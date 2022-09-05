Subscribe

Major League Baseball box scores for Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022

September 4, 2022, 9:02PM
Updated 42 minutes ago
Giants 5, Philadelphia 3
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Schwarber lf501003.215
Hoskins 1b501001.250
Bohm 3b413000.295
Harper dh411002.319
Realmuto c311312.272
Segura 2b401001.287
Stott ss401003.231
Vierling cf400001.230
Maton rf300011.289
Totals36393214
San FranciscoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Brinson cf200001.333
a-Yastrzemski ph-rf200011.207
Flores 2b-3b512201.246
Davis dh110011.259
b-Pederson ph-dh200002.269
Estrada ss-2b311011.263
Wade Jr. 1b412100.200
Villar 3b300001.157
c-Crawford ph-ss000010.227
Wynns c301101.231
d-Longoria ph100001.255
Knapp c000000.250
Johnson rf-cf311111.125
González lf401001.252
Totals33585512
Philadelphia000000030390
San Francisco000300002580

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-walked for Brinson in the 5th. b-struck out for Davis in the 5th. c-walked for Villar in the 8th. d-struck out for Wynns in the 8th.

LOB – Philadelphia 8, San Francisco 7. 2B – Hoskins (26), Flores (26). HR – Realmuto (15), off Brebbia; Flores (17), off Robertson. RBIs – Realmuto 3 (70), Wade Jr. (24), Wynns (15), Johnson (1), Flores 2 (63).

Runners left in scoring position – Philadelphia 3 (Vierling, Stott 2); San Francisco 5 (Estrada 3, Longoria 2). RISP – Philadelphia 2 for 6; San Francisco 3 for 10.

PhiladelphiaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Suárez4⅔43324693.52
Nelson1⅔10013294.57
Nittoli1⅔00001150.00
Coonrod1⅔00000114.70
Robertson, L, 0-2132224412.70
San FranciscoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Rodón6⅔5002101062.92
Young, H, 51⅔00002132.57
Brebbia, BS, 0-31⅔33302173.04
Doval, W, 5-61⅔10000172.73
WP_Suárez, Nelson.

Umpires – Home, Gabe Morales; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Chris Segal.

T – 3:10. A – 41,189 (41,915).

A's 5, Baltimore 0
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kemp 2b501000.227
Machín 3b410011.224
Murphy dh401000.254
Vogt 1b311000.173
a-Pinder ph-rf100001.229
Langeliers c401200.221
Brown rf-1b433200.227
Thomas lf403000.667
1-Pache pr-cf000000.160
Neuse ss401100.215
Allen ss000000.208
Stevenson cf-lf400000.167
Totals37511512
BaltimoreABRHBIBBSOAvg.
R.Garcia p-p000000---
Mullins cf401001.264
Rutschman dh-c301011.247
Santander rf402000.257
Mountcastle 1b400001.246
Henderson 2b400001.316
Urías 3b302010.251
Hays lf400001.251
Mateo ss200010.228
Chirinos c200001.181
b-Vavra ph100000.224
Totals3106036
Oakland0120010105110
Baltimore000000000060

a-struck out for Vogt in the 8th. b-flied out for Chirinos in the 8th.

1-ran for Thomas in the 8th.

LOB – Oakland 6, Baltimore 7. 2B – Vogt (3), Santander (22), Mullins (30). HR – Brown (18), off Watkins; Brown (19), off Vespi. RBIs – Neuse (25), Langeliers 2 (12), Brown 2 (53). SB – Mateo (30).

Runners left in scoring position – Oakland 3 (Kemp 2, Neuse); Baltimore 4 (Hays, Chirinos, Henderson, Rutschman). RISP – Oakland 2 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 5.

Runners moved up – Stevenson. GIDP – Murphy, Mateo, Santander.

DP – Oakland 2 (Machín, Kemp, Vogt; Vogt, Machín); Baltimore 1 (Urías, Henderson, Mountcastle).

OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Martinez, W, 4-36⅔30024894.37
Payamps1⅔10000141.23
Acevedo1⅔10000133.58
Puk1⅔10012282.43
BaltimoreIPHRERBBSONPERA
Watkins, L, 4-66⅔94410744.37
Vespi121102263.96
R.Garcia1⅓00000174.50
Inherited runners-scored_Vespi 1-0, R.Garcia 1-0.

