Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022
Giants 5, Philadelphia 3
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|1
|3
|1
|2
|.272
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.231
|Vierling cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Maton rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Totals
|36
|3
|9
|3
|2
|14
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Brinson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|a-Yastrzemski ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|Flores 2b-3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.246
|Davis dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|b-Pederson ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.269
|Estrada ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.157
|c-Crawford ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.231
|d-Longoria ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Johnson rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.125
|González lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|5
|12
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|030
|3
|9
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|300
|002
|5
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-walked for Brinson in the 5th. b-struck out for Davis in the 5th. c-walked for Villar in the 8th. d-struck out for Wynns in the 8th.
LOB – Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 7. 2B – Hoskins (26), Flores (26). HR – Realmuto (15), off Brebbia; Flores (17), off Robertson. RBIs – Realmuto 3 (70), Wade Jr. (24), Wynns (15), Johnson (1), Flores 2 (63).
Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Stott 2); San Francisco 5 (Estrada 3, Longoria 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 6; San Francisco 3 for 10.
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suárez
|4⅔
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|69
|3.52
|Nelson
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|29
|4.57
|Nittoli
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Coonrod
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.70
|Robertson, L, 0-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|41
|2.70
|San Francisco
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodón
|6⅔
|5
|0
|0
|2
|10
|106
|2.92
|Young, H, 5
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.57
|Brebbia, BS, 0-3
|1⅔
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|17
|3.04
|Doval, W, 5-6
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|2.73
|WP_Suárez, Nelson.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Segal.
T – 3:10. A – 41,189 (41,915).
A's 5, Baltimore 0
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Machín 3b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Murphy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Vogt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.173
|a-Pinder ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Langeliers c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.221
|Brown rf-1b
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.227
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|1-Pache pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Neuse ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.215
|Allen ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Stevenson cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Totals
|37
|5
|11
|5
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|R.Garcia p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|---
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Rutschman dh-c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.247
|Santander rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Henderson 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Hays lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Mateo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.228
|Chirinos c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.181
|b-Vavra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|3
|6
|Oakland
|012
|001
|010
|5
|11
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|000
|0
|6
|0
a-struck out for Vogt in the 8th. b-flied out for Chirinos in the 8th.
1-ran for Thomas in the 8th.
LOB – Oakland 6, Baltimore 7. 2B – Vogt (3), Santander (22), Mullins (30). HR – Brown (18), off Watkins; Brown (19), off Vespi. RBIs – Neuse (25), Langeliers 2 (12), Brown 2 (53). SB – Mateo (30).
Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Kemp 2, Neuse); Baltimore 4 (Hays, Chirinos, Henderson, Rutschman). RISP – Oakland 2 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 5.
Runners moved up – Stevenson. GIDP – Murphy, Mateo, Santander.
DP – Oakland 2 (Machín, Kemp, Vogt; Vogt, Machín); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Henderson, Mountcastle).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martinez, W, 4-3
|6⅔
|3
|0
|0
|2
|4
|89
|4.37
|Payamps
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|1.23
|Acevedo
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.58
|Puk
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|2.43
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins, L, 4-6
|6⅔
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|74
|4.37
|Vespi
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|3.96
|R.Garcia
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|4.50
|Inherited runners-scored_Vespi 1-0, R.Garcia 1-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.
T – 2:59. A – 19,883 (45,971).
Seattle 6, Cleveland 3
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Rodríguez cf
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.270
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.220
|France 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Haniger dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.254
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Frazier 2b-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.252
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|b-Raleigh ph-c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.208
|Trammell rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Haggerty ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.297
|c-Toro ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Totals
|40
|6
|9
|5
|6
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kwan lf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Rosario ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Ramírez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.280
|Naylor 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.261
|Gonzalez rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Giménez 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.299
|Freeman 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.183
|1-Clement pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Maile c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Straw cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.196
|Totals
|39
|3
|9
|3
|5
|8
|Seattle
|101
|100
|000
|03
|6
|9
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|110
|00
|3
|9
|2
a-walked for Trammell in the 7th. b-struck out for Casali in the 9th. c-grounded out for Haggerty in the 9th.
1-ran for Hedges in the 7th.
