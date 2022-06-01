NBL, VVAL release softball all-league teams

The North Bay League and Vine Valley Athletic League recently unveiled their all-league teams for high school softball.

In the NBL Oak and Redwood divisions, player-of-the-year honors went to the two leaders of the league champions.

Rancho Cotate senior Tiare Guerrero took home POY honors in the NBL-Oak, while St. Vincent senior Sophia Skubic did the same in the NBL-Redwood.

Guerrero, a middle infielder, led the league in batting with a .631 average. She also had 19 RBIs, 11 doubles and was 26 for 27 on stolen-base attempts this year for the 18-7 Cougars.

Skubic was a dual-threat player for the Mustangs (21-7). She was the top pitcher in the NBL-Redwood, going 19-5 with a 1.02 earned run average and 187 strikeouts in 151 innings, and was a tough out at the plate, batting .354 with six triples, seven doubles and 14 RBIs.

Below are the complete all-league teams from the NBL and VVAL.

NBL-Oak

Player of the Year

Tiare Guerrero, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Pitchers of the Year

Mia Avila, So., Windsor

Lexi Samson, Jr., Rancho Cotate

First Team

Madison Cooper, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Jayden Cox, So., Montgomery

Mackenzie Dennis, So., Cardinal Newman

Kayla Dixon, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Sarah Habkirk, So., Montgomery

Francesca Hart, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Ellie Jensen, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Tori Leighton, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Olivia Rivera, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Paytin Salfi, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Gabby Schenone, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Jordan Schrag, So., West County

Maddie Senkowski, Jr., Windsor

Paige Vranesevich, So., Rancho Cotate

Haley Wyatt, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Kailey Yahya, So., Rancho Cotate

Second Team

Caitlin Caughie, Sr., West County

Brooke Cooper, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Elliott Gorath, Sr., West County

Alexis Hoke, So., Maria Carrillo

Haley Homan, Fr., Windsor

Callie Howard, Fr., Cardinal Newman

Kaihla Javinen, Fr., West County

Christell McCormick, So., Cardinal Newman

Sydney Millea, So., Montgomery

Adriana Novak, Sr., Windsor

Kailee Randall, Sr., Montgomery

Ava Walters, So., Cardinal Newman

Riley Zwetsloot, Sr., Windsor

NBL-Redwood

Player of the Year

Sophia Skubic, Sr., St. Vincent

First Team

Infielders

Katarina Cespedes, Jr., St. Vincent

Mckenna Bird, So., Ukiah

Lily Jurek, Sr., Piner

Cori Marchant, Sr., Santa Rosa

Outfielders

Emily Dunkel, Sr., Healdsburg

Vanessa Rios, Jr., St. Vincent

Daniella Lee, Jr., Santa Rosa

Catchers

Madelyn DeLaMontanya, Sr., St. Vincent

Kylyn Watkins, Jr., Ukiah

Utility Players

Katy Conrad, Sr., Healdsburg

Maddie Badaglia, Sr., St. Vincent

Geovanna Chavez, Sr., Ukiah

Pitchers

Julia Maldonado, Sr., Ukiah

Malina Weerts, Jr., Piner

Second Team

Infielders

Izzy Badaglia, So., St. Vincent

Autumn Walker, Jr., Ukiah

Nataya Brown, Sr., Piner

Cassidy Covington, So., Santa Rosa

Outfielders

Bryce Macmillan, Sr., Piner

Sofia Romano, Jr., St. Vincent

Emma Bushby, So., Ukiah

Catchers

Mia Falberg, So., Healdsburg

Mariah Membrilla, So., Piner

Utility Players

Rachel Wyne, So., Santa Rosa

Aliyah Rosario, Fr., Ukiah

Pitchers

Kaili Maples, So., Santa Rosa

Laurel Heaney, So., Healdsburg

VVAL

MVP

Raegan Jackson, Sr., American Canyon

Offensive Player of the Year

Raegan Jackson, Sr., American Canyon

Pitcher of the Year

Raimy Gamsby, Sr., Vintage

First Team

Raimy Gamsby, Sr., Vintage

Shelby Morse, Sr., Vintage

Angie Rubalcava, Fr., Vintage

Audrey Manley, Fr., Vintage

Raegan Jackson, Sr., American Canyon

Angelia Rodriguez, Jr., American Canyon

Kylee Sandino, Jr., American Canyon

Hollie Pardini, Jr., Petaluma

Mallory O’Keefe, Sr., Petaluma

Bryce Casey, Jr., Petaluma

Jamie McGaughey, Jr., Casa Grande

Jordan Baughn, Sr., Casa Grande

Dalila Tapia, Sr., Napa

Ella Johnson, So., Napa

Kassedy Midgley, So., Sonoma Valley

Shelby Padgett, So., Justin-Siena

Second Team

Emily Vanderbilt, Jr., Vintage

Taylor Lauritsen, So., Vintage

Alexis Abalos, Sr., American Canyon

Leila Jackson, Jr., American Canyon

Lilly Gemma, Fr., Petaluma

Karlie Bernich, Sr., Petaluma

Marissa Brody, So., Casa Grande

Brooklyn Miller, Fr., Napa

Natalie Broderick, So., Sonoma Valley

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.