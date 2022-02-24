North Bay League basketball, soccer all-league teams
As the winter sports season winds to a close, the North Bay League recently unveiled all-league teams.
Here are all the all-league selections for soccer and basketball.
Boys basketball
Oak division
MVP
Nolan Bessire, Sr., Montgomery
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Turner Perkins, Sr., Montgomery
FIRST TEAM
Sam Cline, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Finn Grace, Jr., Windsor
Donovan Hawkins, Jr., Montgomery
Will Logue, Sr., Santa Rosa
Graham MacDonald, Sr., Healdsburg
SECOND TEAM
Caden DeVries, So., Montgomery
Luc Guggiana, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Lucas Mauritson, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Jayden Russotti, Jr., Windsor
Gavin Vogensen, Jr., Cardinal Newman
HONORABLE MENTION
Nicholas Ausiello, Sr., Montgomery
Leo Gonzalez, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Sebastian Leffew, Sr., Healdsburg
David Prudhomme, Sr., Santa Rosa
Sam Vanden Heuvel, Jr., Healdsburg
COACH OF THE YEAR
Steve Arrow, Montgomery
Redwood division
CO-MVPs
Ladainian Kuok, Sr., Piner
Andrew Pengel, Sr., Rancho Cotate
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kansh Singh, Jr., Piner
FIRST TEAM
Gavin Reid, Jr., West County
Kansh Singh, Jr., Piner
Saben Atteberry, Sr., West County
Marcus Fenk, Jr., Ukiah
Sebastian Evans, Sr., Piner
SECOND TEAM
Bucky Strom, Sr., West County
Walter Galbraith, So., West County
Isaac Candelaria, Jr., Rancho Cotate
Matt Erickson, So., Piner
Eian Macandog, Sr., Ukiah
HONORABLE MENTION
Killian Collins, Sr., St. Vincent
Calum Qarase, Sr., Elsie Allen
Tony Zacarias, So., Ukiah
Syris Paley, Jr., West County
Theo McDowell, So., Piner
Josh Hernandez, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Girls basketball
Oak division
MVP
Reese Searcy, Sr., Cardinal Newman
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Lucca Lowenberg, Sr., West County
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Julia Brunetti, Jr., Cardinal Newman
FIRST TEAM
Elisa Arias, Sr., Montgomery
Meredith Gilbertson, Sr., Windsor
Jenna Mowery, Sr., Ukiah
Abbie Mullins, Jr., Cardinal Newman
Keyonee Neal, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Ellie Roan, Sr., West County
Kate Schat, Fr., Cardinal Newman
SECOND TEAM
Grace Boyle, Sr., Windsor
Ari Johnson, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Julia Maldonado, Sr., Ukiah
Sydney Rouleau, Sr., Montgomery
Maya Salas, Jr., West County
Ashley Saverien, Sr., Montgomery
HONORABLE MENTION
Jayden Borgna, Jr., Ukiah
Maycee Hunter, Jr., West County
Kylyn Watkins, Jr., Ukiah
Madison West, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Skyler Westover, Jr., Windsor
Redwood division
MVP
Sarah Tait, Sr., Piner
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Katrina Gorauskas, Sr., Maria Carrillo
FIRST TEAM
Leyna Gorauskas, So., Maria Carrillo
Hailey Webb, So., Healdsburg
Itzel Ortiz, Jr., Healdsburg
Oli Parlato, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Ally Strunk, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Kate Townsend, Fr., Santa Rosa
SECOND TEAM
Gisella San Roman, Sr., Piner
Fanny Penaloza, Jr., Elsie Allen
Maddie Duncan, Sr., Santa Rosa
Kate O’Malley, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Katy Conrad, Jr., Healdsburg
HONORABLE MENTION
Ivy Dutcher, Fr., Maria Carrillo
Amber Leigh, Fr., Piner
Erin Holland, Sr., Santa Rosa
Ashley Behrens, Fr., Healdsburg
Izzy Badaglia, So., St. Vincent
IsaMary Sanchez, So., Elsie Allen
Boys soccer
Oak division
MVP, Offense
Jerardo Herra Macias, Sr., Montgomery
MVP, Defense
Jose Angel Contreras, Jr., Piner
FIRST TEAM
Sergio Bermudez, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Brian Chavez, Sr., Montgomery
Jaxon Cho, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Eduardo Coronel Ramos, Jr., Montgomery
Darius Cuenca, Sr., Montgomery
Alejandro Delgado Salgado, Sr., Elsie Allen
Aiden Flanagan, So., Maria Carrillo
Dayron Garcia, Sr., Windsor
Kevin Latorre, So., Piner
Drayden Ponte, Jr., Montgomery
Joshua Rodriguez, So., Santa Rosa
Angel Ruiz, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Adrian Valencia, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Alejandro Valencia Garcia, Sr., Piner
SECOND TEAM
Guillermo Gonzales Perez, Jr., Piner
Adrian Ibarra, Jr., Santa Rosa
Omar Lopez, So., Maria Carrillo
Carlos Lopez-Rivas, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Edwin Maravilla, Sr., Elsie Allen
Johan Martinez, Sr., Montgomery
Felipe Moreno, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Bryan Munguia, Sr., Montgomery
Pierre Newhall, Sr., Montgomery
Adrian Olea, So., Piner
Roberto Ramirez, Jr., Montgomery
Oswaldo Rodriguez, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Aaron Walker, Sr., Rancho Cotate
Johnny Weber, Sr., Windsor
Redwood division
MVP
Omar Valadez, Sr., Ukiah
COACH OF THE YEAR
Shane Huff, Ukiah
FIRST TEAM
Benjamin Macias, Sr., Ukiah
Anthony Tinajero, Sr., Ukiah
Alvaro Nieves, So., Ukiah
Ulysses Ruiz, Sr., Ukiah
Ethan Dierke, Sr., West County
Jake Fitch, Sr., West County
Zack Kleinfeld, Sr., West County
Julian Cortina, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Jude Stone, Fr., Cardinal Newman
Giovanni Dimauro, Sr., Cardinal Newman
Edgar Campos, Jr., Healdsburg
Jesus Perez, Sr., Healdsburg
Rogelio Bermudez, Jr., Roseland University Prep
SECOND TEAM
Aurelio Alvarez, So., Ukiah
Danny Sandoval, Jr., Ukiah
James Rodrigue, Fr., Ukiah
Josue Garcia, Fr., Ukiah
Jake Desouza, Jr., West County
Beau English, Sr., West County
Sebastian Meechan, Sr., West County
