Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, July 3, 2022
Seattle 2, Oakland 1
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Allen 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|b-Kemp ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Laureano rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Bethancourt 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|c-Machín ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Piscotty dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.207
|d-Vogt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|Pinder lf-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Andrus ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.232
|Neuse 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|a-Brown ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Bolt cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|2
|16
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.226
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Toro dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Upton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Haggerty rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Moore ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.170
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|0
|10
|Oakland
|000
|000
|100
|1
|4
|0
|Seattle
|100
|001
|00x
|2
|5
|0
a-struck out for Neuse in the 7th. b-struck out for Allen in the 8th. c-flied out for Bethancourt in the 9th. d-struck out for Piscotty in the 9th.
LOB – Oakland 4, Seattle 0. 2B – Rodríguez (16). HR – Andrus (5), off Ray; Rodríguez (14), off Montas. RBIs – Andrus (18), Rodríguez 2 (41). SB – Bolt (1), Laureano (8). CS – Rodríguez (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Murphy, Piscotty, Bethancourt); Seattle 0. RISP – Oakland 0 for 4; Seattle 0 for 0.
Runners moved up – Allen. GIDP – Neuse, Santana.
DP – Oakland 2 (Bethancourt, Andrus, Bethancourt; Andrus, Allen, Bethancourt); Seattle 1 (Moore, Frazier, Santana).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, L, 3-9
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|3.26
|Pruitt
|4⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|55
|4.42
|Moll
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|2.38
|Selman
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|3.60
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 7-6
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|12
|107
|3.62
|Muñoz, H, 7
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|3.60
|Sewald, S, 9-11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.73
|Inherited runners-scored_Moll 1-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 2:28. A – 23,333 (47,929).
Chicago White Sox 13, San Francisco 4
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|b-Burger ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Vaughn 1b
|6
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.301
|Robert cf
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Abreu dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.287
|Sheets rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.224
|Pollock lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|a-Haseley ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|L.García lf-rf
|5
|3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Harrison 2b-ss
|3
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.236
|Zavala c
|5
|1
|3
|3
|0
|2
|.313
|Totals
|45
|13
|17
|13
|3
|10
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Slater cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Pederson lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Belt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Mercedes c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Flores 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.245
|Yastrzemski rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|Ruf dh-1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.222
|Walton ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.164
|Wynns c-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|2
|11
|Chicago
|002
|130
|052
|13
|17
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|003
|4
|7
|1
a-singled for Pollock in the 8th. b-flied out for Anderson in the 9th.
E – Walton (2). LOB – Chicago 8, San Francisco 5. 2B – Anderson (10), L.García (7), Sheets (10), Zavala 2 (6), Pederson (10), Mercedes (1), Flores (14), Yastrzemski (17), Ruf (9). RBIs – Robert 2 (40), Zavala 3 (11), Sheets 3 (17), Vaughn 3 (36), Abreu (36), Haseley (2), Pederson (40), Flores (41), Yastrzemski (32), Ruf (28).
Runners left in scoring position – Chicago 3 (Zavala, Abreu, Sheets); San Francisco 3 (Yastrzemski, Flores, Wynns). RISP – Chicago 8 for 21; San Francisco 3 for 9.
Runners moved up – Harrison, Abreu.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 5-4
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|2
|7
|102
|4.90
|Foster
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|4.94
|Velasquez
|1⅓
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|4.93
|Ruiz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.15
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brebbia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.62
|J.García
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.20
|Hjelle, L, 0-1
|2⅔
|8
|6
|4
|0
|3
|57
|9.00
|Long
|3⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|45
|1.80
|Marte
|1⅔
|5
|5
|5
|1
|1
|32
|6.62
|Wynns
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|18.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Ruiz 1-0, Long 3-3. WP_Long.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Jose Navas; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Guccione.
T – 3:22. A – 30,155 (41,915).
