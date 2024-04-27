Baseball/softball roundup: Key wins for teams as they head into final stretch

Softball

No. 3 American Canyon 17, Justin-Siena 1 (5)

Jaida Fulcher hit a pair of home runs and had seven RBIs as the Wolves ran all over Justin-Siena.

Fulcher homered in the second and fifth innings, and she also had two doubles on the day. Mya Santiago also went yard for AmCan.

Santiago and Jordan De Los Santos combined in the circle to give up just one run on one hit. It was a solo home run by Jacqueline Morales in the bottom of the fifth that gave the Braves their only run.

No. 6 St. Helena 8, Fort Bragg 5

With St. Helena up by just one run heading into the seventh inning, the Saints scored twice in the final frame to pull away from Fort Bragg and stay one game clear atop the NCL I leaderboard.

It was the Saints’ base running that made the difference late, with Ada Blanton and Emily Glakeler both scoring on wild pitches.

Tahlia Smith went the distance in the circle for St. Helena, striking out a whopping 12 batters while allowing five runs on seven hits.

Four St. Helena batters had two hits: Glakeler, Blanton, Smith and Beatrice Anagnostakis. Glakeler and Blythe Brakesman also had RBIs.

Petaluma 4, Sonoma Valley 1

The Trojans finally got back to their winning ways Friday, scoring twice in the top of the seventh to pull away from Sonoma Valley.

Lily Pardini earned the win in the circle, allowing one run on six hits while striking out nine over four innings. Kassedy Midgley took the loss, going the distance and surrendering four runs on five hits while striking out four.

Katherine Kiser and Ellie Llanos each had two hits to lead the Dragons at the plate. Dallas Young and Taylor Pellonari each drove in a run to lead Petaluma.

Other scores:

Cloverdale 4, Middletown 0

Windsor 13, San Marin 12

Redwood 6, Montgomery 0

Novato 14, Piner 8

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 4, Elk Grove 2

Newman only had five hits on the day and scored once in each of the first four innings, but it was more than enough to pick up a big nonleague win Friday.

Jacob Moreda earned the win on the bump for the Cardinals, allowing two runs on four hits over six innings while striking out five. Tanner Bradley earned the save.

Bradley, Sam Valenti, Jack Pezzolo, Aidan Wedge and Colin Bone each got a hit for Newman, and four of those five crossed home plate to score.

No. 4 Ukiah 7, Analy 3

Canyon Loflin had a day, going a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs and a run as Ukiah beat Analy in league play.

The Tigers, despite getting 10 hits, could only score three runsv-vall in the first inning. Oliver Parodi led Analy with three hits, one RBI and a run, which included a triple.

Takoda Newman picked up the win for Ukiah, allowing three runs on nine hits in 3⅔ innings of work, while striking out three. Wes Bush took the loss for the Tigers, allowing seven runs on 10 hits while striking out four over 4⅓ innings.

No. 5 Vintage 4, Sonoma Valley 0

Charlie Alcayaga only allowed three hits over five innings of work on the mound as Vintage shut out Sonoma Valley to remain atop the Vine Valley Athletic League standings.

After holding on to a one-run lead, the Crushers pulled away with three runs in the fifth. James Burgess and John Bullock each had RBIs in that frame.

Austin Hughes, Collin Buckley, Julian Brenek and Hudson Giarritta all had hits for Sonoma Valley. Grant Kiser started the game on the mound for the Dragons, allowing three runs on two hits over 4⅓ innings.

Santa Rosa 9, Healdsburg 7

Healdsburg mounted a big comeback, scoring five runs in the fifth and outhitting Santa Rosa 8-6, but the Panthers prevailed with a three-run fifth to take the lead and pull away.

Kelsey Jennings, JT Hubert and Cal Faircloth all had multiple RBIs for Santa Rosa, while Faircloth also had two doubles on the day.

Nova Perrill went 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs to lead Healdsburg, and Hayden Mariani also had a pair of hits.

Logan Figlar started the game on the mound for Santa Rosa, allowing four runs on three hits while striking out five over four innings. Austin Collins started for the Greyhounds, allowing eight runs on five hits and striking out six over five innings.

St. Helena 8, Cloverdale 3

The Saints, already with a 1-0 lead after one inning, scored five in the second and never looked back, picking up a big league win and staying in the NCL I title picture.

The trio of Micah Marquez, Xander Kelperis and Cole Joy did damage on the mound for St. Helena, holding Cloverdale to just three runs on three hits.

Marquez also drove in three runs at the plate, while Adam Herdell had three hits. For Cloverdale, Graden Schweikl had two RBIs and a double.

Technology 15, Calistoga 3 (5)

The Titans erupted for five runs in both the first and third innings as they handled Calistoga to stay atop the NCL II standings.

Tyler Hankerson did it all for Tech, going 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs. Hankerson also struck out 11 batters on the mound, allowing just two runs on five hits.

Tech also had 10 stolen bases on the day.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O'Doherty at kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com.