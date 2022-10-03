NFL roundup: Mason Crosby's FG in OT helps Packers edge Pats, rookie QB Bailey Zappe

Mason Crosby made a 31-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, and the Green Bay Packers topped the New England Patriots 27-24 on Sunday, spoiling rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut.

Zappe, a fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky, played the majority of the game after Brian Hoyer left with a head injury. Hoyer made his first start since 2020 in place of Mac Jones, who injured his left ankle during last weekend's 37-26 loss to Baltimore.

Hoyer led New England to Nick Folk's 37-yard field goal on the game’s opening drive, but he got sacked by Rashan Gary on the team's next series and departed.

Vikings 28, Saints 25

Greg Joseph kicked a 47-yard field goal with 24 seconds left and Minnesota hung on to beat New Orleans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London when Wil Lutz’s 61-yard tying attempt hit the left upright and then the crossbar as time expired.

Justin Jefferson beat Marshon Lattimore on a 39-yard reception to set up Joseph’s go-ahead kick — after the kicker had missed an extra point earlier in the quarter, leaving the Vikings with a 25-22 lead.

The Saints (1-3) then had an eight-play drive and Lutz made a 60-yard field goal with 1:51 left to tie the score. But Lutz’s next attempt was just a little bit off as New Orleans dropped its third straight.

Jets 24, Steelers 20

Breece Hall ran for a 2-yard touchdown with 16 seconds remaining and New York beat host Pittsburgh, which got a spark after rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett relieved the ineffective Mitch Trubisky.

The Jets (2-2) won at Pittsburgh for the second time in franchise history. Zach Wilson, making his season debut, led New York down the field late after the second of Pickett’s three interceptions with 3:42 to go.

Wilson took the Jets 65 yards in 10 plays, the last when Hall churned across the goal line.

Giants 20, Bears 12

Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns before injuring an ankle, and Saquon Barkley had 146 yards rushing and ran the wildcat offense at times after both New York quarterbacks were hurt in a win over visiting Chicago.

Jones scored on runs of 21 and 8 yards, New York rushed for 262 yards and Graham Gano kicked field goals of 44 and 43 yards as the Giants improved to 3-1 under rookie coach Brian Daboll. It’s their best start since 2011, when they won the Super Bowl.

Michael Badgley kicked four field goals for the Bears (2-2) while filling in for Cairo Santos, who missed the game for personal reasons.

Seahawks 48, Lions 45

Geno Smith threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in the first half, and Seattle held off host Detroit.

Smith finished 23 of 30 for 320 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to Will Dissly and a 2-yard pass to Noah Fant. The veteran quarterback ran seven times for 49 yards, including an 8-yard score on his second drive.

The Seahawks (2-2) were stopped on a third down late in the third quarter, but the Ford Field play clock wasn’t set properly. Seattle took advantage of the second chance as Rashaad Penny ran 36 yards for a touchdown on third-and-16, opening a 38-23 lead.

Cowboys 25, Commanders 10

Cooper Rush won again filling in for Dak Prescott, throwing a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup in the receiver’s 2022 debut as host Dallas beat Washington.

Rush also had a TD toss to new No. 1 receiver CeeDee Lamb while improving to 4-0 in his career as a starter.

He's led the Cowboys (3-1) to three straight wins since Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand in the season-opening loss to Tampa Bay.

The Commanders (1-3) lost their third straight. Washington had several promising drives stalled by penalties, and flags also wiped out interceptions by Benjamin St.-Juste and Kamren Curl.

Chargers 34, Texans 24

Justin Herbert threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns and Austin Ekeler scored three times as Los Angeles built a big early lead, then held on to beat host Houston.

Houston scored 17 straight points to get within three with about 8 1/2 minutes left. The Chargers (2-2) then put together a 12-play, 84-yard drive, capped by Ekeler’s 14-yard reception, to put the game away and snap a two-game skid.

Ekeler scored on runs of 10 and 20 yards in the second quarter as Los Angeles raced out to a 21-0 lead.

Falcons 23, Browns 20

Dee Alford intercepted Jacoby Brissett’s pass with less than a minute remaining and host Atlanta held on to beat Cleveland.

The Falcons (2-2) spoiled the Georgia homecoming of Cleveland’s Nick Chubb, who ran for 118 yards and a touchdown with his high school team watching.

Younghoe Koo’s 45-yard field goal, his third of the game, with 2:28 remaining gave the Falcons the lead.

Titans 24, Colts 17

Derrick Henry rushed for a season-high 114 yards and a touchdown and Tennessee's defense held up late to beat Indianapolis.

Tennessee (2-2) has won a franchise-record four straight in the series and improved to 11-2 against AFC South opponents since 2020. The Titans scored no second-half points for the second consecutive week. Henry topped 100 yards in the first half as Tennessee took a 24-3 lead.

Indy (1-2-1) has one win in its past six games and blew late three scoring chances.

Eagles 29, Jaguars 21

Miles Sanders ran for 134 yards and two touchdowns, Jalen Hurts threw for 204 yards and ran for a score, and host Philadelphia beat Jacksonville and former coach Doug Pederson.

Trevor Lawrence threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns to Jamal Agnew. Lawrence was strip-sacked on the final drive of the game, sealing the win for the 4-0 Eagles. It was one of four lost fumbles for the second-year quarterback.

Cardinals 26, Panthers 16

Kyler Murray threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns and added one rushing as visiting Arizona overcame another lackluster first half to beat Carolina.

Murray threw TD passes of 23 yards to Marquise Brown and 2 yards to Zach Ertz and also ran for a 4-yard score. The Cardinals (2-2) held a 17-minute advantage in time of possession.

Arizona's defense frustrated Baker Mayfield, forcing three turnovers. He had five passes batted at the line of scrimmage and repeatedly overthrew open receivers.