Umpires – Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Alex Tosi; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T – 2:59. A – 19,883 (45,971).

Seattle 6, Cleveland 3
SeattleABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Rodríguez cf624101.270
Winker lf400022.220
France 1b501100.282
Haniger dh411011.254
Suárez 3b511002.230
Frazier 2b-rf400000.242
Crawford ss411111.252
Casali c200011.118
b-Raleigh ph-c211201.208
Trammell rf200001.221
a-Haggerty ph-rf000010.297
c-Toro ph-2b200000.182
Totals40695610
ClevelandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kwan lf601001.293
Rosario ss511000.278
Ramírez dh411012.280
Naylor 1b402110.261
Gonzalez rf301111.280
Giménez 2b310021.299
Freeman 3b502000.244
Hedges c201100.183
1-Clement pr000000.203
Maile c200000.231
Straw cf500003.196
Totals3939358
Seattle10110000003691
Cleveland10000011000392

a-walked for Trammell in the 7th. b-struck out for Casali in the 9th. c-grounded out for Haggerty in the 9th.

1-ran for Hedges in the 7th.

E – Suárez (8), Rosario (13), Freeman (3). LOB – Seattle 10, Cleveland 12. 2B – France (21), Naylor (19). HR – Rodríguez (23), off Quantrill; Raleigh (22), off Stephan. RBIs – France (70), Rodríguez (67), Crawford (35), Raleigh 2 (52), Naylor (62), Hedges (24), Gonzalez (24). SB – Giménez (16), Rodríguez (24).

Runners left in scoring position – Seattle 6 (France 2, Suárez 3, Casali); Cleveland 7 (Gonzalez, Freeman 3, Kwan 2, Rosario). RISP – Seattle 4 for 15; Cleveland 2 for 14.

Runners moved up – Crawford, Freeman, Straw, Naylor. GIDP – France, Toro, Crawford, Hedges, Gonzalez, Naylor.

DP – Seattle 3 (Suárez, Frazier, France; Crawford, Frazier, France; France, Crawford, Toro, France); Cleveland 3 (Rosario, Giménez, Naylor; Rosario, Naylor; Giménez, Rosario, Naylor).

SeattleIPHRERBBSONPERA
Kirby3⅔31102393.15
Muñoz1⅔10001132.78
Murfee, H, 61⅔00001172.57
Brash, H, 61⅔00011154.69
D.Castillo, H, 711110183.57
Swanson, H, 121⅔11102121.02
Sewald, BS, 17-211000092.45
Festa1⅔20000113.35
Boyd, W, 1-01⅔00030110.00
Flexen, S, 2-21⅔0000163.89
ClevelandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Quantrill3⅔53213563.55
Hentges2⅔00004232.84
Shaw1⅔00001135.22
Pilkington2⅔00031353.99
Clase1⅔00011121.11
Karinchak1⅔10010241.08
Stephan, L, 4-41⅔33200222.58
Inherited runners-scored_Swanson 1-0, Sewald 1-1, Hentges 2-1. IBB_off Boyd (Ramírez), off Boyd (Gonzalez). HBP_Quantrill (Frazier), Muñoz (Gonzalez), Murfee (Hedges).

Umpires – Home, Angel Hernandez; First, James Hoye; Second, Jim Wolf; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T – 3:47. A – 17,809 (34,788).

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 1
MilwaukeeABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Wong 2b300000.248
b-McCutchen ph100000.243
Peterson 3b000000.262
Adames ss400001.230
Tellez 1b401000.229
Renfroe rf412100.261
Hiura dh300011.243
Urías 3b-2b300002.220
Narváez c200001.221
a-Caratini ph-c000000.201
Taylor cf300001.223
Ruiz lf300002.000
Totals3013118
ArizonaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Varsho rf412100.240
Rivera 3b400003.262
Rojas 2b210021.276
Walker 1b311010.235
McCarthy dh412301.288
Carroll lf310011.200
C.Kelly c302011.227
Thomas cf301100.249
G.Perdomo ss400001.194
Totals3058558
Milwaukee000000001130
Arizona01101002x580

a-hit by pitch for Narváez in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Wong in the 8th.

