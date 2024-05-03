Prep track and field: Maria Carrillo sweeps to team titles at NBL championships

An exciting day of competition at the North Bay League track and field championships ended in heartbreak for one team.

The boys team title was decided by the final race of the meet, the 4x400 relay. Cardinal Newman’s Liam Currie made up 40 meters on the final leg to cross the finish line first in thrilling fashion, appearing to help the Cardinals boys win the league meet title for the first time since 2011.

But minutes after Currie crossed the finish line, a different team was named as the boys meet champion.

The reason? In celebration, Currie threw the baton to the ground in front of him after he crossed the finish line, which is an automatic disqualification according to the official rule book of the National Federation of State High School Associations. With Newman’s 4x400 team disqualified from the event, Maria Carrillo was named the winner and took the team title.

Incredible finish to the day. Cardinal Newman's Liam Currie makes up 30 meters on the final leg of the 4x400 for an incredible win. Also clinched the NBL championship title for the Cardinals boys for the first time since 2011.

“When the rules got read, it’s pretty clear,” Cardinal Newman head coach Jonathon Clark said. “It says what the violation is and it says what the penalty is. It’s just the emotional part of it, that’s what hurt.

“Liam is a senior, Adrian (Estrada) is a senior. Just the advancement to next week is all I really care about, and them getting to show their stuff next week. That’s the disappointment, for the kids — which, all of the coaches are about the kids, too, but when the rule was read, there’s no grey area.”

Estrada and Currie did qualify for next week’s North Coast Section Redwood Empire Area Meet at Santa Rosa Junior College in other events help Thursday.

Others could also make it as at-large bids — but the team title would not be going home with the Cardinals.

They ended up finishing third in the team competition behind second-place Analy (94) and champion Maria Carrillo (100). Santa Rosa, the regular-season dual meet NBL-Oak champion, finished with 90 points.

Meanwhile, on the girls side, Maria Carrillo dominated the field with 193 points, 100 better than second-place Montgomery (92).

It’s the first boys title for the Pumas boys since 2019 and the third in a row for the girls, which also doubled up with the dual regular-season title for the third straight year.

Full results from Thursday’s meet can be found at redwoodempirerunning.com.

Here’s a closer look at the winners.

Boys

Rancho Cotate’s Jacob Pruitt won his third straight league title in the 100-meter dash, battling a headwind and some stiff competition next to him to come across the line in 11.11 seconds. Windsor’s August Kingwell took second in 11.24 and Cardinal Newman freshman Zion Cargill took third in 11.31.

Pruitt came back later in the meet to win his second straight league title in the 200, holding off Analy sophomore Evan Foley for a win in 22.26. Foley was hot on Pruitt’s heels and finished in 22.35.

“I played volleyball this spring, fun idea, but my body is definitely feeling it,” Pruitt said. “But still, came in with the goal to qualify, because if I had any specific time goals, I would have just stressed myself out. So, when in doubt, just try to qualify and move on, and have fun.”

Jacob Pruitt wins his 3rd straight NBL title in the boys 100, time of 11.11. Windsor's August Kingwell 2nd (11.24) and Cardinal Newman's Zion Cargill 3rd (11.31)

Before the heartbreak in the 4x400, Currie had an outstanding day across multiple events. He defended his league title in the 400, placed second in the 800 and helped the Cardinals to a first-place finish in the 4x100.

In the 400, he caught Analy’s Owen Foley in the final 100 meters. Foley went out fast and hit the 200-meter mark in just over 21 seconds, but Currie saved his energy for a final kick and crossed the line in 48.92. Foley finished in 49.83.

“Super happy with the 400, got a 48, my first time ever doing that,” Currie said. “The 800, had a little tired legs and would have liked to do a bit better in that but got it done and moving on. That’s really all that matters.”

Analy’s Owen Foley goes out fast in the boys 400 but Cardinal Newman’s Liam Currie catches him in the final 100.



Analy's Owen Foley goes out fast in the boys 400 but Cardinal Newman's Liam Currie catches him in the final 100. 2nd straight league title for Currie in the event, winning time of 48.92 (PR).

Maria Carrillo freshman Cameron Jones came out victorious in what was a hard-fought 800. Jones passed Analy’s Cormac Gaylord in the final lap and then held off Currie down the stretch for the win. Jones finished in 2:00.90, Currie in 2:01.12 and Gaylord in 2:03.26.