Kansas City 7, Detroit 4
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Merrifield rf-2b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|.235
|Benintendi lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Witt Jr. ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Olivares dh
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.305
|Pasquantino 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.143
|Taylor cf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.274
|Rivera 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.207
|a-O'Hearn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|1-Isbel rf-pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Lopez 2b-3b
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|33
|7
|11
|7
|8
|4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Reyes lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.305
|H.Castro dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.212
|W.Castro rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.262
|Candelario 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.190
|Torkelson 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.194
|Clemens 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.146
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.213
|b-Grossman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|4
|12
|Kansas City
|030
|020
|101
|7
|11
|1
|Detroit
|000
|020
|200
|4
|9
|0
|a-pinch hit for Rivera in the 9th. b-lined out for Barnhart in the 9th.
1-ran for Isbel in the 9th.
E – Gallagher (1). LOB – Kansas City 10, Detroit 6. 2B – Benintendi (12), Barnhart (5). HR – Olivares (3), off Skubal; Rivera (5), off Skubal; Torkelson (5), off Singer; Clemens (2), off Coleman. RBIs – Olivares 2 (8), Rivera 2 (18), Benintendi (29), Taylor (22), Lopez (7), Torkelson 2 (18), Clemens (6), Reyes (7). SB – Greene (1), Isbel (3). CS – Lopez (1), Greene (1). SF – Reyes. S – Lopez, Gallagher.
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 4 (Pasquantino 2, Rivera 2); Detroit 3 (W.Castro, Báez 2). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 11; Detroit 0 for 4.
Runners moved up – Gallagher, Greene. GIDP – Witt Jr., Torkelson.
DP – Kansas City 2 (Witt Jr., Lopez, Pasquantino; Witt Jr., Lopez, Pasquantino); Detroit 1 (Báez, Clemens, Torkelson).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Singer
|4
|6
|2
|2
|3
|9
|97
|4.30
|Cuas, W, 2-0
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.98
|Kowar, H, 1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|8.22
|Coleman
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|3.62
|Clarke, H, 7
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|4.46
|Barlow, S, 12-14
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.25
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Skubal, L, 5-7
|4
|5
|5
|5
|3
|1
|89
|4.06
|Peralta
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|2.25
|Foley
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|27
|2.96
|Vest
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.41
|Fulmer
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|13
|2.15
|Inherited runners-scored_Cuas 3-0, Peralta 2-1, Vest 3-0. HBP_Foley (Pasquantino).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Clint Vondrak; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, CB Bucknor.
T – 3:33. A – 21,625 (41,083).
Cleveland 2, N.Y. Yankeees 0
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.223
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Donaldson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Torres 2b-ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Trevino c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|c-Judge ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Hicks cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|a-LeMahieu ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Gallo rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.165
|Gonzalez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|b-Carpenter ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Totals
|29
|0
|1
|0
|3
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Rosario ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.289
|Arias 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.118
|Reyes dh
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.213
|Miller 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Giménez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Clement lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.189
|León c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Straw cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Totals
|30
|2
|7
|2
|3
|9
|New York
|000
|000
|000
|0
|1
|2
|Cleveland
|000
|100
|01x
|2
|7
|1
|a-flied out for Kiner-Falefa in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Gonzalez in the 8th. c-walked for Trevino in the 9th.
E – Kiner-Falefa (9), Torres (5), Miller (6). LOB – New York 6, Cleveland 7. HR – Reyes (6), off Montgomery. RBIs – Reyes 2 (19). SB – Gonzalez (1).
Runners left in scoring position – New York 4 (Donaldson, Hicks 2, Trevino); Cleveland 4 (Giménez, Arias 3). RISP – New York 0 for 6; Cleveland 1 for 5.
GIDP – León, Rosario.
DP – New York 3 (Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; Kiner-Falefa, Torres, Rizzo; LeMahieu, Trevino, Rizzo).
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery, L, 3-2
|5⅔
|3
|1
|1
|3
|8
|94
|3.19
|Sears
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|34
|0.59
|Abreu
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.55
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McKenzie, W, 5-6
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|92
|3.71
|Morgan, H, 7
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.68
|Clase, S, 19-21
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|23
|1.31
|Inherited runners-scored_Abreu 1-1. HBP_McKenzie (Gonzalez).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Will Little; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, John Bacon; Third, Rob Drake.