LOB – Milwaukee 4, Arizona 7. HR – Renfroe (24), off Melancon; Varsho (20), off Alexander; McCarthy (7), off Suter. RBIs – Renfroe (59), Thomas (36), Varsho (61), McCarthy 3 (35). CS – Varsho (6). SF – Thomas.

Runners left in scoring position – Milwaukee 0; Arizona 2 (Carroll, G.Perdomo). RISP – Milwaukee 0 for 0; Arizona 1 for 3.

DP – Milwaukee 1 (Narváez, Wong, Narváez).

MilwaukeeIPHRERBBSONPERA
Alexander, L, 2-2453343865.03
Milner1⅓10003183.83
Bush1⅔00002174.15
Suter1⅔22210233.60
ArizonaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Gallen, W, 11-27⅔200171032.42
Nelson, H, 81⅔00000121.51
Melancon1⅔11101135.20
Inherited runners-scored_Milner 2-1. HBP_Nelson (Caratini).

Umpires – Home, Ryan Additon; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Alan Porter.

T – 2:39. A – 20,274 (48,686).

Colorado 8, Cincinnati 4 (First game)
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Grichuk rf501002.272
Iglesias ss200001.300
Trejo ss300002.214
Rodgers 2b420011.272
Cron dh421201.271
Montero 3b511002.240
McMahon 3b000000.246
Toglia 1b412102.278
Bouchard lf210121.150
Hampson cf301011.216
Serven c201000.219
a-Blackmon ph101200.269
E.Díaz c010010.230
Totals35886513
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl rf422200.268
India 2b311210.267
K.Farmer 3b401000.262
Robinson c000000.167
Fraley lf300012.244
Solano dh400000.309
Senzel cf300010.238
Steer 1b-3b300012.400
Barrero ss400000.160
Romine c200000.159
b-Moran ph-1b010010.211
Totals3044454
Colorado000000413881
Cincinnati000101020441

a-singled for Serven in the 7th. b-walked for Romine in the 8th.

E – Serven (5), Barrero (4). LOB – Colorado 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B – Hampson (6), Toglia (2). HR – Cron (25), off Warren; Friedl 2 (5), off Márquez; India (9), off Estévez. RBIs – Bouchard (3), Blackmon 2 (72), Toglia (3), Cron 2 (88), Friedl 2 (19), India 2 (32). SB – Hampson (8).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 3 (Hampson, Rodgers, Grichuk); Cincinnati 2 (Barrero, Solano). RISP – Colorado 3 for 13; Cincinnati 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Cron. GIDP – K.Farmer.

DP – Colorado 1 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Toglia).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Márquez, W, 8-107⅔32234874.86
Estévez, H, 101⅔12210203.81
Bard1⅔00010182.23
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Lodolo6⅔200191013.95
Kuhnel, L, 2-324410145.80
B.Farmer, BS, 1-21⅔10001153.79
Cruz1⅔11121224.50
Warren1⅔23012255.86
Inherited runners-scored_B.Farmer 3-3. HBP_Kuhnel (Cron). WP_B.Farmer, Cruz.

Umpires – Home, Sean Barber; First, Brock Ballou; Second, Mike Muchlinski; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T – 2:58.

Cincinnati 10, Colorado 0 (Second game)
ColoradoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
McMahon 3b200021.245
Rodgers 2b300010.270
Blackmon dh400002.267
Cron 1b300000.270
Montero 1b000010.240
Toglia rf301012.286
E.Díaz c400002.227
Joe lf301011.242
Hampson cf101010.220
Grichuk cf200000.271
Trejo ss301011.222
Totals2804089
CincinnatiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Friedl rf412010.275
India dh300001.265
a-Aquino ph-dh111400.185
K.Farmer 3b310011.260
Moran 1b000000.211
Fraley lf411100.245
Senzel cf322110.242
Fairchild cf000000.250
Steer 1b-3b400000.222
Lopez 2b422100.301
Barrero ss321110.165
Robinson c400101.136
Totals33109943
Colorado000000000041
Cincinnati00050500x1090

a-homered for India in the 5th.