E – Suárez (8), Rosario (13), Freeman (3). LOB – Seattle 10, Cleveland 12. 2B – France (21), Naylor (19). HR – Rodríguez (23), off Quantrill; Raleigh (22), off Stephan. RBIs – France (70), Rodríguez (67), Crawford (35), Raleigh 2 (52), Naylor (62), Hedges (24), Gonzalez (24). SB – Giménez (16), Rodríguez (24).
Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (France 2, Suárez 3, Casali); Cleveland 7 (Gonzalez, Freeman 3, Kwan 2, Rosario). RISP – Seattle 4 for 15; Cleveland 2 for 14.
Runners moved up – Crawford, Freeman, Straw, Naylor. GIDP – France, Toro, Crawford, Hedges, Gonzalez, Naylor.
DP – Seattle 3 (Suárez, Frazier, France; Crawford, Frazier, France; France, Crawford, Toro, France); Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Rosario, Naylor; Giménez, Rosario, Naylor).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kirby
|3⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|39
|3.15
|Muñoz
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.78
|Murfee, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.57
|Brash, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|4.69
|D.Castillo, H, 7
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|18
|3.57
|Swanson, H, 12
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|12
|1.02
|Sewald, BS, 17-21
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.45
|Festa
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.35
|Boyd, W, 1-0
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|11
|0.00
|Flexen, S, 2-2
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3.89
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quantrill
|3⅔
|5
|3
|2
|1
|3
|56
|3.55
|Hentges
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|23
|2.84
|Shaw
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|5.22
|Pilkington
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|35
|3.99
|Clase
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|1.11
|Karinchak
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|24
|1.08
|Stephan, L, 4-4
|1⅔
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|22
|2.58
|Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 1-0, Sewald 1-1, Hentges 2-1. IBB_off Boyd (Ramírez), off Boyd (Gonzalez). HBP_Quantrill (Frazier), Muñoz (Gonzalez), Murfee (Hedges).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T – 3:47. A – 17,809 (34,788).
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|b-McCutchen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Peterson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Adames ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Tellez 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Renfroe rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Hiura dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.243
|Urías 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.220
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|a-Caratini ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.201
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Ruiz lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|8
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Varsho rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Rivera 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.262
|Rojas 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.276
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|McCarthy dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.288
|Carroll lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Thomas cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|G.Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|5
|8
|Milwaukee
|000
|000
|001
|1
|3
|0
|Arizona
|011
|010
|02x
|5
|8
|0
a-hit by pitch for Narváez in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Wong in the 8th.
LOB – Milwaukee 4, Arizona 7. HR – Renfroe (24), off Melancon; Varsho (20), off Alexander; McCarthy (7), off Suter. RBIs – Renfroe (59), Thomas (36), Varsho (61), McCarthy 3 (35). CS – Varsho (6). SF – Thomas.
Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 0; Arizona 2 (Carroll, G.Perdomo). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 0; Arizona 1 for 3.
DP – Milwaukee 1 (Narváez, Wong, Narváez).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Alexander, L, 2-2
|4
|5
|3
|3
|4
|3
|86
|5.03
|Milner
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.83
|Bush
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.15
|Suter
|1⅔
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|23
|3.60
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 11-2
|7⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7
|103
|2.42
|Nelson, H, 8
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.51
|Melancon
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|13
|5.20
|Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-1. HBP_Nelson (Caratini).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.
T – 2:39. A – 20,274 (48,686).
Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4 (First game)
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Grichuk rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Iglesias ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Trejo ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.214
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.272
|Cron dh
|4
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.271
|Montero 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.240
|McMahon 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Toglia 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Bouchard lf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.150
|Hampson cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Serven c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|a-Blackmon ph
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.269
|E.Díaz c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.230
|Totals
|35
|8
|8
|6
|5
|13
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|India 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.267
|K.Farmer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Robinson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Fraley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Solano dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.309
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Steer 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.400
|Barrero ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Romine c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.159
|b-Moran ph-1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|Colorado
|000
|000
|413
|8
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|101
|020
|4
|4
|1
a-singled for Serven in the 7th. b-walked for Romine in the 8th.
