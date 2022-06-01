NBL, VVAL release softball all-league teams
The North Bay League and Vine Valley Athletic League recently unveiled their all-league teams for high school softball.
In the NBL Oak and Redwood divisions, player-of-the-year honors went to the two leaders of the league champions.
Rancho Cotate senior Tiare Guerrero took home POY honors in the NBL-Oak, while St. Vincent senior Sophia Skubic did the same in the NBL-Redwood.
Guerrero, a middle infielder, led the league in batting with a .631 average. She also had 19 RBIs, 11 doubles and was 26 for 27 on stolen-base attempts this year for the 18-7 Cougars.
Skubic was a dual-threat player for the Mustangs (21-7). She was the top pitcher in the NBL-Redwood, going 19-5 with a 1.02 earned run average and 187 strikeouts in 151 innings, and was a tough out at the plate, batting .354 with six triples, seven doubles and 14 RBIs.
Below are the complete all-league teams from the NBL and VVAL.
NBL-Oak
Player of the Year
Tiare Guerrero, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Pitchers of the Year
Mia Avila, So., Windsor
Lexi Samson, Jr., Rancho Cotate
First Team
Madison Cooper, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Jayden Cox, So., Montgomery
Mackenzie Dennis, So., Cardinal Newman
Kayla Dixon, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Sarah Habkirk, So., Montgomery
Francesca Hart, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Ellie Jensen, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Tori Leighton, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Olivia Rivera, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Paytin Salfi, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Gabby Schenone, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Jordan Schrag, So., West County
Maddie Senkowski, Jr., Windsor
Paige Vranesevich, So., Rancho Cotate
Haley Wyatt, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Kailey Yahya, So., Rancho Cotate
Second Team
Caitlin Caughie, Sr., West County
Brooke Cooper, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Elliott Gorath, Sr., West County
Alexis Hoke, So., Maria Carrillo
Haley Homan, Fr., Windsor
Callie Howard, Fr., Cardinal Newman
Kaihla Javinen, Fr., West County
Christell McCormick, So., Cardinal Newman
Sydney Millea, So., Montgomery
Adriana Novak, Sr., Windsor
Kailee Randall, Sr., Montgomery
Ava Walters, So., Cardinal Newman
Riley Zwetsloot, Sr., Windsor
NBL-Redwood
Player of the Year
Sophia Skubic, Sr., St. Vincent
First Team
Infielders
Katarina Cespedes, Jr., St. Vincent
Mckenna Bird, So., Ukiah
Lily Jurek, Sr., Piner
Cori Marchant, Sr., Santa Rosa
Outfielders
Emily Dunkel, Sr., Healdsburg
Vanessa Rios, Jr., St. Vincent
Daniella Lee, Jr., Santa Rosa
Catchers
Madelyn DeLaMontanya, Sr., St. Vincent
Kylyn Watkins, Jr., Ukiah
Utility Players
Katy Conrad, Sr., Healdsburg
Maddie Badaglia, Sr., St. Vincent
Geovanna Chavez, Sr., Ukiah
Pitchers
Julia Maldonado, Sr., Ukiah
Malina Weerts, Jr., Piner
Second Team
Infielders
Izzy Badaglia, So., St. Vincent
Autumn Walker, Jr., Ukiah
Nataya Brown, Sr., Piner
Cassidy Covington, So., Santa Rosa
Outfielders
Bryce Macmillan, Sr., Piner
Sofia Romano, Jr., St. Vincent
Emma Bushby, So., Ukiah
Catchers
Mia Falberg, So., Healdsburg
Mariah Membrilla, So., Piner
Utility Players
Rachel Wyne, So., Santa Rosa
Aliyah Rosario, Fr., Ukiah
Pitchers
Kaili Maples, So., Santa Rosa
Laurel Heaney, So., Healdsburg
VVAL
MVP
Raegan Jackson, Sr., American Canyon
Offensive Player of the Year
Raegan Jackson, Sr., American Canyon
Pitcher of the Year
Raimy Gamsby, Sr., Vintage
First Team
Raimy Gamsby, Sr., Vintage
Shelby Morse, Sr., Vintage
Angie Rubalcava, Fr., Vintage
Audrey Manley, Fr., Vintage
Raegan Jackson, Sr., American Canyon
Angelia Rodriguez, Jr., American Canyon
Kylee Sandino, Jr., American Canyon
Hollie Pardini, Jr., Petaluma
Mallory O’Keefe, Sr., Petaluma
Bryce Casey, Jr., Petaluma
Jamie McGaughey, Jr., Casa Grande
Jordan Baughn, Sr., Casa Grande
Dalila Tapia, Sr., Napa
Ella Johnson, So., Napa
Kassedy Midgley, So., Sonoma Valley
Shelby Padgett, So., Justin-Siena
Second Team
Emily Vanderbilt, Jr., Vintage
Taylor Lauritsen, So., Vintage
Alexis Abalos, Sr., American Canyon
Leila Jackson, Jr., American Canyon
Lilly Gemma, Fr., Petaluma
Karlie Bernich, Sr., Petaluma
Marissa Brody, So., Casa Grande
Brooklyn Miller, Fr., Napa
Natalie Broderick, So., Sonoma Valley