E – McMahon (16). LOB – Colorado 9, Cincinnati 3. 2B – Toglia (3), Trejo (2), Fraley (7), Senzel (12). HR – Aquino (5), off Smith. RBIs – Fraley (21), Senzel (24), Barrero (8), Robinson (3), Lopez (4), Aquino 4 (22). SB – Hampson 2 (10), Barrero (2), Lopez (3), Senzel (8). CS – Toglia (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Colorado 5 (Rodgers, E.Díaz, Blackmon 2, Trejo); Cincinnati 1 (Fraley). RISP – Colorado 0 for 6; Cincinnati 3 for 8.

Runners moved up – K.Farmer, Robinson. GIDP – McMahon, Rodgers, India.

DP – Colorado 1 (McMahon, Rodgers, Cron); Cincinnati 2 (Lopez, Steer; Lopez, Barrero, Moran).

ColoradoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Ureña, L, 3-65⅓87611846.46
Smith133212012.86
Chacín1⅔00010177.83
Blach1⅔00001106.30
CincinnatiIPHRERBBSONPERA
Anderson2000445612.60
Law, W, 2-02⅔30012390.00
Gibaut, H, 31⅓00001184.44
Moreta2⅔10021295.61
Strickland1⅔00011165.29
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 1-1, Law 2-0, Gibaut 3-0. WP_Smith.

Umpires – Home, John Libka; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brock Ballou.

T – 2:49. A – 23,060 (42,319).

Atlanta 7, Miami 1
MiamiABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Leblanc 2b400002.286
Anderson rf300013.228
Cooper 1b400002.250
Fortes dh300011.240
Encarnación lf411003.213
Wendle 3b-ss301100.251
Stallings c300000.215
Burdick cf300002.171
Rojas ss201000.229
a-Bleday ph000010.182
Williams 3b000000.231
Totals29131313
AtlantaABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Acuña Jr. dh502202.273
Swanson ss300111.282
Riley 3b500003.287
Olson 1b120030.247
d'Arnaud c321012.265
Harris II cf413201.309
Grissom 2b401002.310
Ozuna lf211110.218
Heredia lf100000.129
Rosario rf311001.187
b-Grossman ph-rf000010.200
Totals31796712
Miami000000010131
Atlanta00110203x791

a-walked for Rojas in the 8th. b-walked for Rosario in the 8th.

E – Anderson (10), Rosario (4). LOB – Miami 4, Atlanta 8. 2B – Grissom (5), Acuña Jr. (19). HR – Ozuna (21), off López. RBIs – Wendle (28), Swanson (79), Ozuna (47), Harris II 2 (50), Acuña Jr. 2 (38). CS – Harris II (1). SF – Swanson.

Runners left in scoring position – Miami 2 (Leblanc 2); Atlanta 6 (Rosario, Riley 2, Ozuna 2, d'Arnaud). RISP – Miami 1 for 2; Atlanta 3 for 11.

Runners moved up – Grissom. GIDP – Wendle.

DP – Atlanta 1 (Olson, Swanson, Olson).

MiamiIPHRERBBSONPERA
López, L, 8-94⅔52217753.66
Brigham2⅔22222384.63
Nance1⅔00002154.21
Nardi133313317.47
Sulser1001095.46
AtlantaIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fried, W, 13-55⅔00016662.48
Chavez, H, 82⅔10003241.96
McHugh1⅔21112202.78
Yates1⅔00012146.00
Inherited runners-scored_Sulser 3-2. IBB_off López (Olson). WP_Brigham, Nardi, McHugh.

Umpires – Home, Junior Valentine; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Randy Rosenberg.

T – 2:59. A – 42,360 (41,084).

N.Y. Yankees 2, Tampa Bay 1
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Judge cf-rf523100.299
LeMahieu 1b500000.262
Cabrera rf300112.200
Florial cf000000.050
Stanton dh500000.216
Donaldson 3b301011.219
Kiner-Falefa ss301010.262
Hicks lf400000.214
Peraza 2b300002.000
Higashioka c301000.193
b-Trevino ph-c100000.260
Totals3526235
Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 3b502001.290
Choi 1b400002.228
Margot rf-cf400002.295
Arozarena lf400000.264
D.Peralta dh412002.275
Paredes 2b200011.221
1-Bruján pr-rf100000.165
Bethancourt c300002.209
c-Mejía ph101100.257
Walls ss300002.174
Siri cf200000.273
a-Aranda ph-2b101010.368
Totals34161212
New York100000100262
Tampa Bay000000001162

a-walked for Siri in the 7th. b-flied out for Higashioka in the 8th. c-singled for Bethancourt in the 9th.