E – Serven (5), Barrero (4). LOB – Colorado 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Hampson (6), Toglia (2). HR – Cron (25), off Warren; Friedl 2 (5), off Márquez; India (9), off Estévez. RBIs – Bouchard (3), Blackmon 2 (72), Toglia (3), Cron 2 (88), Friedl 2 (19), India 2 (32). SB – Hampson (8).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Hampson, Rodgers, Grichuk); Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Solano). RISP – Colorado 3 for 13; Cincinnati 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – Cron. GIDP – K.Farmer.
DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Toglia).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 8-10
|7⅔
|3
|2
|2
|3
|4
|87
|4.86
|Estévez, H, 10
|1⅔
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|20
|3.81
|Bard
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|18
|2.23
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lodolo
|6⅔
|2
|0
|0
|1
|9
|101
|3.95
|Kuhnel, L, 2-3
|⅔
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|14
|5.80
|B.Farmer, BS, 1-2
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.79
|Cruz
|1⅔
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|22
|4.50
|Warren
|1⅔
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|25
|5.86
|Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 3-3. HBP_Kuhnel (Cron). WP_B.Farmer, Cruz.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T – 2:58.
Cincinnati 10, Colorado 0 (Second game)
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McMahon 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.245
|Rodgers 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Blackmon dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Cron 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Montero 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.240
|Toglia rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|Joe lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Hampson cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.220
|Grichuk cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Trejo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|8
|9
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Friedl rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.275
|India dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|a-Aquino ph-dh
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|.185
|K.Farmer 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Moran 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Fraley lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.245
|Senzel cf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Fairchild cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Steer 1b-3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Lopez 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.301
|Barrero ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.165
|Robinson c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.136
|Totals
|33
|10
|9
|9
|4
|3
|Colorado
|000
|000
|000
|0
|4
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|505
|00x
|10
|9
|0
a-homered for India in the 5th.
E – McMahon (16). LOB – Colorado 9, Cincinnati 3. 2B – Toglia (3), Trejo (2), Fraley (7), Senzel (12). HR – Aquino (5), off Smith. RBIs – Fraley (21), Senzel (24), Barrero (8), Robinson (3), Lopez (4), Aquino 4 (22). SB – Hampson 2 (10), Barrero (2), Lopez (3), Senzel (8). CS – Toglia (1).
Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Rodgers, E.Díaz, Blackmon 2, Trejo); Cincinnati 1 (Fraley). RISP – Colorado 0 for 6; Cincinnati 3 for 8.
Runners moved up – K.Farmer, Robinson. GIDP – McMahon, Rodgers, India.
DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron); Cincinnati 2 (Lopez, Steer; Lopez, Barrero, Moran).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ureña, L, 3-6
|5⅓
|8
|7
|6
|1
|1
|84
|6.46
|Smith
|1
|3
|3
|2
|1
|20
|12.86
|Chacín
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|7.83
|Blach
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|6.30
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|56
|12.60
|Law, W, 2-0
|2⅔
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|39
|0.00
|Gibaut, H, 3
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.44
|Moreta
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|29
|5.61
|Strickland
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|5.29
|Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-1, Law 2-0, Gibaut 3-0. WP_Smith.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brock Ballou.
T – 2:49. A – 23,060 (42,319).
Atlanta 7, Miami 1
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Leblanc 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Anderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.228
|Cooper 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Fortes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Encarnación lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.213
|Wendle 3b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.215
|Burdick cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.171
|Rojas ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|a-Bleday ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Williams 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|3
|13
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuña Jr. dh
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.273
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.287
|Olson 1b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.247
|d'Arnaud c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.265
|Harris II cf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.309
|Grissom 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.310
|Ozuna lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.218
|Heredia lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.129
|Rosario rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.187
|b-Grossman ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Totals
|31
|7
|9
|6
|7
|12
|Miami
|000
|000
|010
|1
|3
|1
|Atlanta
|001
|102
|03x
|7
|9
|1
a-walked for Rojas in the 8th. b-walked for Rosario in the 8th.
