 2b301001.282
Totals30382111
Boston000001000152
Chicago02000001x380
1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.

E – Devers (11), Winckowski (1). LOB – Boston 4, Chicago 5. 2B – Devers (27), Bradley Jr. (16), Duran (6). RBIs – Crook (2), Wisdom (44). SB – Velazquez (1), Wisdom (4), Duran (5). CS – Cordero (1). SF – Crook.

Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Verdugo); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Happ). RISP – Boston 1 for 7; Chicago 2 for 7.

Runners moved up – Devers, Gomes, Contreras. GIDP – Devers, Contreras.

DP – Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Cordero); Chicago 1 (Morel, Rivas).

BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski, L, 3-26⅔62116943.12
Brasier1⅔00002144.15
Houck1⅔21103193.54
ChicagoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Mills1000179.68
Leiter Jr., W, 2-25⅓31115574.85
Givens, H, 42⅔00000243.45
Robertson, S, 11-141⅓10012261.72
Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-0. WP_Houck.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T – 2:48. A – 40,298 (41,649).

Arizona 9, Colorado 3
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rojas 3b423010.260
Thomas cf522300.258
Marte dh400012.260
Walker 1b411111.201
Peralta lf522200.248
Varsho rf401100.232
B.Kennedy 2b400000.152
Hager 2b000000.239
C.Kelly c411101.134
Perdomo ss411000.201
Totals38911834
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Joe rf301011.277
Blackmon dh411102.267
Bryant lf401001.266
Cron 1b401000.293
Rodgers 2b300010.263
McMahon 3b411100.235
Iglesias ss411000.296
Grichuk cf300000.255
Díaz c300000.216
Totals3236224
Arizona2100012219111
Colorado000010110360
E_B.Kennedy (2). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Rojas 2 (7), Perdomo (6), Peralta (16), Cron (17). 3B_Thomas (1). HR_C.Kelly (2), off Senzatela; Peralta (10), off Blach; Thomas (7), off Stephenson; McMahon (7), off M.Kelly; Blackmon (13), off Poppen. RBIs_Thomas 3 (19), Walker (40), C.Kelly (9), Peralta 2 (31), Varsho (33), McMahon (38), Blackmon (42).

Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 0; Colorado 1 (McMahon). RISP – Arizona 4 for 7; Colorado 0 for 3.

Runners moved up – Rojas, Thomas. GIDP – Díaz, Blackmon.

DP – Arizona 2 (B.Kennedy, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, B.Kennedy, Walker).

ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
M.Kelly, W, 7-57⅔521131013.46
Poppen1⅔11101103.18
Weaver1⅔000102412.54
ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Senzatela, L, 3-52⅔43311374.95
Blach4⅔21102445.89
Stephenson144410316.75
Estévez1⅓11111235.19
Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 1-0. WP_Estévez.

Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.

T – 2:42. A – 47,588 (50,445).

L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf400010.247
Machado 3b401012.324
Cronenworth 2b500002.241
Voit 1b412101.232
Alfaro dh300012.275
Nola c412000.237
Kim ss402000.228
Grisham cf300103.190
Azocar rf202000.255
a-Mazara ph-rf101000.297
c-Batten ph100000.000
Totals352102310
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
T.Turner ss311111.306
Freeman 1b322110.307
Smith c311110.260
Muncy 2b300102.166
J.Turner 3b322201.229
Bellinger cf400001.208
Lamb dh301100.375
b-Barnes ph-dh100000.188
Taylor rf200002.239
Thompson rf200001.227
Lux lf411002.291
Totals31787310
San Diego0000001102101
Los Angeles31100020x780
a-singled for Azocar in the 7th. b-flied out for Lamb in the 8th. c-popped out for Mazara in the 9th.

E – Azocar (1). LOB – San Diego 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Voit (14), Azocar (5), Lux (12), Lamb (1). HR – Voit (10), off Moronta; Freeman (10), off Darvish; Smith (13), off Darvish; J.Turner (7), off Darvish. RBIs – Grisham (30), Voit (34), Freeman (49), Smith (38), J.Turner 2 (43), T.Turner (57), Lamb (1), Muncy (23). SF – Grisham, Muncy, J.Turner.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Grisham, Machado 2, Profar, Cronenworth, Kim); Los Angeles 4 (Smith 2, Taylor, Bellinger). RISP – San Diego 1 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 6.

Runners moved up – Profar. GIDP – Machado.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Muncy, Freeman).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Darvish, L, 7-46⅔8550101013.53
Kerr02230199.00
Stammen00000103.52
Hill1⅔00000134.98
Los AngelesIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson, W, 9-16⅓61126973.09
Graterol10001193.75
Moronta1⅔21101112.57
Vesia1⅔10012243.16
Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-1, Graterol 1-0. WP_Darvish, Moronta.

Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T – 3:17. A – 47,061 (56,000).

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0
St. LouisABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Edman ss401001.270
Donovan lf401002.296
Goldschmidt 1b400000.341
Arenado 3b401001.290
Gorman 2b400003.248
Yepez dh300001.276
Carlson cf201010.255
Capel rf300000.143
Knizner c200010.183
Totals3004028
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf400001.215
Hoskins 1b422101.257
Castellanos rf411100.248
Hall dh401002.222
1-Vierling pr-dh000000.245
Realmuto c412200.242
Bohm 3b401002.265
O.Herrera cf401001.242
Stott ss200010.185
Muñoz 2b301000.259
Totals3349417
St. Louis000000000041
Philadelphia00010300x490
1-ran for Hall in the 8th.

E – Gorman (3). LOB – St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B – Hoskins (16). HR – Hoskins (17), off Wainwright; Realmuto (6), off Wainwright. RBIs – Hoskins (42), Castellanos (42), Realmuto 2 (31). SB – Realmuto (11). CS – Arenado (3).

Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Donovan, Arenado); Philadelphia 3 (O.Herrera 3). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 5.

Runners moved up – Goldschmidt, Knizner, Edman. GIDP – Schwarber.

DP – St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt).

St. LouisIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wainwright, L, 6-65844151033.26
Naughton1⅔00000104.76
Naile1⅓10002250.00
PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Wheeler, W, 7-47⅔400151082.66
Nelson1⅔00011144.38
Knebel1⅔00002133.27
Inherited runners-scored_Naughton 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Sean Barber.

T – 3:03. A – 44,225 (42,792).

