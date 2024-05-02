Bay FC falls to Portland Thorns

Sophia Smith scored twice to give the Portland Thorns a 3-2 road win over Bay Area expansion club Bay FC.

The 2022 NWSL MVP now has a league-leading seven goals, and Portland (3-3-1) has won three straight after going winless in their first four games.

Portland's Payton Linnehan snuck a shot into the near-post corner just two minutes into the match.

Smith, who assisted on that goal, doubled the lead in the seventh minute — running onto Linnehan’s pass and cutting around goalkeeper Lysianne Proulx before finishing into an open goal.

Racheal Kundananji had a goal and an assist for Bay FC (2-5-0).

Kundananji cut back to her right foot and shot into the upper right corner just before halftime.

She made a long run into the box in the 60th minute and passed to Deyna Castellanos for the equalizer.

Smith scored the winner in the 78th minute when her shot snuck through Proulx’s hands.