E – Anderson (10), Rosario (4). LOB – Miami 4, Atlanta 8. 2B – Grissom (5), Acuña Jr. (19). HR – Ozuna (21), off López. RBIs – Wendle (28), Swanson (79), Ozuna (47), Harris II 2 (50), Acuña Jr. 2 (38). CS – Harris II (1). SF – Swanson.
Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Leblanc 2); Atlanta 6 (Rosario, Riley 2, Ozuna 2, d'Arnaud). RISP – Miami 1 for 2; Atlanta 3 for 11.
Runners moved up – Grissom. GIDP – Wendle.
DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson, Olson).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López, L, 8-9
|4⅔
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|75
|3.66
|Brigham
|2⅔
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|38
|4.63
|Nance
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|4.21
|Nardi
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|33
|17.47
|Sulser
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|5.46
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 13-5
|5⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|66
|2.48
|Chavez, H, 8
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.96
|McHugh
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|20
|2.78
|Yates
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|6.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 3-2. IBB_off López (Olson). WP_Brigham, Nardi, McHugh.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Randy Rosenberg.
T – 2:59. A – 42,360 (41,084).
N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Judge cf-rf
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.299
|LeMahieu 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Cabrera rf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.200
|Florial cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.219
|Kiner-Falefa ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Hicks lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Peraza 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|b-Trevino ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Totals
|35
|2
|6
|2
|3
|5
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Díaz 3b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.290
|Choi 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Margot rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Arozarena lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|D.Peralta dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Paredes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|1-Bruján pr-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.165
|Bethancourt c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.209
|c-Mejía ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.174
|Siri cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|a-Aranda ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.368
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|2
|12
|New York
|100
|000
|100
|2
|6
|2
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|001
|1
|6
|2
a-walked for Siri in the 7th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th. c-singled for Bethancourt in the 9th.
1-ran for Paredes in the 7th.
E – Kiner-Falefa (13), Higashioka (5), Walls (11), Aranda (2). LOB – New York 11, Tampa Bay 9. 2B – Judge (21), D.Peralta 2 (8), Aranda (2). HR – Judge (53), off Armstrong. RBIs – Judge (115), Cabrera (3), Mejía (28). SF – Cabrera.
Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Hicks, Higashioka, Judge, Stanton 2); Tampa Bay 5 (Arozarena, Díaz 4). RISP – New York 0 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.
Runners moved up – Bruján.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montas, W, 1-2
|5⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7
|93
|5.87
|Trivino, H, 1
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|0.68
|Marinaccio, H, 5
|⅓
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.80
|Loáisiga, H, 9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.79
|Holmes, S, 18-23
|1⅔
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|20
|2.42
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Armstrong, L, 2-2
|3⅔
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|39
|3.68
|Yarbrough
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|54
|4.69
|Chargois
|⅓
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|1.29
|Poche
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|2.79
|Wisler
|2⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|25
|2.25
|Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 2-0, Chargois 1-0, Poche 2-1. HBP_Chargois (Peraza). WP_Montas.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Beck; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.
T – 3:37. A – 25,025 (25,000).
Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Melendez lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.225
|Isbel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.250
|Perez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.236
|Pratto 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|Taylor cf
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Massey 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Dozier dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Waters rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.206
|Lopez ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.244
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|6
|8
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Greene cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Reyes rf-lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|H.Castro 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.280
|Haase dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Candelario 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.201
|Kreidler 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.216
|Baddoo lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.187
|a-W.Castro ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|3
|10
|Kansas City
|000
|200
|010
|3
|9
|0
|Detroit
|000
|200
|000
|2
|7
|1
a-lined out for Baddoo in the 7th.
E – Candelario (11). LOB – Kansas City 13, Detroit 7. 2B – Taylor (9), Melendez (16), Witt Jr. (23), Haase (12). HR – H.Castro (6), off Castillo. RBIs – Lopez (18), Melendez (50), Witt Jr. (70), H.Castro 2 (39). SB – Lopez (13). CS – Witt Jr. (5), Baddoo (4).
Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 9 (Waters, Pratto 3, Melendez, Perez 2, Dozier 2); Detroit 2 (Báez, Kreidler). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 13; Detroit 0 for 2.
GIDP – Haase.
