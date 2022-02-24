North Bay League basketball, soccer all-league teams

As the winter sports season winds to a close, the North Bay League recently unveiled all-league teams.

Here are all the all-league selections for soccer and basketball.

Boys basketball

Oak division

MVP

Nolan Bessire, Sr., Montgomery

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Turner Perkins, Sr., Montgomery

FIRST TEAM

Sam Cline, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Finn Grace, Jr., Windsor

Donovan Hawkins, Jr., Montgomery

Will Logue, Sr., Santa Rosa

Graham MacDonald, Sr., Healdsburg

SECOND TEAM

Caden DeVries, So., Montgomery

Luc Guggiana, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Lucas Mauritson, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Jayden Russotti, Jr., Windsor

Gavin Vogensen, Jr., Cardinal Newman

HONORABLE MENTION

Nicholas Ausiello, Sr., Montgomery

Leo Gonzalez, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Sebastian Leffew, Sr., Healdsburg

David Prudhomme, Sr., Santa Rosa

Sam Vanden Heuvel, Jr., Healdsburg

COACH OF THE YEAR

Steve Arrow, Montgomery

Redwood division

CO-MVPs

Ladainian Kuok, Sr., Piner

Andrew Pengel, Sr., Rancho Cotate

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Kansh Singh, Jr., Piner

FIRST TEAM

Gavin Reid, Jr., West County

Kansh Singh, Jr., Piner

Saben Atteberry, Sr., West County

Marcus Fenk, Jr., Ukiah

Sebastian Evans, Sr., Piner

SECOND TEAM

Bucky Strom, Sr., West County

Walter Galbraith, So., West County

Isaac Candelaria, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Matt Erickson, So., Piner

Eian Macandog, Sr., Ukiah

HONORABLE MENTION

Killian Collins, Sr., St. Vincent

Calum Qarase, Sr., Elsie Allen

Tony Zacarias, So., Ukiah

Syris Paley, Jr., West County

Theo McDowell, So., Piner

Josh Hernandez, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Girls basketball

Oak division

MVP

Reese Searcy, Sr., Cardinal Newman

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Lucca Lowenberg, Sr., West County

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Julia Brunetti, Jr., Cardinal Newman

FIRST TEAM

Elisa Arias, Sr., Montgomery

Meredith Gilbertson, Sr., Windsor

Jenna Mowery, Sr., Ukiah

Abbie Mullins, Jr., Cardinal Newman

Keyonee Neal, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Ellie Roan, Sr., West County

Kate Schat, Fr., Cardinal Newman

SECOND TEAM

Grace Boyle, Sr., Windsor

Ari Johnson, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Julia Maldonado, Sr., Ukiah

Sydney Rouleau, Sr., Montgomery

Maya Salas, Jr., West County

Ashley Saverien, Sr., Montgomery

HONORABLE MENTION

Jayden Borgna, Jr., Ukiah

Maycee Hunter, Jr., West County

Kylyn Watkins, Jr., Ukiah

Madison West, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Skyler Westover, Jr., Windsor

Redwood division

MVP

Sarah Tait, Sr., Piner

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Katrina Gorauskas, Sr., Maria Carrillo

FIRST TEAM

Leyna Gorauskas, So., Maria Carrillo

Hailey Webb, So., Healdsburg

Itzel Ortiz, Jr., Healdsburg

Oli Parlato, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Ally Strunk, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Kate Townsend, Fr., Santa Rosa

SECOND TEAM

Gisella San Roman, Sr., Piner

Fanny Penaloza, Jr., Elsie Allen

Maddie Duncan, Sr., Santa Rosa

Kate O’Malley, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Katy Conrad, Jr., Healdsburg

HONORABLE MENTION

Ivy Dutcher, Fr., Maria Carrillo

Amber Leigh, Fr., Piner

Erin Holland, Sr., Santa Rosa

Ashley Behrens, Fr., Healdsburg

Izzy Badaglia, So., St. Vincent

IsaMary Sanchez, So., Elsie Allen

Boys soccer

Oak division

MVP, Offense

Jerardo Herra Macias, Sr., Montgomery

MVP, Defense

Jose Angel Contreras, Jr., Piner

FIRST TEAM

Sergio Bermudez, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Brian Chavez, Sr., Montgomery

Jaxon Cho, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Eduardo Coronel Ramos, Jr., Montgomery

Darius Cuenca, Sr., Montgomery

Alejandro Delgado Salgado, Sr., Elsie Allen

Aiden Flanagan, So., Maria Carrillo

Dayron Garcia, Sr., Windsor

Kevin Latorre, So., Piner

Drayden Ponte, Jr., Montgomery

Joshua Rodriguez, So., Santa Rosa

Angel Ruiz, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Adrian Valencia, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Alejandro Valencia Garcia, Sr., Piner

SECOND TEAM

Guillermo Gonzales Perez, Jr., Piner

Adrian Ibarra, Jr., Santa Rosa

Omar Lopez, So., Maria Carrillo

Carlos Lopez-Rivas, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Edwin Maravilla, Sr., Elsie Allen

Johan Martinez, Sr., Montgomery

Felipe Moreno, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Bryan Munguia, Sr., Montgomery

Pierre Newhall, Sr., Montgomery

Adrian Olea, So., Piner

Roberto Ramirez, Jr., Montgomery

Oswaldo Rodriguez, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Aaron Walker, Sr., Rancho Cotate

Johnny Weber, Sr., Windsor

Redwood division

MVP

Omar Valadez, Sr., Ukiah

COACH OF THE YEAR

Shane Huff, Ukiah

FIRST TEAM

Benjamin Macias, Sr., Ukiah

Anthony Tinajero, Sr., Ukiah

Alvaro Nieves, So., Ukiah

Ulysses Ruiz, Sr., Ukiah

Ethan Dierke, Sr., West County

Jake Fitch, Sr., West County

Zack Kleinfeld, Sr., West County

Julian Cortina, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Jude Stone, Fr., Cardinal Newman

Giovanni Dimauro, Sr., Cardinal Newman

Edgar Campos, Jr., Healdsburg

Jesus Perez, Sr., Healdsburg

Rogelio Bermudez, Jr., Roseland University Prep

SECOND TEAM

Aurelio Alvarez, So., Ukiah

Danny Sandoval, Jr., Ukiah

James Rodrigue, Fr., Ukiah

Josue Garcia, Fr., Ukiah

Jake Desouza, Jr., West County

Beau English, Sr., West County

Sebastian Meechan, Sr., West County