T – 2:55. A – 26,113 (34,788).
N.Y. Mets 4, Texas 1
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|J.Smith 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.268
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|García rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Calhoun lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.237
|Heim c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Miller dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|a-Garver ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Duggar cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|b-Taveras ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|12
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Marte rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Alonso dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|McNeil lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.317
|Inciarte lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.228
|Do.Smith 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Guillorme 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Totals
|32
|4
|7
|4
|1
|9
|Texas
|001
|000
|000
|1
|7
|1
|New York
|100
|300
|00x
|4
|7
|0
|a-walked for Miller in the 7th. b-struck out for Duggar in the 7th.
E – Heim (2). LOB – Texas 8, New York 6. 2B – Miller (2), McNeil (18), Do.Smith (7), McCann (3). HR – Heim (12), off Carrasco; Marte (9), off Gray; Escobar (9), off Gray. RBIs – Heim (31), Marte (39), McNeil (34), Escobar 2 (36). SB – Semien (13).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 5 (Taveras, Calhoun, Seager 2, J.Smith); New York 3 (McCann, Alonso, Guillorme). RISP – Texas 0 for 6; New York 2 for 7.
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray, L, 4-4
|5
|6
|4
|3
|1
|7
|102
|3.96
|Martin
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.28
|Leclerc
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|27
|9.00
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, W, 9-4
|5
|6
|1
|1
|1
|8
|102
|4.64
|Rodríguez, H, 8
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|4.68
|Ottavino, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.67
|Díaz, S, 18-21
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|1.95
|Inherited runners-scored_Martin 1-0, Rodríguez 2-0. HBP_Leclerc (Marte).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Quinn Wolcott; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, John Libka.
T – 2:58. A – 25,241 (41,922).
Miami 7, Washington 4 (10)
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Berti 2b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.268
|Wendle ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.292
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.315
|Rojas 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Aguilar dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|A.García rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|1-Hamilton pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Sánchez cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|De La Cruz lf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Stallings c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.199
|Williams 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|a-Anderson ph-3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|37
|7
|8
|7
|4
|10
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Soto rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|Thomas rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Bell 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.319
|Cruz dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.241
|L.García ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.322
|Ruiz c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|2-Escobar pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.223
|Barrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Hernandez lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|b-Franco ph-3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Adrianza 3b-lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.171
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.233
|Totals
|31
|4
|5
|4
|4
|9
|Miami
|001
|010
|002
|3
|7
|8
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|211
|0
|4
|5
|0
|a-grounded out for Williams in the 8th. b-walked for Hernandez in the 9th.
1-ran for A.García in the 9th. 2-ran for Ruiz in the 9th.
LOB – Miami 5, Washington 7. 2B – De La Cruz (6), Bell (17), L.García (9). HR – Williams (1), off Fedde; Sánchez (11), off Rainey; Bell (12), off Okert. RBIs – Berti 2 (18), Williams (5), Sánchez 2 (29), Anderson (9), Wendle (13), Cruz (46), Adrianza (2), Bell (47), Robles (20). SB – Wendle (5). CS – Berti (3). SF – Adrianza.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 3 (Hamilton 2, Wendle); Washington 4 (Cruz 2, Hernández, Robles). RISP – Miami 4 for 9; Washington 2 for 12.
Runners moved up – Rojas, Bell, L.García. GIDP – Hernández, Hernandez.
DP – Miami 2 (Berti, Wendle, Cooper; Williams, Wendle, Cooper).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|6⅓
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|102
|2.97
|Bass, BS, 0-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.60
|Okert
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|2.36
|Scott, W, 4-2
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|4.22
|Floro, S, 1-1
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.21
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde
|6⅔
|3
|2
|2
|3
|6
|106
|4.29
|Thompson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
|Finnegan
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.06
|Rainey, BS, 11-15
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|2
|23
|3.46
|Edwards Jr., L, 2-3
|1⅔
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|29
|3.72
|Inherited runners-scored_Bass 3-1. HBP_López 3 (Robles,Bell,Hernandez), Scott (Ruiz). WP_Fedde.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Nic Lentz.
