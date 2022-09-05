Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schwarber lf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .215 Hoskins 1b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Bohm 3b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .295 Harper dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .319 Realmuto c 3 1 1 3 1 2 .272 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Stott ss 4 0 1 0 0 3 .231 Vierling cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Maton rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .289 Totals 36 3 9 3 2 14

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Brinson cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .333 a-Yastrzemski ph-rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .207 Flores 2b-3b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .246 Davis dh 1 1 0 0 1 1 .259 b-Pederson ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .269 Estrada ss-2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .263 Wade Jr. 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .200 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .157 c-Crawford ph-ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .227 Wynns c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .231 d-Longoria ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Knapp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Johnson rf-cf 3 1 1 1 1 1 .125 González lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .252 Totals 33 5 8 5 5 12

Philadelphia 000 000 030 3 9 0 San Francisco 000 300 002 5 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Brinson in the 5th. b-struck out for Davis in the 5th. c-walked for Villar in the 8th. d-struck out for Wynns in the 8th.

LOB – Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 7. 2B – Hoskins (26), Flores (26). HR – Realmuto (15), off Brebbia; Flores (17), off Robertson. RBIs – Realmuto 3 (70), Wade Jr. (24), Wynns (15), Johnson (1), Flores 2 (63).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Stott 2); San Francisco 5 (Estrada 3, Longoria 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 6; San Francisco 3 for 10.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suárez 4⅔ 4 3 3 2 4 69 3.52 Nelson 1⅔ 1 0 0 1 3 29 4.57 Nittoli 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00 Coonrod 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.70 Robertson, L, 0-2 1 3 2 2 2 4 41 2.70

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodón 6⅔ 5 0 0 2 10 106 2.92 Young, H, 5 1⅔ 0 0 0 0 2 13 2.57 Brebbia, BS, 0-3 1⅔ 3 3 3 0 2 17 3.04 Doval, W, 5-6 1⅔ 1 0 0 0 0 17 2.73 WP_Suárez, Nelson. ⅔

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 3:10. A – 41,189 (41,915).