DP – Kansas City 1 (Massey, Lopez, Pratto).
|Kansas City
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|4
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|95
|2.79
|Snider
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6.23
|Cuas
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|3.55
|Garrett
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|5.21
|Coleman, W, 4-1
|1⅓
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|2.54
|Barlow, S, 21-24
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.57
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manning
|4⅔
|5
|2
|2
|3
|3
|90
|3.86
|Vest
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|3.54
|Lange
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.18
|Jiménez
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|3.12
|Chafin
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.74
|Soto, L, 2-8
|1⅔
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|21
|3.67
|Foley
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.31
|Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0, Coleman 2-0, Lange 1-0, Chafin 2-0. IBB_off Cuas (Candelario), off Soto (Perez). HBP_Manning (Massey), Chafin (Massey), Garrett (Reyes). WP_Manning.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.
T – 3:39. A – 15,206 (41,083).
Boston 5, Texas 2
|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.243
|Seager ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.252
|Lowe 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.305
|García rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.251
|Heim c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.235
|Taveras cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.207
|Duran 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Thompson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Totals
|30
|2
|4
|2
|4
|7
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pham dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Verdugo rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.317
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Story 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.242
|Casas 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Refsnyder cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.319
|Cordero lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Wong c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.231
|Totals
|33
|5
|12
|5
|4
|5
|Texas
|200
|000
|000
|2
|4
|0
|Boston
|410
|000
|00x
|5
|12
|0
LOB – Texas 5, Boston 9. 2B – García (26), Bogaerts (37), Story (21). HR – Story (16), off Dunning. RBIs – García (84), Heim (44), Bogaerts 2 (63), Story 3 (62). SB – Semien (21), Refsnyder (1). CS – Taveras (5).
Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras, Thompson, García 2); Boston 5 (Verdugo 2, Cordero, Pham, Story). RISP – Texas 2 for 8; Boston 4 for 13.
Runners moved up – Heim, Lowe 2, Verdugo, Cordero. LIDP – Refsnyder. GIDP – Bogaerts, Devers.
DP – Texas 3 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Seager; Seager, Lowe).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning, L, 3-8
|4⅔
|8
|5
|5
|3
|2
|89
|4.37
|King
|3⅔
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|4.30
|J.Hernández
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|3.63
|Boston
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Winckowski
|4⅔
|3
|2
|2
|3
|3
|82
|5.75
|Ort, W, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|6.53
|Familia, H, 1
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|3.00
|Strahm, H, 11
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|3.38
|Schreiber, S, 7-10
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.11
|Inherited runners-scored_King 1-0, Familia 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Pham). WP_J.Hernández.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T – 3:07. A – 32,422 (37,755).
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Thomas rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|García 2b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Meneses 1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.327
|Voit dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.226
|Ruiz c
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.250
|Hernández lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|.245
|Palacios lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Vargas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.319
|Abrams ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.177
|Robles cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|7
|5
|6
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Marte rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|McNeil 2b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.320
|Canha lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Nido c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|2
|4
|Washington
|104
|020
|000
|7
|11
|0
|New York
|010
|000
|000
|1
|6
|1
E – McNeil (4). LOB – Washington 7, New York 6. 2B – Thomas (21). HR – Hernández (1), off Williams. RBIs – García (30), Ruiz 2 (35), Vargas 2 (12), Hernández 2 (28), McNeil (50). SF – McNeil.
Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Abrams, Meneses 2); New York 1 (Nido). RISP – Washington 4 for 10; New York 0 for 2.
Runners moved up – García. GIDP – Vargas, Voit, García.
DP – Washington 1 (Hernández, Vargas); New York 3 (Escobar, McNeil, Alonso; Alonso, Nido, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, W, 6-9
|6⅔
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|101
|5.08
|Harvey
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.77
|McGee
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.19
|Abbott
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|4.39
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco, L, 13-6
|2
|6
|5
|1
|2
|2
|54
|3.91
|Williams
|4⅓
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|56
|2.92
|Hunter
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|23
|2.00
|Inherited runners-scored_Williams 2-0.
|⅔
Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T – 2:54. A – 31,711 (41,922).
Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|.264
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Kirk dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.295
|Bichette ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Biggio 2b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.221
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Merrifield cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Bradley Jr. cf-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.129
|Jansen c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.215
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|5
|8
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cruz ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.204
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|Castro 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.243
|Gamel dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.241
|Suwinski lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.199
|Mitchell rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.212
|1-Allen pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|VanMeter 1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.187
|Marcano 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Heineman c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|a-Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|3
|13
|Toronto
|011
|100
|100
|4
|9
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|210
|000
|3
|5
|1
a-struck out for Heineman in the 9th.
1-ran for Mitchell in the 9th.
E – Castro (10). LOB – Toronto 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – VanMeter (5), Heineman (6). HR – Biggio (5), off Brubaker; Cruz (12), off Stripling. RBIs – Merrifield (3), Kirk (52), Biggio (21), Hernández (63), VanMeter 2 (14), Cruz (37). SB – Guerrero Jr. (6), Allen (7).
Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Chapman, Bichette); Pittsburgh 4 (Newman 2, Cruz, Marcano). RISP – Toronto 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.
Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Jansen, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr..
DP – Pittsburgh 3 (Castro, Marcano, VanMeter; Castro, Marcano, VanMeter; Marcano, Cruz, VanMeter).
|Toronto
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stripling, W, 7-4
|6⅔
|2
|3
|3
|3
|8
|95
|3.03
|Phelps, H, 9
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|2.87
|Bass, H, 6
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|1.29
|Romano, S, 30-34
|1⅔
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|2.06
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker
|5⅓
|5
|3
|2
|2
|5
|91
|4.35
|De Jong
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|1.86
|Underwood Jr., L, 1-5
|1⅔
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.60
|Crowe
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|3.46
|Ramirez
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5.54
|Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 2-0. HBP_Brubaker (Biggio), Stripling (Heineman).
|⅔
Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.
T – 3:02. A – 14,903 (38,747).
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kim ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.256
|Soto rf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|.256
|Machado 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Bell dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|Profar lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.241
|Cronenworth 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Myers 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Beaty 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.100
|Grisham cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.192
|Nola c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.244
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|3
|6
|11
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Betts rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|T.Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.322
|Smith c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.264
|Muncy 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.185
|J.Turner dh
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Gallo lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|a-Thompson ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.293
|Taylor 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Bellinger cf
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.202
|Totals
|33
|9
|9
|9
|6
|10
|San Diego
|001
|000
|300
|4
|8
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|500
|40x
|9
|9
|2
a-homered for Gallo in the 7th.
E – Kim (7), T.Turner 2 (13). LOB – San Diego 11, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Profar (30), Cronenworth (26), Betts 2 (31), T.Turner (34), J.Turner (32). HR – Smith (21), off Clevinger; Thompson (8), off Morejon. RBIs – Profar 2 (53), Cronenworth (68), Smith (80), Bellinger (55), Betts (74), T.Turner 2 (90), J.Turner (70), Thompson 3 (29). SB – Bellinger (12). SF – Betts.
Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Grisham, Bell, Nola, Profar); Los Angeles 5 (T.Turner, Freeman 4). RISP – San Diego 3 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 9.
GIDP – Profar.
DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman).
|San Diego
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Clevinger, L, 5-6
|3⅓
|4
|5
|5
|2
|4
|68
|3.96
|García
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|26
|3.24
|Wilson
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|2.95
|Hill
|⅓
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.72
|Morejon
|⅔
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|12
|4.50
|Crismatt
|2⅔
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|2.66
|Los Angeles
|⅔
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ferguson
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|11
|1.78
|Pepiot
|2⅔
|3
|1
|0
|4
|2
|74
|3.78
|Vesia, W, 4-0
|1⅓
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|25
|2.42
|Martin
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.70
|Hembree
|1⅓
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|26
|6.23
|Phillips, H, 17
|⅓
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|19
|1.38
|Bickford
|1⅔
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|4.85
|Kimbrel
|1⅔
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|3.97
|Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 7th
|⅔
Inherited runners-scored – García 3-3, Hill 2-0, Vesia 2-0, Martin 1-0, Phillips 2-2. HBP – Clevinger (Taylor), Phillips (Beaty).
Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T – 4:08. A – 48,522 (56,000).