T – 3:51. A – 25,385 (41,339).
Milwaukee 2, Pittsburgh 0
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.214
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.229
|Narváez c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Peterson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Davis cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|2
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.256
|Reynolds cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.248
|Madris rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.280
|Cruz ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Suwinski lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Perez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|a-Castillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|1-Park pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Marcano 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|b-Heineman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Totals
|36
|0
|9
|0
|2
|14
|Milwaukee
|000
|020
|000
|2
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|0
|9
|1
|a-struck out for Perez in the 9th. b-popped out for Marcano in the 9th.
1-ran for Castillo in the 9th.
E – Hayes (8). LOB – Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 11. 2B – Suwinski 2 (9). HR – Narváez (3), off Thompson. RBIs – Narváez 2 (16). SB – Madris (2). CS – Wong (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 2 (Tellez 2); Pittsburgh 6 (Suwinski, Reynolds 2, Cruz, Hayes 2). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 2; Pittsburgh 0 for 11.
Runners moved up – Narváez. LIDP – Reynolds. GIDP – Tellez.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Tellez); Pittsburgh 1 (Cruz, Chavis).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, W, 7-3
|6⅔
|6
|0
|0
|0
|8
|94
|3.95
|Boxberger, H, 17
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.05
|Williams, H, 21
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|2.05
|Hader, S, 25-26
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|33
|1.05
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson, L, 3-6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|67
|4.42
|Underwood Jr.
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|3.93
|Beede
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.45
|Stratton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|5.13
|Inherited runners-scored_Underwood Jr. 1-0. WP_Hader.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, Carlos Torres.
T – 3:08. A – 17,578 (38,747).
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.283
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Bruján 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.164
|Ramírez rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.323
|Phillips rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Choi 1b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Paredes 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Arozarena lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|.259
|Kiermaier cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Walls 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.170
|Pinto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Totals
|39
|7
|14
|6
|4
|7
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Springer dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.267
|Hernández rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.258
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Tapia cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|a-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.215
|Moreno c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Biggio 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|37
|3
|11
|3
|4
|11
|Tampa Bay
|100
|060
|000
|7
|14
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|011
|3
|11
|1
|a-struck out for Tapia in the 9th.
E – Chapman (5). LOB – Tampa Bay 9, Toronto 12. 2B – Walls (9), Choi (14), Tapia (14), Springer (12), Gurriel Jr. (21), Guerrero Jr. (12). HR – Ramírez (4), off Stripling; Choi (7), off Thornton; Arozarena (8), off Thornton. RBIs – Díaz (17), Ramírez 2 (29), Choi (36), Arozarena 2 (36), Guerrero Jr. 2 (53), Chapman (37). CS – Paredes (1). SF – Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 6 (Walls, Arozarena 2, Ramírez 2, Kiermaier); Toronto 6 (Kirk 2, Tapia, Biggio, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP – Tampa Bay 1 for 11; Toronto 2 for 14.
Runners moved up – Moreno, Bichette, Tapia. GIDP – Gurriel Jr..
DP – Tampa Bay 1 (Walls, Choi).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Baz, W, 1-1
|6⅔
|7
|1
|1
|2
|7
|94
|2.92
|Ogando
|2⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|42
|4.50
|Armstrong
|⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|3.46
|Adam, S, 3-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|1.44
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, L, 4-3
|4
|7
|4
|3
|1
|3
|86
|3.32
|Thornton
|3
|3
|3
|2
|1
|29
|4.41
|Richards
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|6.30
|Gage
|1⅓
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.38
|Phelps
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|3.13
|Inherited runners-scored_Adam 3-0, Richards 2-0, Gage 2-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Adam Beck; First, Malachi Moore; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Mark Wegner.
T – 3:27. A – 35,757 (53,506).
