Padecky: Athletes’ mental health a conversation worth having

Oh, how wrong this is, how really wrong this is, for tennis player Naomi Osaka to admit she has a mental health issue. Naomi knows she is not allowed.

Athletes are supposed to take us away from our troubles. The playing of a sport is hypnotic. We leave the mortgage or the egocentric boss or that damn commute and watch OUR player and OUR team. They need us, right? They raise their hands, palms up, asking us to yell louder. What a seduction. They can’t win without us.

The images are hard to resist. They vacation in the Alps. They make a million bucks selling toothpaste for 30 seconds on television. Presidents ask them over for dinner.

If they have a problem, they’ll pay someone to fix it. Isn’t that what money is for, anyway? Isn’t that the American dream, having enough money you can light a cigar with a $100 bill? They have a fan club eager to buy a personally autographed $100 picture of their hero skiing in the Italian Alps.

What if the problem is a bit more complicated? What if the problem is sitting in front of a locker in a baseball clubhouse and crying?

That’s how the Houston Astros found Mike Ivie one day in their clubhouse. Remember Ivie, the former San Francisco Giant, the best schoolboy catcher since Johnny Bench, the man who became so tangled up inside he had trouble throwing the ball back to the pitcher? Remember what the Astros said about Ivie — he was emotionally unstable?

It was the expectations placed on him, Ivie said. To be the next Johnny Bench. He had the looks, the country-boy charm and Thor’s hammer for a bat. Of course, Ivie was a premier athlete and premier athletes all have one thing in common — willpower. They overcome adversity. Nothing that can’t be analyzed and handled.

Weakness? Just mention the word in a clubhouse and the room will scatter like someone sneezed the virus. Weakness is the very antithesis of what an athlete needs to project. Doesn’t matter if it’s a world-class tennis player like Osaka or someone playing Little League baseball in your hometown. Ignore doubt. My high school locker room had a sign above the exit door just before sprinting outside: “When the going gets tough, the tough get going.”

Whatever has to be said, don’t say it directly. Golfers have the yips when trying to putt. Athletes are prepackaged super heroes. Their Teflon hide takes care of any doubt, it just washes away. This is as close as I’ve ever heard it described: former Giants manager Roger Craig said there are hitters who hit .350 in the first three innings, .280 in the middle three innings and .200 in the final three, especially with the game on the line. Could he mention anyone on the Giants who fit that category? Roger sniffed in response.

We have come to expect the exception as the rule for a professional athlete. None more dramatic than this: 49er defensive back Ronnie Lott didn’t miss a game even after having his pinkie finger amputated.

So how do we handle athletes with mental health issues? This is not a random, isolated question. “Athletes For Hope” is a nonprofit that works to educate professional athletes on a variety of issues. “Thirty-five percent of elite athletes suffer from a mental health crisis which may manifest itself in a variety of ways: stress, eating disorders, burnout, depression, anxiety,” the organization notes.

Does that mean 35% of NFL players sit in front of their locker crying? Of course not. But only those who still get their mail and information by Pony Express would not be aware of the marked uptick in the hot light of the spotlight shining on athletes.

The Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving has stopped talking to the media: “I do not talk to pawns. Stop distracting me and my team.”

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Andre Dillard, bothered by criticism, has quit social media: “It’s all noise.”

The most decorated Olympic athlete in history, swimmer Michael Phelps, has been battling depression for years and during the pandemic, he told ESPN: “There are times where I feel absolutely worthless.”

Staying away from crowds when off the field or off the court long has been strategy for athletes uncomfortable in the media spotlight. When 49ers quarterback Joe Montana was at the height of his fame in the ʼ80s, he would hire someone to go shopping for himself and Jennifer.

Now the public stare is more intense, if only for all the trivia it provides. Some athletes have no trouble providing glimpses of puff. Arizona quarterback Kyle Murray, for example, recently explained why he didn’t grow up a Dallas Cowboys fan, which has to mean something to someone. Barry Bonds, the emotionally defrocked superstar, had a miniature schnauzer at the Westminster Dog Show and said, “I’m not nervous.” That was a relief to all who were concerned. Which was probably the dog.