1-ran for Paredes in the 7th.

E – Kiner-Falefa (13), Higashioka (5), Walls (11), Aranda (2). LOB – New York 11, Tampa Bay 9. 2B – Judge (21), D.Peralta 2 (8), Aranda (2). HR – Judge (53), off Armstrong. RBIs – Judge (115), Cabrera (3), Mejía (28). SF – Cabrera.

Runners left in scoring position – New York 5 (Hicks, Higashioka, Judge, Stanton 2); Tampa Bay 5 (Arozarena, Díaz 4). RISP – New York 0 for 8; Tampa Bay 1 for 7.

Runners moved up – Bruján.

New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Montas, W, 1-25⅔10007935.87
Trivino, H, 11⅔10002200.68
Marinaccio, H, 510010131.80
Loáisiga, H, 9100012264.79
Holmes, S, 18-231⅔31101202.42
Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Armstrong, L, 2-23⅔11112393.68
Yarbrough230021544.69
Chargois11100111.29
Poche1⅔0000192.79
Wisler2⅔10001252.25
Inherited runners-scored_Loáisiga 2-0, Chargois 1-0, Poche 2-1. HBP_Chargois (Peraza). WP_Montas.

Umpires – Home, Vic Carapazza; First, Adam Beck; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Jerry Meals.

T – 3:37. A – 25,025 (25,000).

Kansas City 3, Detroit 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Melendez lf411111.225
Isbel lf000000.217
Witt Jr. 3b402110.250
Perez c401012.236
Pratto 1b400013.200
Taylor cf513000.271
Massey 2b310000.274
Dozier dh500001.240
Waters rf300011.206
Lopez ss302110.244
Totals3539368
DetroitABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Greene cf401002.256
Reyes rf-lf300000.268
Báez ss412001.230
H.Castro 1b412200.280
Haase dh401002.237
Candelario 3b300012.201
Kreidler 2b400002.222
Barnhart c300011.216
Baddoo lf101010.187
a-W.Castro ph-rf200000.245
Totals32272310
Kansas City000200010390
Detroit000200000271

a-lined out for Baddoo in the 7th.

E – Candelario (11). LOB – Kansas City 13, Detroit 7. 2B – Taylor (9), Melendez (16), Witt Jr. (23), Haase (12). HR – H.Castro (6), off Castillo. RBIs – Lopez (18), Melendez (50), Witt Jr. (70), H.Castro 2 (39). SB – Lopez (13). CS – Witt Jr. (5), Baddoo (4).

Runners left in scoring position – Kansas City 9 (Waters, Pratto 3, Melendez, Perez 2, Dozier 2); Detroit 2 (Báez, Kreidler). RISP – Kansas City 2 for 13; Detroit 0 for 2.

GIDP – Haase.

DP – Kansas City 1 (Massey, Lopez, Pratto).

Kansas CityIPHRERBBSONPERA
Castillo452215952.79
Snider0000016.23
Cuas1⅔10012173.55
Garrett00011205.21
Coleman, W, 4-11⅓10001132.54
Barlow, S, 21-241⅔00001112.57
DetroitIPHRERBBSONPERA
Manning4⅔52233903.86
Vest110001283.54
Lange0000154.18
Jiménez10011153.12
Chafin0000092.74
Soto, L, 2-81⅔21121213.67
Foley1⅔00001113.31
Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0, Coleman 2-0, Lange 1-0, Chafin 2-0. IBB_off Cuas (Candelario), off Soto (Perez). HBP_Manning (Massey), Chafin (Massey), Garrett (Reyes). WP_Manning.

Umpires – Home, Jerry Layne; First, Brennan Miller; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Chad Whitson.

T – 3:39. A – 15,206 (41,083).