Cincinnati 4, Atlanta 3
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.287
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.301
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|d'Arnaud dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Ozuna lf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Arcia 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|b-Ford ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Gosselin 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.306
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|1
|8
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schrock 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Garcia c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Solano 3b-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.214
|Moustakas dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|c-India ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Almora Jr. rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Senzel cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Reynolds ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.246
|Papierski c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.136
|a-Drury ph-3b
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|30
|4
|7
|4
|2
|11
|Atlanta
|000
|100
|002
|3
|9
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|031
|4
|7
|0
|No outs when winning run scored.
a-doubled for Papierski in the 8th. b-lined out for Arcia in the 9th. c-hit by pitch for Moustakas in the 9th.
E – Swanson (6). LOB – Atlanta 7, Cincinnati 5. 2B – Riley (18), Drury (15). HR – Ozuna (15), off Castillo; Ozuna (16), off Strickland; Harris II (5), off Strickland. RBIs – Ozuna 2 (34), Harris II (19), Reynolds (15), Drury 2 (42), Almora Jr. (26). SB – Acuña Jr. 2 (15). CS – Pham (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Atlanta 4 (Contreras, d'Arnaud, Olson 2); Cincinnati 1 (Solano). RISP – Atlanta 0 for 8; Cincinnati 3 for 5.
Runners moved up – Swanson, Ozuna.
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Morton
|7⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|10
|94
|4.34
|McHugh, BS, 0-4
|1⅔
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|25
|3.82
|Minter, L, 4-2
|⅔
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|18
|1.59
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|7⅔
|6
|1
|1
|1
|6
|103
|3.09
|Hoffman
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.41
|Strickland, W, 1-2
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|22
|5.40
|HBP_Minter (India).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Laz Diaz; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Tripp Gibson.
T – 2:49. A – 21,418 (42,319).
Baltimore 3, Minnesota 1
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.279
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.283
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Rutschman c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Nevin 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.185
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.197
|1-Mateo pr-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|McKenna cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Martin ss-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|2
|8
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Arraez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Correa ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|a-Garlick ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Kirilloff 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Celestino cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.284
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|3
|9
|Baltimore
|000
|012
|000
|3
|7
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|001
|000
|1
|4
|1
|a-singled for Gordon in the 7th.
1-ran for Odor in the 9th.
E – Odor (8), Celestino (2). LOB – Baltimore 5, Minnesota 6. 2B – Mountcastle (18), Gordon (7). HR – Odor (8), off Smeltzer; Mancini (8), off Smeltzer; Mountcastle (14), off Smeltzer. RBIs – Odor (30), Mancini (31), Mountcastle (40), Polanco (38). CS – Martin (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Baltimore 3 (Hays, Rutschman 2); Minnesota 2 (Kirilloff, Celestino). RISP – Baltimore 1 for 5; Minnesota 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Martin, Sánchez, Correa. GIDP – Correa.
DP – Baltimore 1 (Martin, Odor, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wells, W, 7-4
|6⅔
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|90
|3.09
|Akin, H, 2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|2.31
|Krehbiel, H, 6
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.57
|Tate, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.11
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Smeltzer, L, 4-2
|6⅔
|6
|3
|3
|1
|3
|85
|3.04
|Minaya
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|26
|5.59
|Moran
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|1.23
|Inherited runners-scored_Krehbiel 2-0. WP_Smeltzer.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T – 2:48. A – 24,424 (38,544).
Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ward rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.307
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.277
|Harrison cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ohtani dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.254
|Rengifo 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|MacKinnon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.190
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Marsh lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.167
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|3
|12
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Altuve 2b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.273
|b-Matijevic ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Peña ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.266
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.311
|Bregman 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.239
|Tucker rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Dubón rf-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Gurriel 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|Meyers cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.276
|McCormick lf-rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.230
|Maldonado c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.153
|a-Lee ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|9
|12
|9
|2
|14
|Los Angeles
|001
|000
|000
|1
|3
|0
|Houston
|320
|002
|20x
|9
|12
|1
|a-popped out for Maldonado in the 7th. b-hit by pitch for Altuve in the 8th.
E – Gurriel (4). LOB – Los Angeles 5, Houston 7. 2B – Marsh (8), Altuve 2 (15). HR – Ward (12), off Urquidy; Maldonado (6), off Sandoval; Maldonado (7), off Wantz; Altuve (16), off Wantz; Tucker (16), off Loup; McCormick (8), off Loup. RBIs – Ward (32), Tucker 2 (53), Meyers 2 (6), Maldonado 2 (18), Bregman (40), Altuve (27), McCormick (19). SB – Altuve (6).
