Sonoma Raceway will be under new leadership starting this fall.

Brian Flynn was named the next executive vice president and general manager on Wednesday, replacing Jill Gregory, who is creating her own marketing and management consulting firm, according to a news release. Gregory, who has served as EVP and GM since January 2021, will stay on over the summer to help Flynn’s transition into the new role. He’ll officially take over Aug. 1.

“Sonoma Raceway is one of the premiere motorsports venues not only on the West Coast but in the country,” Flynn said in a release. “To work with (Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith) and the talented team at Speedway Motorsports and Sonoma Raceway will continue to be a dream come true.

“I look forward to searching for new event opportunities and engaging our teammates to continue growing Sonoma’s position across the motorsports entertainment and driving experience landscape.”

Flynn is a veteran of the motorsports and business management sector, bringing nearly 30 years of experience in the field. This will be his first time as a sports venue executive after serving as a consultant for 18 months with Sonoma Raceway on its high-performance driving, karting and hospitality services.

“Brian Flynn is an expert in so many aspects of the motorsports entertainment business,” Smith said in a release. “His familiarity with Sonoma Raceway and relationships across race teams, sponsors and industry executives make him the perfect fit to continue building on what Jill and the Sonoma team have created in the past two-and-a-half years.”

Over her tenure, Gregory led Sonoma Raceway in several new ventures and helped the venue navigate its return from COVID. Her first client of her new marketing company will be Speedway Motors, the parent company of Sonoma Raceway and a number of other prominent tracks across the country.

“I now look forward to a new consultancy relationship with Marcus and Brian to continue growing Sonoma Raceway as an experience-based tourism destination while also supporting Speedway Motorsports in other business aspects,” she said in the release.

Flynn has served as CEO of Marty Snider and Associates, a video and marketing production company with clients like NBC Sports and FedEx, since 2018. He’s also served as a management consultant with Thorsport Racing, Zero1 Off Road and Speedway Motors for the past four years.

Prior to his current role, he worked in a multitude of capacities for the Richard Petty Driving Experience, roles that included general manager, chief operating officer and president. Over his tenure, from 1996 to 2008, RPDE became the largest consumer operator of stock car riding and driving experiences in the world.

He eventually took over as CEO of Petty Holdings LLC in 2009, a role he held until 2018. Petty Holdings LLC includes RPDE and Petty Enterprises, where Flynn served as president of the NASCAR race team from 2000 to 2005.

He also served as the president and COO of the Diamond Ridge Motorsports NASCAR race team from 1993 to 1996.

