Prep roundup: Cardinal Newman baseball goes undefeated in league; NBL-Oak softball race goes down to wire

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 9, No. 6 Windsor 1

A Carson Meyer three-run double in the second inning led things off for Newman, which never looked back and swept Windsor to become the first team to go undefeated in North Bay League play since 2014.

Meyer, who was batting in the nine hole, ended up with four runs batted in. Sam Valenti hit a home run, while Tanner Bradley also had two hits along with Meyer.

Windsor got their one run in the bottom of the sixth, when Noah Strozewski homered to right field.

Jacob Moreda got the win on the mound for Newman. Moreda went six innings strong, allowing one run on five hits while striking out five.

Micah Sanders took the loss, allowing seven runs on six hits while striking out three.

No. 3 Petaluma 10, Sonoma Valley 0 (6)

The Trojans, who lost to the Dragons on Tuesday, avenged their loss in a mighty way Thursday.

Petaluma scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to end it, while pitcher James Dole almost had another no-hitter on the mound, allowing just one hit.

Dante Vachini went a perfect 2-for-2 with three runs and four stolen bases, while Flynn Shoop was 2-for-4 with two runs and three RBIs.

No. 4 Ukiah 5, Rancho Cotate 1

Canyon Loflin went 3-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs to lead Ukiah past Rancho on Thursday night.

Although Rancho took a 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to Syrus Olvera, Ukiah battled back throughout the game and took the lead, scoring twice in the third and three times in the fifth.

Keny Lopez got the win on the mound, allowing just one hit and one run over four innings while striking out two. Lucas Hermes took the loss for Rancho, allowing five runs on nine hits while striking out six over 4⅔ innings.

No. 7 Maria Carrillo 6, Analy 5

Despite the Pumas leading 5-0 in the sixth inning, Analy scored five runs over the final two innings to put up a fight before Carrillo was able to hold on.

Eli Jamieson had two RBIs on the day for Carrillo, while Nate Sanders led the Pumas with two hits. Hunter Thomas led Analy at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs.

Justin-Siena 4, American Canyon 3

With neither team scoring until the sixth inning, the ending of this one was bound to be exciting, and it sure was.

AmCan answered a two-run sixth by the Braves with three of their own, and went into the final inning up by one.

The Braves scored once in the top of the seventh to tie it up, before AmCan loaded the bases in the bottom of the frame. Dylan Brown was then hit by a pitch, scoring the game’s winning run.

Noah Giovannelli led Justin-Siena at the plate, going 3-for-3, while Luke Giusto drove in two runs. Brady Lopez had two hits for AmCan, while multiple Wolves had RBIs.

Softball

No. 3 American Canyon 11, Redwood 3

Jaida Fulcher did it all at the plate for AmCan, as the Wolves finished the regular season in style with a nonleague win over Redwood.

Fulcher doubled twice and hit a solo home run, driving in three runs while also scoring two of her own. Deja Montgomery also had a big day, going 4-for-4 with four runs.

Jordan De Los Santos and Aniya Cruz teamed up in the circle, allowing just three runs on seven hits and striking out two.

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 13, No. 6 Maria Carrillo 1 (5)

After scoring 11 runs over their past three games, Newman scored 13 runs on 15 hits to split the season series with Carrillo.

The Cardinals were led by Izzie Kunimune, who hit two homers, both in the third inning, and drove in six runs.

Along with Kunimune, Ava Walters and Andrea Mansbery also had three hits for Newman.

Callie Howard earned the win in the circle, going all five innings while allowing one run on three hits and striking out eight.

Windsor 10, No. 7 Rancho Cotate 3

The Jaguars continued their strong end to the regular season, as they scored five runs in the first to beat Rancho.

Windsor also accumulated 20 hits, four of which were from Haley Homan. Mia Avila also had four hits. Demi Lagourgue drove in three runs.

Avila also got the win in the circle. The senior threw a complete game, allowing three runs on four hits while striking out three.

Montgomery 3, Analy 2

The Vikings, with the game tied at two in the top of the seventh, took the lead behind an Elle Picard double. It’s Monty’s first league win of the season.

Sarah Habkirk allowed just two runs on five hits in the circle, while striking out six and earning the win.

Picard and Jayden Cox both had two hits to lead the Vikings.

St. Vincent 15, Santa Rosa 0 (5)

Makayla Bignardi continued her amazing season in the circle, allowing just five hits while racking up 11 strikeouts in the shutout of Elsie Allen.

While Bignardi was doing her thing, the Mustangs’ offense was doing theirs. They scored 15 runs on 14 hits, and 12 of those runs came in the fourth inning.

Alicia Hartmann was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate for St. Vincent, driving in two runs. Bignardi and Izzy Badaglia both drove in three runs.

Standings Baseball (* clinched league title) NBL-Oak Cardinal Newman* 10-0, 19-5 Ukiah 6-4, 14-6 Windsor 5-5, 8-9-1 Maria Carrillo 5-5, 12-9 Rancho Cotate 4-6, 10-13 Analy 0-10, 5-16-2 NBL-Redwood Montgomery* 10-2, 12-10-1 St. Vincent 7-4, 12-10 Santa Rosa 6-6, 10-13-1 Healdsburg 4-8, 11-13 Piner 2-9, 3-15 VVAL Vintage* 10-2, 14-9 Casa Grande 8-4, 16-7 Petaluma 8-4, 16-8 American Canyon 6-6, 13-11 Justin-Siena 5-7, 13-9 Sonoma Valley 4-8, 10-13 Napa 1-11, 9-14 NCL I Kelseyville 13-0, 15-1 St. Helena 11-2, 13-5 Fort Bragg 10-2, 15-3 Clear Lake 8-5, 8-8 Cloverdale 6-8, 7-8 Lower Lake 5-8, 6-11 Middletown 3-11, 4-15 Upper Lake 2-12, 2-12 Willits 2-12, 2-12 NCL II Credo 6-1, 12-2 Technology 6-1, 14-1 Sonoma Academy 4-2, 7-6 Calistoga 1-6, 6-8-1 Tomales 0-7, 9-10 Softball NBL-Oak Cardinal Newman 7-2, 17-5 Windsor 7-2, 12-7 Rancho Cotate 6-4, 11-9 Maria Carrillo 6-4, 11-8-1 Analy 1-8, 10-10 Montgomery 1-8, 4-11-1 NBL-Redwood Ukiah 8-1, 11-9 Piner 7-2, 10-9 St. Vincent 7-2, 12-4 Healdsburg 4-5, 9-10 Santa Rosa 1-8, 1-13 Elsie Allen 0-9, 0-11 VVAL Vintage 10-1, 14-4-1 Casa Grande 9-2, 17-2 American Canyon 9-3, 15-5 Petaluma 5-6, 10-12 Sonoma Valley 3-8, 10-11 Napa 3-8, 8-11 Justin-Siena 0-11, 3-14 NCL I St. Helena 11-1, 16-4 Clear Lake 10-2, 11-4 Cloverdale 9-2, 13-2 Lower Lake 5-7, 10-8 Fort Bragg 5-7, 7-8 Upper Lake 3-9, 4-9 Kelseyville 3-9, 5-10 Middletown 2-11, 4-13

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.