Runners left in scoring position – Los Angeles 1 (Trout); Houston 2 (McCormick, Altuve). RISP – Los Angeles 0 for 2; Houston 3 for 9.
GIDP – MacKinnon.
DP – Houston 1 (Dubón, Gurriel).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sandoval, L, 3-3
|5⅔
|8
|5
|5
|2
|9
|95
|3.09
|Wantz
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|15
|4.00
|Loup
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|21
|4.82
|Iglesias
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|3.49
|Houston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 7-3
|6⅔
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|104
|4.15
|Maton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.66
|Martinez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|0.96
|Paredes
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.00
|HBP_Iglesias (Matijevic). WP_Sandoval.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Bill Miller.
T – 2:51. A – 35,332 (41,168).
Chicago Cubs 3, Boston 1 (11)
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Duran cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.344
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.307
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Story 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Cordero 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Plawecki c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.151
|Bradley Jr. rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|0
|2
|8
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Contreras dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|1-Velazquez pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Happ lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Wisdom 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.233
|Hoerner ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Crook rf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.286
|Rivas 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Morel 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|2
|1
|11
|Boston
|000
|001
|000
|1
|5
|2
|Chicago
|020
|000
|01x
|3
|8
|0
|1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.
E – Devers (11), Winckowski (1). LOB – Boston 4, Chicago 5. 2B – Devers (27), Bradley Jr. (16), Duran (6). RBIs – Crook (2), Wisdom (44). SB – Velazquez (1), Wisdom (4), Duran (5). CS – Cordero (1). SF – Crook.
Runners left in scoring position – Boston 2 (Bogaerts, Verdugo); Chicago 2 (Hoerner, Happ). RISP – Boston 1 for 7; Chicago 2 for 7.
Runners moved up – Devers, Gomes, Contreras. GIDP – Devers, Contreras.
DP – Boston 1 (Bogaerts, Story, Cordero); Chicago 1 (Morel, Rivas).
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski, L, 3-2
|6⅔
|6
|2
|1
|1
|6
|94
|3.12
|Brasier
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.15
|Houck
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|19
|3.54
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mills
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|9.68
|Leiter Jr., W, 2-2
|5⅓
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|57
|4.85
|Givens, H, 4
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|3.45
|Robertson, S, 11-14
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|1.72
|Inherited runners-scored_Leiter Jr. 1-0. WP_Houck.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jansen Visconti.
T – 2:48. A – 40,298 (41,649).
Arizona 9, Colorado 3
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rojas 3b
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.260
|Thomas cf
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.258
|Marte dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.201
|Peralta lf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.248
|Varsho rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.232
|B.Kennedy 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.152
|Hager 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|C.Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.134
|Perdomo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Totals
|38
|9
|11
|8
|3
|4
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Joe rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Blackmon dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.267
|Bryant lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|McMahon 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.235
|Iglesias ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|2
|4
|Arizona
|210
|001
|221
|9
|11
|1
|Colorado
|000
|010
|110
|3
|6
|0
|E_B.Kennedy (2). LOB_Arizona 5, Colorado 4. 2B_Rojas 2 (7), Perdomo (6), Peralta (16), Cron (17). 3B_Thomas (1). HR_C.Kelly (2), off Senzatela; Peralta (10), off Blach; Thomas (7), off Stephenson; McMahon (7), off M.Kelly; Blackmon (13), off Poppen. RBIs_Thomas 3 (19), Walker (40), C.Kelly (9), Peralta 2 (31), Varsho (33), McMahon (38), Blackmon (42).
Runners left in scoring position – Arizona 0; Colorado 1 (McMahon). RISP – Arizona 4 for 7; Colorado 0 for 3.
Runners moved up – Rojas, Thomas. GIDP – Díaz, Blackmon.
