NCS softball roundup: Sonoma Valley hangs on for big 1st-round upset

The first round of the North Coast Section softball playoffs wrapped up Wednesday with one local team scoring a major first-round upset.

Sonoma Valley, the No. 11 seed in Division 3, got out to a big lead and then hung on for dear life in a one-run win at No. 6 San Rafael. It’s the Dragons’ first playoff victory since 2019.

In Wednesday’s other game, St. Vincent’s season came to an end in the Division 5 playoffs.

Here’s a rundown of the final first-round games.

Division 3

No. 11 Sonoma Valley 7, No. 6 San Rafael 6

The Dragons held off a late charge from the Bulldogs in a nail-biter victory.

Kassedy Midgley, who struck out nine in a complete-game outing in the circle, worked out of a jam in the bottom of the seventh to end the game. After the leadoff batter reached second on an error, she was thrown out advancing to third the very next batter. Midgley then came back with a strikeout and another fielder’s choice to seal the win.

Midgley also went 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Dragons (12-12) offensively. Taylor Owen added a 2-for-3 outing with a triple and three RBIs, Lexi Evoy had a double and a triple in a three-hit day, while Victoria Magnani and Morgan Briggs each recorded RBIs.

The Dragons led 3-0 early before San Rafael tied the game in the third. The visitors responded with three more runs in the top of the fourth and added another in the top of the sixth before the Bulldogs plated three more in the bottom of the sixth to make things interesting late.

Sonoma Valley will hit the road for the quarterfinals at No. 4 seed Albany (13-7) at 5 p.m. Friday

Division 5

No. 9 Upper Lake 7, No. 8 St. Vincent 0

The Mustangs couldn’t keep up with the Cougars as their season came to an end in a three-hit shutout.

Kat Cespedes tripled while Johana Stone and Lidia Brady each recorded singles for St. Vincent, which ends the year 8-14.

The Cougars led just 2-0 through the fifth but broke the game open with three runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh.

