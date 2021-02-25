Northwood Golf Club receives rave Golf.com review

Northwood Golf Club in Monte Rio recently received rave reviews from Golf.com as part of its series, “Best Courses You’ve Never Heard Of.”

The 9-hole course near the Russian River was praised for its routing through redwood trees, “ethereal” views and immediate challenges from the first hole.

In 1928, Dr. Alister MacKenzie designed the course for the Bohemian Club, a secret group of powerful men who camp on nearby property for two weeks every summer. MacKenzie also designed Augusta National in Georgia and several other popular California golf courses, including Cypress Point Club at Pebble Beach, according to Northwood Golf Club.

MacKenzie’s eye for deception is what makes Northwood Golf Club a standout, Golf.com said. The second hole is especially tricky because of its contoured, tree-lined fairway.

Despite needing a few repairs, Golf.com calls the course “a period piece and a wonderful walk amid arboreal splendor.”

The course, which is now public, costs $32 for 9 holes and $45 for 18 on weekends. For more information, go to www.northwoodgolf.com.