DP – Arizona 2 (B.Kennedy, Perdomo, Walker; Perdomo, B.Kennedy, Walker).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 7-5
|7⅔
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|101
|3.46
|Poppen
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|10
|3.18
|Weaver
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|12.54
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, L, 3-5
|2⅔
|4
|3
|3
|1
|1
|37
|4.95
|Blach
|4⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|44
|5.89
|Stephenson
|1
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|31
|6.75
|Estévez
|1⅓
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|23
|5.19
|Inherited runners-scored_Estévez 1-0. WP_Estévez.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Chad Whitson; First, Jerry Layne; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Adam Hamari.
T – 2:42. A – 47,588 (50,445).
L.A. Dodgers 7, San Diego 2
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.247
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.324
|Cronenworth 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.232
|Alfaro dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Nola c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Kim ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.190
|Azocar rf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|a-Mazara ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|c-Batten ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|35
|2
|10
|2
|3
|10
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|T.Turner ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.306
|Freeman 1b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.307
|Smith c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.260
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.166
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.229
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|Lamb dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|b-Barnes ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Taylor rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Thompson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Lux lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.291
|Totals
|31
|7
|8
|7
|3
|10
|San Diego
|000
|000
|110
|2
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|311
|000
|20x
|7
|8
|0
|a-singled for Azocar in the 7th. b-flied out for Lamb in the 8th. c-popped out for Mazara in the 9th.
E – Azocar (1). LOB – San Diego 10, Los Angeles 5. 2B – Voit (14), Azocar (5), Lux (12), Lamb (1). HR – Voit (10), off Moronta; Freeman (10), off Darvish; Smith (13), off Darvish; J.Turner (7), off Darvish. RBIs – Grisham (30), Voit (34), Freeman (49), Smith (38), J.Turner 2 (43), T.Turner (57), Lamb (1), Muncy (23). SF – Grisham, Muncy, J.Turner.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 6 (Grisham, Machado 2, Profar, Cronenworth, Kim); Los Angeles 4 (Smith 2, Taylor, Bellinger). RISP – San Diego 1 for 9; Los Angeles 2 for 6.
Runners moved up – Profar. GIDP – Machado.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (J.Turner, Muncy, Freeman).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Darvish, L, 7-4
|6⅔
|8
|5
|5
|0
|10
|101
|3.53
|Kerr
|⅓
|0
|2
|2
|3
|0
|19
|9.00
|Stammen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.52
|Hill
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.98
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 9-1
|6⅓
|6
|1
|1
|2
|6
|97
|3.09
|Graterol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.75
|Moronta
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|2.57
|Vesia
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.16
|Inherited runners-scored_Stammen 2-1, Graterol 1-0. WP_Darvish, Moronta.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ben May; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T – 3:17. A – 47,061 (56,000).
Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 0
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Edman ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Donovan lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.341
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Gorman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.248
|Yepez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Carlson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Capel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Knizner c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.183
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|2
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Hall dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|1-Vierling pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.242
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|O.Herrera cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Stott ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.185
|Muñoz 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|1
|7
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|1
|Philadelphia
|000
|103
|00x
|4
|9
|0
|1-ran for Hall in the 8th.
E – Gorman (3). LOB – St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B – Hoskins (16). HR – Hoskins (17), off Wainwright; Realmuto (6), off Wainwright. RBIs – Hoskins (42), Castellanos (42), Realmuto 2 (31). SB – Realmuto (11). CS – Arenado (3).
Runners left in scoring position – St. Louis 3 (Edman, Donovan, Arenado); Philadelphia 3 (O.Herrera 3). RISP – St. Louis 0 for 3; Philadelphia 1 for 5.
Runners moved up – Goldschmidt, Knizner, Edman. GIDP – Schwarber.
DP – St. Louis 1 (Gorman, Edman, Goldschmidt).
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wainwright, L, 6-6
|5
|8
|4
|4
|1
|5
|103
|3.26
|Naughton
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4.76
|Naile
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 7-4
|7⅔
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|108
|2.66
|Nelson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|4.38
|Knebel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.27
|Inherited runners-scored_Naughton 1-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Larry Vanover; First, David Rackley; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Sean Barber.
T – 3:03. A – 44,225 (42,792).
