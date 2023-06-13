ST. LOUIS — Mitch Haniger drove in two runs and Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning to lead the San Francisco Giants to a 4-3 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night.

Wilmer Flores had three hits for the Giants, who have won five of seven. San Francisco, which took the opener of the three-game set, has won just two of nine series in St. Louis since 2013.

Haniger's single to right field in the seventh inning scored Flores and tied the game at 3-all.

In the eighth, the Giants' Patrick Bailey doubled with one out off reliever Chris Stratton (1-1) and scored on a hit by Crawford, who pitched one inning of relief on Sunday in a 13-3 win over the Chicago Cubs.

Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong homered for St. Louis, which has lost 10 of its last 13 games.

Goldschmidt poked a two-run homer of Logan Webb in the sixth inning, giving the Cardinals a 3-2 lead. DeJong connected on a solo shot off Webb in the fifth.

Haniger highlighted San Francisco's two-run third inning with an RBI double that scored Thairo Estrada.

Webb (5-6) allowed three runs on seven hits over seven innings. He struck out six.

Giants reliever Tyler Rogers worked two-thirds of an inning, and Camilo Doval recorded his 17th save in 18th chances by recording four outs. He got Goldschmidt to ground back to the mound with two on to end the game.

St. Louis starter Matthew Liberatore gave up two runs on seven hits over six innings.

Great start

San Francisco rookie catcher Patrick Bailey has 14 RBIs in his first 18 games. He is closing in on becoming the sixth catcher to have at least 15 RBIs in the first 20 games of his career. That mark dates to 1920, when RBIs became a statistic.

Trainer’s room

Giants: RHP Keaton Winn was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento, where he allowed just one earned run over his last 12 innings. RHP Tristan Beck was optioned to Sacramento to make room for Winn.

Cardinals: RHP Ryan Helsley has been placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm strain. He is 3-4 with 3.24 ERA. Helsley recorded seven saves in 11 opportunities before losing the closer job. RHP Jake Woodford was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Woodford was 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in three rehab assignments while recovering from right should inflammation.

Up next

San Francisco RHP Alex Cobb (5-2, 3.01) will face RHP Jack Flaherty (3-4, 4.15) in the second game of the three-game series on Tuesday. Flaherty is 1-1 with a 3.80 ERA in four career starts against the Giants. He tossed six scoreless inning in a no-decision against Texas on Wednesday.