Boston 5, Texas 2
TexasABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Semien 2b310010.243
Seager ss200020.252
Lowe 1b411000.305
García rf401100.251
Heim c400102.235
Taveras cf402000.289
Calhoun dh300012.207
Duran 3b300001.239
Thompson lf300002.294
Totals3024247
BostonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pham dh411001.276
Verdugo rf512001.283
Bogaerts ss413200.317
Devers 3b400000.291
Story 2b413301.242
Casas 1b401000.250
Refsnyder cf302010.319
Cordero lf400002.221
Wong c110030.231
Totals33512545
Texas200000000240
Boston41000000x5120

LOB – Texas 5, Boston 9. 2B – García (26), Bogaerts (37), Story (21). HR – Story (16), off Dunning. RBIs – García (84), Heim (44), Bogaerts 2 (63), Story 3 (62). SB – Semien (21), Refsnyder (1). CS – Taveras (5).

Runners left in scoring position – Texas 4 (Taveras, Thompson, García 2); Boston 5 (Verdugo 2, Cordero, Pham, Story). RISP – Texas 2 for 8; Boston 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Heim, Lowe 2, Verdugo, Cordero. LIDP – Refsnyder. GIDP – Bogaerts, Devers.

DP – Texas 3 (Semien, Seager, Lowe; Seager, Semien, Seager; Seager, Lowe).

TexasIPHRERBBSONPERA
Dunning, L, 3-84⅔85532894.37
King3⅔30001314.30
J.Hernández1⅔10012233.63
BostonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Winckowski4⅔32233825.75
Ort, W, 1-1110011296.53
Familia, H, 11⅓00001163.00
Strahm, H, 111⅔00000143.38
Schreiber, S, 7-101⅔00002162.11
Inherited runners-scored_King 1-0, Familia 1-0. HBP_Dunning (Pham). WP_J.Hernández.

Umpires – Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian O'Nora; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T – 3:07. A – 32,422 (37,755).

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 1
WashingtonABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Thomas rf422011.245
García 2b511100.298
Meneses 1b511002.327
Voit dh400011.226
Ruiz c523201.250
Hernández lf211221.245
Palacios lf000000.214
Vargas 3b401200.319
Abrams ss401000.177
Robles cf301010.223
Totals36711756
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf401000.266
Marte rf400001.292
Lindor ss400000.264
Alonso 1b310010.266
Vogelbach dh401001.242
McNeil 2b202110.320
Canha lf401000.272
Escobar 3b301000.220
Nido c300002.221
Totals3116124
Washington1040200007110
New York010000000161

E – McNeil (4). LOB – Washington 7, New York 6. 2B – Thomas (21). HR – Hernández (1), off Williams. RBIs – García (30), Ruiz 2 (35), Vargas 2 (12), Hernández 2 (28), McNeil (50). SF – McNeil.

Runners left in scoring position – Washington 3 (Abrams, Meneses 2); New York 1 (Nido). RISP – Washington 4 for 10; New York 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – García. GIDP – Vargas, Voit, García.

DP – Washington 1 (Hernández, Vargas); New York 3 (Escobar, McNeil, Alonso; Alonso, Nido, Alonso; Lindor, Alonso).

WashingtonIPHRERBBSONPERA
Fedde, W, 6-96⅔411121015.08
Harvey1⅔20001172.77
McGee1⅔0000095.19
Abbott1⅔00011114.39
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Carrasco, L, 13-6265122543.91
Williams4⅓52223562.92
Hunter2⅔00011232.00
Inherited runners-scored_Williams 2-0.

Umpires – Home, CB Bucknor; First, Manny Gonzalez; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T – 2:54. A – 31,711 (41,922).

Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 3
TorontoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Chapman 3b501001.236
Guerrero Jr. 1b510000.280
Hernández rf502103.264
Zimmer cf000000.105
Kirk dh502100.295
Bichette ss311011.266
Biggio 2b211111.221
Gurriel Jr. lf300011.288
Merrifield cf301101.214
Bradley Jr. cf-rf000010.129
Jansen c311010.215
Totals3449458
PittsburghABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Cruz ss411102.204
Reynolds cf400001.251
Castro 3b300013.243
Gamel dh310011.241
Suwinski lf401001.199
Mitchell rf311011.212
1-Allen pr000000.180
VanMeter 1b401202.187
Marcano 2b400001.206
Heineman c201000.212
a-Newman ph100001.272
Totals32353313
Toronto011100100490
Pittsburgh000210000351

a-struck out for Heineman in the 9th.

