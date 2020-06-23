Padecky: Casa Grande football coach preaches caution for return

PETALUMA — Just as parents watch their kids to see how they are living their lives, the kids also watch the parents to see how they are living theirs. This shared microscope will never be passed back and forth more frequently or with as much interest as the one right now held by Andrew and John Antonio.

This microscope is being passed between son and father, between player and coach, between the one who is learning and the one who, by job title, is supposed to know it all. Life with a teenager rarely is a nice, snuggly cup of hot chocolate. Rather, it can be a boil-over-the-edge hot, steamy mess that scalds feelings and leaves sensitivities raw and inflamed.

“I never wanted to coach my kid,” said John, 43, Casa Grande’s head coach, about his 14-year-old son. “But after talking to Rick O’Brien, Rick Krist and Steve Ellison, I changed my mind.”

Those three Petaluma-area coaching legends, however, never had to worry if a season would be played, never had to think about a pandemic, lungs turning to cement. They never had to judge risk beyond a concussion or a broken bone, those containing enough trauma by themselves.

O’Brien, Krist and Ellison never had to think, much less say, the following sentence.

“No one wants to play football anymore than me,” Antonio said, “but the way it’s looking now, I’d say we probably won’t be playing until January.”

Antonio is a fast talker by nature. But that last sentence sounded like an auctioneer trying to catch a bus.

“I am nervous,” he said, “in case you can’t tell by my voice.”

Much evidence supports his anxiety. Dr. Anthony Fauci said last Thursday that unless football players can be insulated from the community and be tested every day, the people who run the sport should not consider playing again until 2021. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases called it playing “in a bubble.” Fauci was referring to the NFL, but it should be applied to all levels of organized football.

How would a high school football player be insulated from the community?

“They go home to their families,” Antonio said. “Their families may have members with compromised immune systems who also go out in public. They have family members who go to work, to school, out to restaurants for dinner, and then they come home.”

Social distancing is being preached these past months as if it’s a passage from the Bible. So how does one socially distance themselves playing football? The National Federation of State High School Associations compiled a three-category list, assessing risk factors of different sports: Low, Moderate and Higher. The sports in the Higher Risk category were wrestling, boys lacrosse, competitive cheer, dance and ... football.

To put it simply, if you socially distance playing football, the final score will be like a meaningless NBA All-Star game, 150-145. And that would be with a running clock. You could save money, too, because you wouldn’t need helmets or pads.

Dr. Fauci needn’t look far to see the impact of COVID-19 already in sports. MLB has shut down its spring training sites. Three Tampa Bay Buccaneers have tested positive. College athletes in Arkansas, Texas, Oklahoma, Florida and Alabama have tested positive. The New England Patriots have offered those season ticket holders with elevated risk profiles to use their 2020 tickets for the 2021 season. Twenty-nine states report a spike in virus cases.

Into this swirl of uncertainty add Andrew and John Antonio. Antonio is well aware of parents being uncomfortable with their sons playing football. In his email to parents of the approximately 150 kids in the program, Antonio has acknowledged their trepidation: “I do not want you to feel obligated or you must sacrifice their health to be there.”

In one respect, that last sentence sounds like any sentence a coach would make. And should. Antonio’s, however, comes with some added weight. His son, an incoming freshman, is now in his program. It does not alter his concern. It deepens it.

“I would never put any of my kids at (COVID-19) risk,” Antonio said. “I couldn’t do that. I could never live with myself.”

Make no mistake, he couldn’t live in Petaluma, either. Antonio is Petaluma in a very real sense. He has spent all but two years in this city. He played football and baseball for Gary Galloway at St. Vincent. He was a Petaluma cop for 20 years. About the only thing Antonio doesn’t do is moo like a cow or cluck like a chicken. Otherwise he’s Petaluma to the marrow.