1-ran for Mitchell in the 9th.

E – Castro (10). LOB – Toronto 9, Pittsburgh 6. 2B – VanMeter (5), Heineman (6). HR – Biggio (5), off Brubaker; Cruz (12), off Stripling. RBIs – Merrifield (3), Kirk (52), Biggio (21), Hernández (63), VanMeter 2 (14), Cruz (37). SB – Guerrero Jr. (6), Allen (7).

Runners left in scoring position – Toronto 2 (Chapman, Bichette); Pittsburgh 4 (Newman 2, Cruz, Marcano). RISP – Toronto 3 for 9; Pittsburgh 1 for 6.

Runners moved up – Guerrero Jr.. GIDP – Jansen, Merrifield, Guerrero Jr..

DP – Pittsburgh 3 (Castro, Marcano, VanMeter; Castro, Marcano, VanMeter; Marcano, Cruz, VanMeter).

TorontoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Stripling, W, 7-46⅔23338953.03
Phelps, H, 91⅔10000222.87
Bass, H, 61⅔00002131.29
Romano, S, 30-341⅔20003202.06
PittsburghIPHRERBBSONPERA
Brubaker5⅓53225914.35
De Jong00010131.86
Underwood Jr., L, 1-51⅔41100154.60
Crowe1⅔00022273.46
Ramirez1⅔0000155.54
Inherited runners-scored_De Jong 2-0. HBP_Brubaker (Biggio), Stripling (Heineman).

Umpires – Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Ted Barrett.

T – 3:02. A – 14,903 (38,747).

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Diego 4
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Kim ss500003.256
Soto rf312021.256
Machado 3b501002.305
Bell dh512000.181
Profar lf411210.241
Cronenworth 2b402110.241
Myers 1b100001.247
Beaty 1b200001.100
Grisham cf300012.192
Nola c310011.244
Totals35483611
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Betts rf402101.282
T.Turner ss501201.304
Freeman 1b500000.322
Smith c321120.264
Muncy 3b511004.185
J.Turner dh322111.277
Gallo lf311001.193
a-Thompson ph-lf111300.293
Taylor 2b310001.223
Bellinger cf110131.202
Totals33999610
San Diego001000300481
Los Angeles00050040x992

a-homered for Gallo in the 7th.

E – Kim (7), T.Turner 2 (13). LOB – San Diego 11, Los Angeles 8. 2B – Profar (30), Cronenworth (26), Betts 2 (31), T.Turner (34), J.Turner (32). HR – Smith (21), off Clevinger; Thompson (8), off Morejon. RBIs – Profar 2 (53), Cronenworth (68), Smith (80), Bellinger (55), Betts (74), T.Turner 2 (90), J.Turner (70), Thompson 3 (29). SB – Bellinger (12). SF – Betts.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Grisham, Bell, Nola, Profar); Los Angeles 5 (T.Turner, Freeman 4). RISP – San Diego 3 for 9; Los Angeles 3 for 9.

GIDP – Profar.

DP – Los Angeles 1 (Muncy, Freeman).

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Clevinger, L, 5-63⅓45524683.96
García110013263.24
Wilson10010142.95
Hill0000032.72
Morejon34410124.50
Crismatt2⅔00013282.66
Los AngelesHRERBBSONPERA
Ferguson1⅔00003111.78
Pepiot2⅔31042743.78
Vesia, W, 4-01⅓00012252.42
Martin1⅔00001192.70
Hembree1⅓22210266.23
Phillips, H, 1721101191.38
Bickford1⅔10002174.85
Kimbrel1⅔00000113.97
Morejon pitched to 4 batters in the 7th

Inherited runners-scored – García 3-3, Hill 2-0, Vesia 2-0, Martin 1-0, Phillips 2-2. HBP – Clevinger (Taylor), Phillips (Beaty).

Umpires – Home, Dan Merzel; First, Lance Barrett; Second, Alfonso Marquez; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T – 4:08. A – 48,522 (56,000).

